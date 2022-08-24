Boynton Beach police officer at center of teenager's death is fired by the city
Mark Sohn's career as a Boynton Beach cop appears to be over.
Sohn was fired last week after an Internal Affairs investigation found he violated four departmental policies during a pursuit of a 13-year-old dirt bike rider that ended up with a fatal crash on Dec. 26.
The IA report found that Sohn chased Stanley "SJ" Davis III at speeds that reached 80 mph in a 35 mph zone and drove the wrong way on Boynton Beach Boulevard for misdemeanor traffic infractions.
The policy of city police is that vehicle pursuits are permitted only when a law enforcement officer "reasonably" believes the fleeing driver has committed a forcible, violent felony.
If you've followed my reporting since the fatal crash, you know that Sohn has a long disciplinary history that includes three prior violations of the pursuit policy.
This story is not over, of course. Davis' family has a pending lawsuit against the city.
Jorge Milian
South Palm Beach County reporter | The Palm Beach Post
Twitter: @caneswatch
