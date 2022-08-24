ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Will the Kevin Durant-Brooklyn Nets trade request reconciliation last?

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets and star forward Kevin Durant have agreed to mend fences and focus on the season ahead, but who is to say that the two parties will see eye to eye even at the end of the first month of the 2022-23 NBA season? Will the reconciliation between the two sides last if the going gets rough?

Where do the Nets rank in the league’s Eastern Conference with a full squad of healthy, committed players? And will there be any lasting damage from the leaked trade talks from the Boston Celtics’ side of the equation regarding star wing Jaylen Brown, veteran point guard Marcus Smart, or star swingman Jayson Tatum?

The host of the CLNS Media “Winning Plays” podcast Brian Robb linked up with Boston.com’s Tim Westerholm to talk over all the Durant news, and also discuss Jayson Tatum’s wrist injury from last season that he revealed over the weekend.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they have to say.

