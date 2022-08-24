Read full article on original website
MadameNoire
Black Duke Volleyball Player Taunted With Racial Slurs During Game Against BYU
BYU issued an apology to the player and fans but some people are urging the university to take more accountability for the incident.
Christian Walker enjoying quietly dominant defensive season for Diamondbacks
CHICAGO — Lost amidst a trio of eye-popping catches by Diamondbacks outfielders on Friday night was a pick at first base by Christian Walker, who somehow came up with a throw from shortstop Geraldo Perdomo on an in-between hop to help stymie a possible big inning by the Chicago White Sox. It was sort...
