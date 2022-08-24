Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama-Utah State point spreads moved more than a TD since opening line
Nobody expected tight betting lines when Alabama scheduled Utah State to open the 2022 season. The latest numbers show some of the initial appraisals might have been a little generous. Alabama is now favored by as many as 41.5 points for the 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday visit from the Aggies,...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
191K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0