Read full article on original website
Related
FDLE issues Silver Alert for missing Leon County man
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Silver Alert Sunday for a missing elderly man who is from Tallahassee.
msn.com
Defendants targeted in DeSantis’ voter fraud crackdown were told they could vote
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Several people who were arrested last week as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ voter fraud crackdown were notified by official government entities they were eligible to vote, according to court documents and interviews. The defendants told authorities they had no intention of committing voter fraud,...
WCTV
UPDATE: Woman trapped on train builds new life in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Now to an update on a story we first brought you back in April. Valeriya Petuskova’s mother, Zoya was crammed on a train alongside other Ukrainians trying to escape. Fast forward to now, Zoya has made it to Tallahassee after a close call. During her journey,...
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Great (Ongoing) Resignation
The economy isn’t back to normal even though life is normalizing. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit it scrambled the labor force in a variety of ways. The pandemic pushed businesses that were able to move employees to work from home or remotely, it precipitated a surge in voluntarily quitting for higher pay known as the Great Resignation and it led to a decrease in the labor participation rate for women, as mothers often chose to leave work to care for children during lockdowns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pro-abortion rally held at Florida's Historic Capitol
Dozens of people marched from Florida's Historic Capitol Building to the Governor's Mansion Saturday.
wfxl.com
Watchdog group calls out Grady Co. hospital for violating federal healthcare rule
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The watchdog website PatientRightsAdvocate.org, in their latest publication, is calling out a southwest Georgia hospital for not fully complying with federal law. PatientRightsAdvocate.org is a non-profit organization that tracks upfront healthcare prices. The group issues a semi-annual hospital price transparency compliance report. This report was...
WCTV
House in Jefferson Co. is site of two murders, exactly one year apart
Rain chances will remain on the scattered side for the weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. ACLU moving forward in lawsuit against Stop Woke Act. ACLU moving forward in lawsuit against Stop Woke Act. Two new exhibits unveiled at Cascades Historical Plaza. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at...
WCTV
Man found guilty in shooting of Gadsden County deputy
QUINCY, Fla (WCTV) - A jury has found Dexter Lawson guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy during a pursuit last year. The jury deliberated for just over an hour before reaching its verdict. Lawson was found guilty on all counts - two counts of attempted murder, grand theft of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
New details emerge in 2021 shootout, double homicide at Monticello home
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV)- Newly-obtained court documents are shedding a light on what transpired outside a home in Monticello where two young men were killed in 2021. Recently, on the one-year anniversary, a 70-year-old woman was also gunned down at the home. Investigators said they are looking into if the crimes are connected.
FL Board of Governors gloss over low turnout on “intellectual freedom” survey
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The miniscule response rate of an “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” survey — ditched by hundreds of thousands of students — received only a passing mention Friday from the Florida Board of Governors that oversees the public university system. The board, which implemented the survey, discussed little about the draft survey findings at a virtual […] The post FL Board of Governors gloss over low turnout on “intellectual freedom” survey appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
WCTV
WCTV talks with a political analyst about the national and global impacts of war
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Washington and the world have been closely following all the developments in Ukraine. For more perspective, we checked in with White House Correspondent and Senior National Editor Jon Decker. A more in-depth interview can be found below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
UPDATE: Verdict may come Wednesday for man accused of opening fire on Gadsden deputy
Quincy, Fla (WCTV) - The state rested its case late Tuesday as Dexter Lawson stands trial in the shooting of a Gadsden County deputy. The defense rested its case just minutes later, without calling any witnesses. Lawson, who is representing himself at trial, decided against testifying on his own behalf.
WCTV
UPDATE: Man in custody after Saturday night shooting on Tower Road in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is in custody after a shooting occurred in northwest Leon County Saturday night. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. Saturday on Tower Road and John Boy Lane. It was learned during the investigation that a group of people got into an argument which led to shots being fired.
fsu.edu
Notice Regarding Upcoming 403(b) Changes
This message to all faculty and staff has been approved by Renisha Gibbs, Associate Vice President for Human Resources and Finance & Administration Chief of Staff. Florida State University and the Office of Human Resources are committed to providing our employees with competitive retirement benefits. We retained CAPTRUST as an independent retirement plan consultant to assist with maintaining compliance with industry and regulatory requirements while identifying ways to modernize our 403(b) Plan.
WCTV
Northside Tallahassee Rotary collecting donations for Ukraine
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -We want to highlight a local group with ties to Ukraine making a big difference. The Northside Tallahassee Rotary has been working with orphans in Ukraine for 25 years. They’ve switched their focus to collecting humanitarian aid and emergency items. In phase one of their operation,...
Man guilty of attempted murder of Gadsden County Sheriff's Deputy
Justice served in Gadsden County after a man shot a sheriff's deputy 4 times in the line of duty.
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tallahassee, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tallahassee, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Tallahassee on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
WCJB
Perry man sentenced for drug trafficking
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Perry has been found guilty of drug trafficking charges in federal court. 44-year-old Beyah Basha was convicted of two counts of distribution of meth and conspiracy to distribute meth by a jury. Prosecutors say Basha sold drugs to undercover informants multiple times. He...
WCTV
Sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting in Jefferson County
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies say they were called around 9:30 Tuesday evening to a home off of East Clark Avenue, just outside Monticello. The victim, identified as Essie May Copeland, was taken to a Tallahassee hospital where she...
Comments / 0