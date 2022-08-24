ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Clarksville police urge caution after 13 motorcycle crashes so far this month

By Nikki McGee
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MgHPH_0hU4tTI100

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are urging drivers to use caution after more than a dozen motorcycle crashes in the month of August.

READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

“When the call comes out over the radio that a vehicle crash involves a motorcycle, you automatically think the worst because you just know that there’s the chance of them being seriously injured,” said Scott Beaubien, public information officer with the Clarksville Police Department. “There’s always the hope that when you get there it’s not going to be a very bad crash. Unfortunately, for two folks it was a fatality this month.”

Clarksville has seen 13 motorcycle crashes so far this month, including eight injuries.

So far this year, they’ve seen 97 crashes involving motorcycles, 60 of which had injuries and a total of six fatalities.

Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital after Clarksville crash

“The big thing is to look twice to make sure there’s no oncoming traffic,” Beaubien said. “Recently, we’ve had two vehicles that have turned in front of the motorcycle. They said that either they didn’t see the motorcyclist coming or they may blend in with the background and they just aren’t as visible.”

Police are urging drivers to consider using their headlights all the time.

“If somebody has their headlights on, it’s easier to see, even during the daytime. Motorcycles, if they’ll have their headlights on as well, just makes them more visible,” Beaubien said.

As always, police remind drivers to slow down and keep their eyes on the road. You can travel the length of a football field in the time it takes to look down and respond to a text.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

Greg M Jones
3d ago

ok... but what about the motorcyclists themselves? are they practicing safety themselves? maybe wearing reflective vests?thjs article makes it sound like those who drive cars are solely responsible for avoiding motorcycles. i wish i had a dollar for every single time I've witnessed a motorcyclist performing an unsafe act, being irresponsible, or just acting fooling... i could retire.motorcyclists need to shoulder some responsibility and practice better safety habits as well.

Reply
3
 

Related
wkdzradio.com

Car Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

A car was reported stolen on West 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a gold 1999 Toyota Camry was taken from a parking lot without the owner’s consent Friday night. The car was reported stolen Saturday and is valued at $2,000. No arrest has been made.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Police Investigate Fire On Thomas Street As Arson

A fire at the Parks and Recreation building on Thomas Street in Hopkinsville has led to an arson investigation Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say around 7 pm a juvenile set fire to a trash can inside a bathroom damaging a towel dispenser and the wall. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

One Person Injured In Three Vehicle I-24 Crash

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer and a van were stopped in traffic near the Carter Road overpass when a second tractor-trailer hit the first tractor-trailer pushing it into the van before hitting a car.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Tennessee Woman Injured In Crash Near I-24 Welcome Center

A Tennessee woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in front of the Welcome Center in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Amanda Henry was westbound entering the construction area with traffic going down to one lane when she struck the side of a tractor-trailer. The crash caused her vehicle to run off the roadway and hit a digital information sign.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Deputies Search For Escapee In Todd County

Authorities are looking for an Elkton man after he ran away from them while being transported to a drug rehab center Friday. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say William Wilder ran away from the Todd County Detention Center parking lot while he was being transferred to a drug rehabilitation center.
TODD COUNTY, KY
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer

A Hopkinsville man was charged with assaulting a police officer after a disturbance on South O’Neal Avenue in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a disturbance involving a man possibly armed with a gun and located 56-year-old Timothy Bingham. Bingham reportedly walked...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged In Vehicle Theft

A Hopkinsville man was charged with theft after a stolen vehicle investigation in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say on November 23rd 50-year-old Zachary Mallory sold a 2007 Cadillac Escalade for $260 that was taken from a vacant house that had burned. He was arrested Friday and charged with theft...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
