Blountville, TN

wcyb.com

Lebanon rallies past Russell County rival Honaker

Lebanon fell in an early 13-0 hole against Russell County rival Honaker on Thursday night to kickoff the 2022 high school football season. The Pioneers though never flinched, rallying to win 19-13. Lebanon cut the Honaker lead to 13-12 at halftime. The only points in the second half belonged to...
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Science Hill to open mercantile store

JOHNSON CITY, TN — Science Hill High School is providing their students with an extra tool as they prepare to enter the workplace. The district has plans to open a student-run mercantile store. Johnson City Schools received 45-thousand dollars from the 2.9 million in Perkins Reserve Grants. “These funds...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Award-winning film screening at the Lincoln Theatre

MARION, Va. — Award winning documentary, Rock Castle Home, will be screening at the Lincoln Theatre. Director, Professor Charlie D. Thompson, Jr. is originally from Marion, VA and attended Emory & Henry College. in his documentary, Rock Castle Home, he shares the story of descendants from the 1930s Rock Castle, Virginia mountain returning to their homes in a preserved national park, showing how even invisible home-places remain sacred for generations.
MARION, VA
wcyb.com

Florencia and the Feeling to play downtown Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, TN — Florencia and the feeling to play Music on the Square in downtown Jonesborough, September 2. Music on the Square is a free outdoor concert that takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street every Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. through September 30.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol TriPride Festival makes history, takes place in 2 states simultaneously

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The 2022 TriPride festival makes history this year as the first pride event in the nation to take place in two states simultaneously. Vice President of TriPride Melody Taylor said, "Just to see this many people coming out and just supporting diversity, and equality, and showing our region that it doesn't matter who you are, it doesn't matter who you love, you're valid and you deserve to have everything everyone else has in this world for this many people to come out and support that is breathtaking."
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Pro-choice and pro-life supporters talk Tennessee trigger ban

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee's 'Trigger' Law banning nearly all abortions is now in effect. Both pro-choice and pro-life supporters continue to speak out on the reversal of Roe v. Wade. The ban now makes providing abortions a felony in the state, making only exceptions for cases where it...
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

Food City donates to Feeding Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, VA. — Today Food City presented a check for 30-thousand dollars to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feeding Southwest Virginia has been feeding those who face hunger in our region since 1981. The donation will help to fund their Mobile Marketplace initiative. The Mobile Marketplace helps provide fresh food and...
ABINGDON, VA

