There isn't any immediate end to this pattern where it just rains every. single. day. BUT... I do see the potential for some drier days by the end of next week. In the mean time, warm and humid days with rounds of storms, locally heavy rain, and the potential for flooding will be the persistent forecast all the way through the weekend. If there's been an upside to the rain, our temperatures have remained rather 'mild' considering the average/typical/normal daily high temperature is 91 in New Orleans. The forecast looks just cloudy, warm, and humid for the Saints/Chargers matchup on Friday night so I don't think rain is very likely for those attending that event. More storms fire up on Saturday and Sunday while locally heavy rain, frequent cloud to ground lightning, and the potential for flooding stays in the mix as well. Storm chances will remain likely into next week too, but by the end of next week there are some signs of the rain chances dropping a bit but allowing temperatures to rise up closer to 90. Stay dry, be safe, and have a great night!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO