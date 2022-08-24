Read full article on original website
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Sold Into The Night —The Heartbreaking Case Of Kamarie HollandMary HolmanPhenix City, AL
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s KillerA.W. NavesTallapoosa County, AL
HomeGoods announces plans to open new store location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAuburn, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn names starting quarterback for Week 1, per report
Auburn has decided on TJ Finley to start the season under center at quarterback, as he won a competition that also included Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford. Chris Low of ESPN reported that Finley would be the starter after he ended last season as the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn's choice to start improved TJ Finley makes sense ... but the race might not be over
TJ Finley is going to be Auburn’s starting quarterback. The revelation Sunday that Finley will be under center when the Tigers start the season against Mercer on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium wasn’t a foregone conclusion, but it shouldn’t have been surprising. Former Texas A&M starter Zach Calzada...
dukebasketballreport.com
Don’t Make Kevin White Angry
Kevin White, who retired as Duke’s A.D. not too long ago, has always struck us as an even-tempered man. He never publicly blew up or got angry in any way that we can remember. Well that streak is over now: After Auburn forced out their A.D., Allen Greene, who...
Instead of Having Eagle Chase Tiger's Tail, Auburn Could Look at Hogs
After functioning on dysfunction for decades, Hunter Yurachek's goal seems to be better.
Watch: UA commit Yhonzae Pierre has another strong outing
Alabama edge commit Yhonzae Pierre picked up right where he left off last week on Friday night, posting another strong outing for Eufaula (Ala.). The four-star prospect, a long-time UA pledge, recorded six tackles, including one tackle for loss, four pass break-ups, four quarterback pressures, and a two-point conversion catch in a 22-14 win over Stanhope Elmore.
Opelika-Auburn News
Glenwood falls in nail-biter to Georgia opponent Brookstone
For the second week in a row, Glenwood played a first-time opponent from Georgia and for the second week in a row, came up just short as Brookstone School of Columbus came to Sammy Howard field Friday night and squeezed out a 25-23 win over Glenwood in the Cougars’ season opener.
Benjamin Russell runs past Central-Clay County for road win
Benjamin Russell High School’s football program has staggered through mediocrity since Danny Horn’s last season as its coach, so perhaps the Wildcats found it satisfying — and provided solid evidence this will be a year of resurgence — by beating the master at his own game Friday night.
tallasseetribune.com
Mistakes doom Stanhope Elmore as Mustangs lose to Eufaula
For the second week in a row, the Stanhope Elmore football team came up just short on Friday night. Eufaula beat Stanhope Elmore, 22-14, in a non-area matchup on the road. The Mustangs (0-2) have now lost both of their first two games by one possession and led in both games.
auburntigers.com
The Best Gameday Experience in the Country Returns to the Plains
Renowned for its unrivaled gameday experience, Auburn Athletics announces information designed to help fans fully enjoy their campus visits during the 2022 football season. The Tigers kick off Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. CT vs. Mercer, the first of five consecutive home games and eight overall this fall at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
wvtm13.com
Allen Greene steps down as Auburn Director of Athletics
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene is stepping down less than five years after being hired. Learn more in the video above. According to Auburn University, Greene notified President Dr. Christopher Roberts this week of his decision to depart "in order to pursue other professional interests."
Early candidates for the Auburn athletic director position
Here are seven names to be on the lookout for to be Auburn's next athletic director.
WSFA
Teams, fans arrive in Montgomery for FCS Kickoff game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans and players are arriving in Montgomery for Saturday’s FCS Kickoff game. The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks for the first game of the season. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. at historic Cramton Bowl. The game will be broadcast by ESPN.
247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: Time runs out on a good man as Auburn's AD
It has been obvious for a while now that Allen Greene was caught in a whirlwind that he could not escape. He is a good man, an engaging man, an extremely intelligent man who genuinely cares about the young men and women who compete for Auburn. But the clock started to run out on Greene the day Steven Leath, the president who hired him, was fired. Greene, who was athletic director at Buffalo before moving to Auburn, found himself in a position he could not have anticipated.
thelocalpalate.com
All in the Hall at Auburn University
A new culinary and hospitality education hub at Auburn University promises to give students a soup-to-nuts education. Beyond the roar of SEC football and basketball victories, there’s something cooking at Auburn University, this fall. At the epicenter of the town’s namesake university, the cutting-edge Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC) opens this month. It aims to upend everything you thought a culinary and hospitality program could be.
Opelika-Auburn News
Election roundup: Here's who won the five Auburn City Council races on Tuesday night
All three members of Auburn City Council running in Tuesday's municipal election have won and will serve for another term. Ward 6's Bob Parsons had the largest margin of victory, followed by Kelley Griswold in Ward 2 and Connie Fitch-Taylor in Ward 1. Sonny Moreman and Max Coblenz will be new to Council starting in November, taking over Ward 5 and Ward 7, respectively.
Opelika-Auburn News
Rabid bobcat shot and killed near Beauregard
A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian. Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.
WSFA
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
Opelika-Auburn News
Drive-by Tacos operators arrested by both Auburn and Opelika police
The operators of the food truck Drive-by Tacos were arrested in recent weeks on charges related to forged prescriptions. Allison Duke, public relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department, said that Emma Hunt was arrested by the Opelika Police Department on Aug. 10 and charged with three counts of identity theft and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and that Christopher Pope was arrested by the Auburn Police Department.
opelikaobserver.com
Auburn City Council Election Results
AUBURN — The unofficial results of the city of Auburn’s Municipal Election were released Tuesday night. Out of eight city council seats, only five went to the ballot boxes, with the other three uncontested. CITY COUNCIL SEATS. The Ward 1 seat will remain with incumbent Connie Fitch Taylor....
