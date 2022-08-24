Woody Paige: Fans will continue to wait for Russel Wilson show

Where have you gone, Russ C. Wilson? Broncos Country turns its anxious eyes to you.

The Denver Broncos’ shiny new toy will continue to be The invisible quarterback Saturday night for the final exhibition game. Nathaniel Hackett won’t take the Aston Martin Vantage out of the garage for the third-straight week.

The only time Russell played an exhibition at the Broncos' stadium was in 2014 for the Seahawks, and the other quarterback was some Manning guy. The sellout throng of 75,595 saw the two QBs from the previous season’s Super Bowl as the Broncos won the inconsequential rematch 21-16.

Wilson played one real game at Mile High in the 2018 opener and lost to Case Keenum 27-24. His next start at Starship Colorado, and first in a Broncos’ orange jersey, will be Sept. 18 against the godforsaken Texans.

Russell is, to use a Broncos’ type term, chomping at the bit to begin his football season. He will, at last, Monday night, Sept. 12, in, of all places, Seattle, where he has a 62-22 regular season and postseason record. Wilson said recently he doesn’t ever become nervous before a game, but he might be a bit tense before kickoff.

Before then, in these exhibitions, Broncos fanatics had a better chance of watching John Elway, Peyton Manning or Paxton Lynch, but not Tim Tebow, play. Elway started 63 exhibitions in his 16-year career, and Manning started 11 in four seasons. Lynch started a couple of exhibitions in 2017-18, but Tebow never did start one.

Your best opportunity to view Wilson lately was at a Broncos training camp practice, the joint workout with the Cowboys or the opening of his and wife Ciara’s “The House of LR&C’’ store at Park Meadows Mall. Russell seemed to sign autographs for 42,000 witnesses at the 14 public camp sessions.

The consensus of fans and media when Wilson practiced was: “He looks great.’’

In comparison to Tebow, Lynch, Keenum, Mark Sanchez, Trevor Siemian, Kyle Sloter, Chad Kelly, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien and Teddy Bridgewater, Wilson had to look great.

He was especially impressive in the quasi-scrimmage with the Cowboys. He connected on a long pass to Courtland Sutton and three more throws. His only blip was a tipped interception. But Russell returned during the Red Zone segment with touchdowns to Jerry Jeudy and Kendall Hinton.

And the crowd went wild.

But that Thursday was the only time the Broncos’ new quarterback has assessed an adversarial defense.

He has suited up and stood on the sideline during the first two exhibitions and will again on Saturday.

Russell waits impatiently – just as he did for five weeks last season after rupturing a tendon and fracturing the middle finger on his right throwing hand against the Rams on Oct. 7. He underwent surgery, was placed on the injured reserve list and returned Nov. 21 for the loss to the Cardinals, then tweaked his ankle late in the season.

No wonder Hackett didn’t risk Russell, especially since the coach hates the preseason. If Wilson were hurt again, the Broncos would be a common garden-variety NFL team with Josh Johnson or Brett Rypien.

What, realistically, are the Russell Wilson expectations?

Russell endured his first losing season in 2021 with a 6-8 record. The Seahawks finished 7-10, same as the Broncos. Since he became a starter as a rookie in 2012, Wilson has produced eight double-digit victory seasons and a 9-7 mark. He has reached 13 victories once, 11 and 12 twice and 10 three years. He has averaged 10.4 and been to the playoffs eight seasons, with two Super Bowls and one championship (in the Broncos blowout). The Seahawks should have won the other over the Patriots.

Based on his past, Wilson should be worth at least 10 victories.

His career completion percentage is exactly 65, and he has averaged 3,706 yards passing, 29 touchdowns and only 9 interceptions. Russell’s premier overall statistical season was 2020 when he threw 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, completed 68.8 percent and compiled a 12-4 mark. Seattle lost in the second round to the Packers.

The Broncos and their backers would accept a Wilson duplication of two years ago in his first season in Denver.

And a Super Bowl title in his second season.