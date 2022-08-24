Read full article on original website
Sacramento Police investigating two separate homicides from Saturday
The Sacramento Police Department is investigating two homicides that took place on Saturday in the city. The first incident took place around 3 pm in the 7700 block of La Mancha Way in South Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department provided details of the incident on its Facebook Page. Homicide Investigation...
Casinos in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
A guide to the California Capital Airshow 2022: The planes, shows and prices to expect
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow returns to the Sacramento area this fall with a showcase of historical and modern airplanes that display the evolution of aviation in the United States. Where: 10425 Norden Avenue, Mather Airport, Mather. Dates: Sep. 30 to Oct. 2. Tickets. One of the...
