PHOTOS: Let’s take a look at Pauline Pascal Flett Middle School’s construction

SPOKANE, Wash. — Denny Yasuhara Middle School isn’t the only newly built school coming to Spokane.

Pauline Pascal Flett Middle School is almost done with its construction also. The new middle school coming to northwest Spokane began construction in the fall of 2020.

Doors are set to officially open on September 6th, the same day Denny Yasuhara Middle School is scheduled to open.

Flett Middle School is located on the site of the parking lot for the former Albi stadium.

Similar to Denny Yasuhara Middle School, the estimated $66,900,000 project is part of a partnership between the city and the school district where the city gave land for new middle schools, with SPS providing land for new libraries.

