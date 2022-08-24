Mountain of student loan debt could get smaller

Student loan debt is about to become $10,000 less of a burden for millions of borrowers. And some borrowers who had Pell Grants in college will see up to $20,000 in federal student loans forgiven under a new initiative announced Wednesday.

But make no mistake, we’re not going to see widespread forgiveness for federal student loans. And most people are not going to see all their debt disappear.

Even those who see up to $20,000 in college debt eliminated could still end up carrying plenty of student loan debt.

"Pell Grant recipients tend to graduate with double the debt on average of nonrecipients," said Mark Kantrowitz, a student loan expert who is the author of "How to Appeal for More College Financial Aid."

What many expected to happen, did: The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday that the payment pause on many federal student loans has been extended through Dec. 31, calling this move a “final extension.”

Beginning in January, borrowers will need to resume paying their federal student loan bills that were covered under pandemic-related relief efforts. We’re looking at the seventh such extension since the moratorium began in March 2020.

What we do know about loan forgiveness: Private student loans aren't covered. So, borrowers still must pay those bills. And some borrowers will not see even one penny of their federal student loan debt vanish, thanks to income caps. The U.S. Department of Education will release more details in the future on how the process will work.

Who won’t benefit: Borrowers would not receive loan forgiveness if their annual income during the pandemic was $125,000 or higher for individuals and $250,000 or higher for married couples. That income cap applies to both to those who received Pell Grants in college and those who didn’t.

Biden student loan forgiveness: Everything to know

Roughly 27 million borrowers will be eligible to receive up to $20,000 in relief, according to U.S. Department of Education estimates.

The nod to Pell Grants reflects a family’s financial situation and may be a way to try to offer more relief to those who could need it most.

Nearly every Pell Grant recipient came from a family that made less than $60,000 a year, according to the White House fact sheet, which also noted that Pell Grant recipients typically experience more challenges repaying their debt than other borrowers.

The $10,000 in forgiveness applies to those who didn’t receive Pell Grants, which are awarded through schools to students who need financial assistance. You’d need to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to qualify for a Pell Grant. The grant, unlike a loan, would generally not need to be repaid.

More from Susan Tompor: Social Security benefits hike could bring retirees extra $1,800, on average, in 2023

Higher prices from scorching hot inflation — and other hiccups — push consumers to borrow

The new forgiveness plan would provide relief to up to 43 million borrowers, including canceling the full remaining balance for roughly 20 million borrowers, according to the White House. It’s a number that’s larger than what some outside experts, including Kantrowitz, had estimated. Kantrowitz predicted possibly up to one third of federal student loan borrowers would see all their debt eliminated, including the Pell Grant recipients. He'd argue that the White House estimate is too high at more than 40%.

Most people are going to have to take some action to receive that relief. But nearly 8 million borrowers already may be eligible to receive relief automatically because their relevant income data is now available to the Education Department.

It will be important to pay attention to the details going forward, though, to figure out what proof you’ll need to supply to qualify.

What if you’re going to college this fall? College students who head to campus with a backpack full of loans are eligible, too. Borrowers, according to the White House, who are dependent students will be eligible for relief based on parental income, rather than their own income.

College costs have skyrocketed, and the average borrower has about $37,000 in student loan debt, according to data compiled by the Education Data Initiative.

What the latest effort will do is free up extra cash each month to help millions of college borrowers shore up their long-term financial future.

Consider this example: take someone who has $35,000 in federal student loans with a 5% interest rate.

In that scenario, it’s possible that a borrower could be looking at a payment around $370 a month.

Once you eliminate $10,000 of that debt though, it’s possible the monthly payment at 5% interest would drop to around $265 a month.

Now, what do you do with an extra $100 or $105 a month in your budget?

No doubt, families on the financial fringe have little choice but to use much of that cash to cover their everyday bills, such as the higher cost for groceries and gas.

Millions of people still have debt but no degree and continue struggling to make ends meet day to day.

It’s estimated that about 38% of the 45 million people who owe $1.6 trillion in federal student loan debt — or nearly 17 million people — had debt but no degree six years after they first went to college, according to National Center for Education Statistics data.

But others who have better paying jobs could opt to use that extra $100 a month strategically to save far more money down the road.

While a $100 a month might not sound like much, it can do a great deal to patch financial potholes.

Trent Graham, a financial counseling expert for the nonprofit, Farmington Hills-based GreenPath Financial Wellness, suggested three basic strategies for borrowers who will see some or all federal college loans forgiven.

First, the extra money or part of it could be used toward making sure you have enough emergency savings, say possibly enough money to cover three months to six months of living expenses if you lost your job.

Second, you can use the extra cash each month to pay down high-cost credit card debt that might have an annual interest rate of 18% or higher.

Third, you can use that extra cash to pay down higher cost private student loans, which aren’t being forgiven as part of this program.

“Every little bit helps,” Graham said.

Maybe it frees up money to pay down other debt, make someone better able to afford a monthly mortgage on a home or even enable you to save a little extra for retirement.

If you have a job where the company is providing a match toward your 401(k), you might want to dedicate more money toward 401(k) savings to make sure you’re getting that full match, too.

Going forward, it’s going to be essential for borrowers to figure out how they’re going to repay the remaining debt.

Graham, of GreenPath, said many borrowers don’t realize that they’d be able to benefit from an income-driven repayment plan that could lower their monthly payments on federal student loans.

College grads receive a six-month grace period before they must start paying down their student loans. Typically, getting a diploma in May means needing to begin repaying those loans in November.

One needs to pay careful attention, though, to how much interest might build as you make smaller payments in an income-driven plan. Just opting for a payment plan that drops the bill to $175 a month over 25 years on $30,000 in college debt — instead of $318 a month over 10 years — often will drive up how much you owe in interest over the long run.

Graham said borrowers need to carefully review their budgets to see how they can cut back in other areas to pay as much as possible toward college debt and other higher cost debt.

GreenPath offers free counseling to student loan borrowers and charges a one-time fee of $200 for those who want more detailed help. Depending on the type of loan, GreenPath may be able to work with borrowers to contact the servicer and determine the best repayment loan plan based on the borrower’s individual loan situation.

We’re likely to see big changes ahead when it comes to public service loan forgiveness and income-driven repayment plans, too.

On Wednesday, the Education Department said it is proposing long-term changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program that will make it easier for borrowers.

Such changes would include allowing more payments to qualify for forgiveness such as partial, lump sum, and late payments.

In addition, proposals call for allowing certain kinds of deferments and forbearances — such as those for Peace Corp and AmeriCorps service, National Guard duty, and military service — to count toward Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

The Education Department also said it is proposing a rule to create a new income-driven repayment plan that would substantially reduce future monthly payments for lower-income and middle-income borrowers.

The proposed rule would protect more income from loan payments. The rule would also forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments, instead of the current 20 years under many income-driven repayment plans, for borrowers with original loan balances of $12,000 or less.

Contact Susan Tompor : stompor@freepress.com . Follow her on Twitter @ tompor . To subscribe, please go to freep.com/specialoffer. R ead more on business and sign up for our business newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Mountain of student loan debt could get smaller