Boynton Beach police officer at center of teenager's death is fired by the city

By Jorge Milian, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

Mark Sohn's career as a Boynton Beach cop appears to be over.

Sohn was fired last week after an Internal Affairs investigation found he violated four departmental policies during a pursuit of a 13-year-old dirt bike rider that ended up with a fatal crash on Dec. 26.

The IA report found that Sohn chased Stanley "SJ" Davis III at speeds that reached 80 mph in a 35 mph zone and drove the wrong way on Boynton Beach Boulevard for misdemeanor traffic infractions.

The policy of city police is that vehicle pursuits are permitted only when a law enforcement officer "reasonably" believes the fleeing driver has committed a forcible, violent felony.

If you've followed my reporting since the fatal crash, you know that Sohn has a long disciplinary history that includes three prior violations of the pursuit policy.

This story is not over, of course. Davis' family has a pending lawsuit against the city.

Jorge Milian

South Palm Beach County reporter | The Palm Beach Post

jmilian@pbpost.com

Twitter: @caneswatch

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Boynton Beach police officer at center of teenager's death is fired by the city

charles
3d ago

The center of his death is his parents, they let him take the bike on the road. Bet the money the parents will sue for will ease their loss.

