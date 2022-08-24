Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WPFO
Students move in to University of Southern Maine
GORHAM (WGME) -- Students at the University of Southern Maine are spending their first night on campus Friday night. The school welcomed students Friday to their Gorham campus. One student from Salem, New Hampshire says she never thought she'd get to have this experience. "I finally found out that I...
WPFO
Mobility pathway installed at Popham Beach State Park
PHIPPSBURG (WGME) -- Maine took a step Thursday towards helping everyone get on the beach. The state installed a mobility pathway at Popham Beach State Park to improve accessibility for people in wheelchairs or pushing strollers. Governor Janet Mills was there to see how the ramp works firsthand. This project...
WPFO
UNE welcomes largest ever incoming class
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The University of New England is welcoming its largest ever incoming class this fall. Friday, the school hosted a special early move-in day for first-generation college students. The university's president says more than 30 percent of the university's students are first generation, meaning their parents didn't go...
WPFO
'It's Orwellian:' Citizen photo used to enforce dog ordinance in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A South Portland policy of using citizen photos to help enforce ordinances and issue fines is facing some pushback in the community. Last week, an anonymous photo of an alleged a dog ordinance violation on Willard Beach was sent to the city, leading to a $35 ticket being mailed to dog owner Barbara Everett.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
South Portland is fed up with birds pooping in popular park
SOUTH PORTLAND (BDN) -- Ducks and geese may soon find South Portland a less hospitable place to poop. Mill Creek Park is home to about 200 mallard ducks and Canada geese, each of which leaves 2 pounds of droppings around its 10 acres every day, according to the Portland Press Herald.
WPFO
'It's a pretty special day:' DNA kit leads to unexpected reunion, answers for Maine man
TURNER (WGME)-- A Maine man's decades-long search to discover his identity and family is finally over. "I've always known at a young age that I was adopted," Turner resident Bob Bowie said. Bowie grew up in Turner and was raised by a French-Canadian family. He believed he was Black, though...
WPFO
Body of missing boater pulled from Androscoggin River
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- The body of a missing boater has been found. The 32-year-old Maine man fell into the Androscoggin River in Topsham Thursday night after the boat he was in overturned, according to the Maine Warden Service. Two of the three people in the boat were rescued. A search...
WPFO
What should the I-Team investigate next? Event to be held in Sanford on Aug. 31
The CBS13 I-Team will be in Sanford, taking Ask the I-Team on the road. Join Dan Lampariello and Marissa Bodnar on Wednesday, August 31 at Gateway Park in Sanford. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to hear what you think the I-Team should investigate next.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Busy Portland street closed after construction workers hit underground utilities
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The city of Portland says High Street is closed from Spring Street to Congress Street for emergency utility repair work. The closure is expected to last several days. The city says crews will be working 24/7 to fix an incident related to underground fiber connectivity. Portland says...
WPFO
Severe drought conditions limit hay harvest
PORTLAND (WGME) -- From Kittery to Belfast, communities within 20 miles of the coast remain in severe drought conditions. "This year, it's definitely challenging,” Shane Normand of Normand Heritage Haying said. “The second crop's really not growing." Normand makes his living off hay. For the past two summers,...
WPFO
Wells works on permanent solution to sewer line breaks
WELLS (WGME) -- Crews are replacing a sewage pipe in Wells that runs right through the harbor, from Drakes Island to the Eastern Shore. There have been five sewage line breaks in the past month and two of them were from boat strikes. That's because the old pipe would often...
WPFO
Tenant in Norway apartment fire charged with Arson
NORWAY (WGME) - Several people are without a home after a fire torched an apartment building in Norway on Saturday. Nearly 24 hours after a fire destroyed an apartment building on Deering Street, a smoke detector in the basement is still sounding off. “That all was just a blaze when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPFO
2 die from injuries after being ejected in New Hampshire rollover crash
MADISON, NH (WGME) -- Two people have died from injuries they suffered after they were ejected from a vehicle in New Hampshire earlier this week. A third person, 44-year-old Kevin Sargent of Albany, New Hampshire, died the day of the crash. All three were thrown from an SUV that rolled...
WPFO
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Sunday crash in Harrison
HARRISON (WGME) - A Waterford man is in the hospital Sunday after a serious motorcycle crash. Cumberland County Sheriff's say 31-year-old Ryan Harrington was driving an unregistered motorcycle when he missed a corner on Maple Ridge Road in Harrison. Harrington was thrown from the bike and found in the road...
WPFO
49th annual Oxford 250 returns to Oxford Plains Speedway
The Oxford 250 returns to Oxford Plains Speedway Sunday night. This will be the 49th running of the race. The weekend-long event typically draws in around 10,000 fans. Festivities begin Friday and run through the big race Sunday. 60 cars will try and qualify with 42 of those reaching the...
WPFO
Drivers ready for this weekend's Oxford 250
OXFORD (WGME) -- Sunday night, the green flag will drop on the 49th annual Oxford 250. Sixty cars will try and qualify. Defending champion Cassius Clark will try to become the first repeat winner since Travis Benjamin went back-to-back in 2013-2014. Clark says there's a lot that goes into winning the prestigious Oxford 250.
WPFO
Sea Dogs' MVP usher brings smiles to ballpark
PORTLAND (WGME) -- If you've been to Hadlock Field recently, chances are you've seen one of the Sea Dogs’ longtime MVPs, even though you won't see him pitching in any games or stepping into the batter’s box. Jimmy Knowlen loves his job. "I just like people. I'm a...
Comments / 0