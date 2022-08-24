ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple likely to release new iPhone, Apple Watch at event on Sept. 7

By Simon Druker
 3 days ago

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Apple will hold a special event on Sept. 7 in the Steve Jobs Theater at its campus in Cupertino, Calif., where the multinational tech giant is widely expected to release the latest versions of its hardware.

Apple on Wednesday announced it will hold an event on Sept. 7 from its Cupertino, Calif., campus. The company is expected to announce updated iPhones and other products. Photo courtesy of Apple

The event is scheduled for 1 pm ET, where rumors suggest it will reveal its latest edition of its iconic iPhone, which many expect to be called the iPhone 14.

The event will be live streamed on the company's website, while some media members are being invited to attend in person. This comes after announcements the past few years were held strictly virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be no smaller iPhone version this year, with the company instead reverting to a larger screen to complement the base model, MacRumors reported.

Pro models of the new phones are also expected to come with a new 48-megapixel camera and have a pill-shaped cutout replacing the notch, and a faster A16 processing chip.

Base iPhone models will still be made with the existing A15 chips.

It's also possible the company unveils the latest incarnation of its Apple Watch. An Apple Watch Series 8 has been in development. An updated low power mode, longer battery life and temperature sensing are among the rumored new features.

Some have speculated about possible satellite connectivity on the newest gadgets. Apple has not commented, but Wednesday's invitation teased the coming announcement as a "Far out" event , leading to the satellite speculation.

The company typically releases its new products in the fall in similar fashion.

Shares of Apple were up 0.18% at the close of trading Wednesday, at $167.53.

