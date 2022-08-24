ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakulla County, FL

WCTV

UPDATE: Woman trapped on train builds new life in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Now to an update on a story we first brought you back in April. Valeriya Petuskova’s mother, Zoya was crammed on a train alongside other Ukrainians trying to escape. Fast forward to now, Zoya has made it to Tallahassee after a close call. During her journey,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Great (Ongoing) Resignation

The economy isn’t back to normal even though life is normalizing. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit it scrambled the labor force in a variety of ways. The pandemic pushed businesses that were able to move employees to work from home or remotely, it precipitated a surge in voluntarily quitting for higher pay known as the Great Resignation and it led to a decrease in the labor participation rate for women, as mothers often chose to leave work to care for children during lockdowns.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

Watchdog group calls out Grady Co. hospital for violating federal healthcare rule

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The watchdog website PatientRightsAdvocate.org, in their latest publication, is calling out a southwest Georgia hospital for not fully complying with federal law. PatientRightsAdvocate.org is a non-profit organization that tracks upfront healthcare prices. The group issues a semi-annual hospital price transparency compliance report. This report was...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Man found guilty in shooting of Gadsden County deputy

QUINCY, Fla (WCTV) - A jury has found Dexter Lawson guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy during a pursuit last year. The jury deliberated for just over an hour before reaching its verdict. Lawson was found guilty on all counts - two counts of attempted murder, grand theft of...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

New details emerge in 2021 shootout, double homicide at Monticello home

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV)- Newly-obtained court documents are shedding a light on what transpired outside a home in Monticello where two young men were killed in 2021. Recently, on the one-year anniversary, a 70-year-old woman was also gunned down at the home. Investigators said they are looking into if the crimes are connected.
MONTICELLO, FL
Florida Phoenix

FL Board of Governors gloss over low turnout on “intellectual freedom” survey

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The miniscule response rate of an “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” survey — ditched by hundreds of thousands of students — received only a passing mention Friday from the Florida Board of Governors that oversees the public university system. The board, which implemented the survey, discussed little about the draft survey findings at a virtual […] The post FL Board of Governors gloss over low turnout on “intellectual freedom” survey appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
fsu.edu

Notice Regarding Upcoming 403(b) Changes

This message to all faculty and staff has been approved by Renisha Gibbs, Associate Vice President for Human Resources and Finance & Administration Chief of Staff. Florida State University and the Office of Human Resources are committed to providing our employees with competitive retirement benefits. We retained CAPTRUST as an independent retirement plan consultant to assist with maintaining compliance with industry and regulatory requirements while identifying ways to modernize our 403(b) Plan.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Northside Tallahassee Rotary collecting donations for Ukraine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -We want to highlight a local group with ties to Ukraine making a big difference. The Northside Tallahassee Rotary has been working with orphans in Ukraine for 25 years. They’ve switched their focus to collecting humanitarian aid and emergency items. In phase one of their operation,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tallahassee, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tallahassee, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Tallahassee on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

Perry man sentenced for drug trafficking

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Perry has been found guilty of drug trafficking charges in federal court. 44-year-old Beyah Basha was convicted of two counts of distribution of meth and conspiracy to distribute meth by a jury. Prosecutors say Basha sold drugs to undercover informants multiple times. He...
PERRY, FL

