ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galt, CA

Comments / 0

Related
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Police investigating two separate homicides from Saturday

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating two homicides that took place on Saturday in the city. The first incident took place around 3 pm in the 7700 block of La Mancha Way in South Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department provided details of the incident on its Facebook Page. Homicide Investigation...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Casinos in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy