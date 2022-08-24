ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Volleyball Opens Three-Match Weekend at George Washington in DC Challenge

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers volleyball team will begin their 2022 season on Friday when they face the George Washington Colonials at the Charles Smith Center. First serve is scheduled for 4 p.m. The Privateers will then play two matches on Saturday against Georgetown and George Mason as part of the DC Challenge.
myneworleans.com

7 Best Lunch Spots in New Orleans

Looking to grab a quick bite with friends or colleagues? Need a weekend nosh spot? This week, the editor’s share their favorite restaurants for lunch around town. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
msn.com

Antoine's Restaurant matriarch passes

Antoine's Restaurant announced on Friday that their grand dame and matriarch died earlier this week. Yvonne Elaine Aliciatore Blount, 85, was born and raised in New Orleans and died on Aug. 20. Blount is a descendant of Antoine Alciatore, founder of Antoine’s Restaurant which is located in the French Quarter....
myneworleans.com

DDD & IHSNO Welcome Back Students to Only Downtown High School

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Downtown Development District (DDD) President Davon Barbour and the DDD’s public safety rangers greeted more than 400 students at the International High School of New Orleans on their opening day of school. IHSNO is the only school in downtown New Orleans and newly appointed IHSNO Head of School Dr. Adierah Berger joined the DDD officials and rangers in welcoming back the high schoolers on the Carondelet Street main entrance.
gueydantoday.com

Billy wouldn’t leave his gold

Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?

I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
WDSU

LSU police investigating kidnapping on campus

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State University police are investigating reports of an on-campus kidnapping. The kidnapping was reported Wednesday night. According to campus police, the kidnapping happened around Aster Street near Cypress Hall. Anyone with information on the kidnapping is asked to contact LSU Police at 225-578-3231. Anonymous...
KTBS

Hurricane forecasters tracking 2 disturbances

NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Thursday morning were tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, with one expected to move into the Caribbean. It is too early to tell if they could eventually reach the continental U.S. The next available name is Danielle if either strengthens into at least a...
fox8live.com

Nicondra: Passing storms continue into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We continue to see passing showers with intense rainfall at times. Lots of available moisture with a trough settled across the area make on and off storms likely right into the weekend. There will be dry breaks and even a bit of sun breaking through, but expect most areas to see some rain. The wet weather continues into the next week with another front approaching and stalling along the coast. The clouds and rain continue to keep temperatures a bit less hot with highs in the middle 80s. The tropics are likely to become more active as we approach the peak of hurricane season, but no current threats.
WDSU

The forecast can be summed up in one word: storms

There isn't any immediate end to this pattern where it just rains every. single. day. BUT... I do see the potential for some drier days by the end of next week. In the mean time, warm and humid days with rounds of storms, locally heavy rain, and the potential for flooding will be the persistent forecast all the way through the weekend. If there's been an upside to the rain, our temperatures have remained rather 'mild' considering the average/typical/normal daily high temperature is 91 in New Orleans. The forecast looks just cloudy, warm, and humid for the Saints/Chargers matchup on Friday night so I don't think rain is very likely for those attending that event. More storms fire up on Saturday and Sunday while locally heavy rain, frequent cloud to ground lightning, and the potential for flooding stays in the mix as well. Storm chances will remain likely into next week too, but by the end of next week there are some signs of the rain chances dropping a bit but allowing temperatures to rise up closer to 90. Stay dry, be safe, and have a great night!
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Tropical Update: Watching Caribbean for development | New Orleans News

Tropical Update: Watching Caribbean for development. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Not much is expected through the weekend, but we’ll watch the western Caribbean next...
News Radio 710 KEEL

Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?

Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
WAFB.com

Sicilian Fisherman’s Stew

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Sicilian fishermen arrived in New Orleans from Palermo in the late 1800s. They came following American Civil War to become laborers in the sugar cane fields, dock workers, and fishermen. This is one of the many recipes they contributed to our culinary gumbo. Prep...
