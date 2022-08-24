Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Related
wcyb.com
Lebanon rallies past Russell County rival Honaker
Lebanon fell in an early 13-0 hole against Russell County rival Honaker on Thursday night to kickoff the 2022 high school football season. The Pioneers though never flinched, rallying to win 19-13. Lebanon cut the Honaker lead to 13-12 at halftime. The only points in the second half belonged to...
wcyb.com
Science Hill to open mercantile store
JOHNSON CITY, TN — Science Hill High School is providing their students with an extra tool as they prepare to enter the workplace. The district has plans to open a student-run mercantile store. Johnson City Schools received 45-thousand dollars from the 2.9 million in Perkins Reserve Grants. “These funds...
wcyb.com
Award-winning film screening at the Lincoln Theatre
MARION, Va. — Award winning documentary, Rock Castle Home, will be screening at the Lincoln Theatre. Director, Professor Charlie D. Thompson, Jr. is originally from Marion, VA and attended Emory & Henry College. in his documentary, Rock Castle Home, he shares the story of descendants from the 1930s Rock Castle, Virginia mountain returning to their homes in a preserved national park, showing how even invisible home-places remain sacred for generations.
wcyb.com
Local high school student wins record number of blue ribbons at Appalachian Fair
GRAY, Tenn--A huge win for a local high school student at the Appalachian Fair. Cara Beth Chrisawn won more than 115 blue ribbons during the fair's 4H contest, which is the largest number of blue ribbons anyone has ever won at the fair. Chrisawn entered more than 300 items in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcyb.com
Florencia and the Feeling to play downtown Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, TN — Florencia and the feeling to play Music on the Square in downtown Jonesborough, September 2. Music on the Square is a free outdoor concert that takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street every Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. through September 30.
wcyb.com
Bristol TriPride Festival makes history, takes place in 2 states simultaneously
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The 2022 TriPride festival makes history this year as the first pride event in the nation to take place in two states simultaneously. Vice President of TriPride Melody Taylor said, "Just to see this many people coming out and just supporting diversity, and equality, and showing our region that it doesn't matter who you are, it doesn't matter who you love, you're valid and you deserve to have everything everyone else has in this world for this many people to come out and support that is breathtaking."
wcyb.com
Pro-choice and pro-life supporters talk Tennessee trigger ban
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee's 'Trigger' Law banning nearly all abortions is now in effect. Both pro-choice and pro-life supporters continue to speak out on the reversal of Roe v. Wade. The ban now makes providing abortions a felony in the state, making only exceptions for cases where it...
wcyb.com
Food City donates to Feeding Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON, VA. — Today Food City presented a check for 30-thousand dollars to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feeding Southwest Virginia has been feeding those who face hunger in our region since 1981. The donation will help to fund their Mobile Marketplace initiative. The Mobile Marketplace helps provide fresh food and...
Comments / 0