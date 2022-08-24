ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Elizabeth, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Students move in to University of Southern Maine

GORHAM (WGME) -- Students at the University of Southern Maine are spending their first night on campus Friday night. The school welcomed students Friday to their Gorham campus. One student from Salem, New Hampshire says she never thought she'd get to have this experience. "I finally found out that I...
GORHAM, ME
WPFO

Mobility pathway installed at Popham Beach State Park

PHIPPSBURG (WGME) -- Maine took a step Thursday towards helping everyone get on the beach. The state installed a mobility pathway at Popham Beach State Park to improve accessibility for people in wheelchairs or pushing strollers. Governor Janet Mills was there to see how the ramp works firsthand. This project...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

UNE welcomes largest ever incoming class

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The University of New England is welcoming its largest ever incoming class this fall. Friday, the school hosted a special early move-in day for first-generation college students. The university's president says more than 30 percent of the university's students are first generation, meaning their parents didn't go...
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Education
Cape Elizabeth, ME
Government
City
Cape Elizabeth, ME
WPFO

South Portland is fed up with birds pooping in popular park

SOUTH PORTLAND (BDN) -- Ducks and geese may soon find South Portland a less hospitable place to poop. Mill Creek Park is home to about 200 mallard ducks and Canada geese, each of which leaves 2 pounds of droppings around its 10 acres every day, according to the Portland Press Herald.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Body of missing boater pulled from Androscoggin River

TOPSHAM (WGME) -- The body of a missing boater has been found. The 32-year-old Maine man fell into the Androscoggin River in Topsham Thursday night after the boat he was in overturned, according to the Maine Warden Service. Two of the three people in the boat were rescued. A search...
TOPSHAM, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating Oil#Old Schools#Property Taxes
WPFO

Severe drought conditions limit hay harvest

PORTLAND (WGME) -- From Kittery to Belfast, communities within 20 miles of the coast remain in severe drought conditions. "This year, it's definitely challenging,” Shane Normand of Normand Heritage Haying said. “The second crop's really not growing." Normand makes his living off hay. For the past two summers,...
KITTERY, ME
WPFO

Wells works on permanent solution to sewer line breaks

WELLS (WGME) -- Crews are replacing a sewage pipe in Wells that runs right through the harbor, from Drakes Island to the Eastern Shore. There have been five sewage line breaks in the past month and two of them were from boat strikes. That's because the old pipe would often...
WELLS, ME
WPFO

Tenant in Norway apartment fire charged with Arson

NORWAY (WGME) - Several people are without a home after a fire torched an apartment building in Norway on Saturday. Nearly 24 hours after a fire destroyed an apartment building on Deering Street, a smoke detector in the basement is still sounding off. “That all was just a blaze when...
NORWAY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
WPFO

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Sunday crash in Harrison

HARRISON (WGME) - A Waterford man is in the hospital Sunday after a serious motorcycle crash. Cumberland County Sheriff's say 31-year-old Ryan Harrington was driving an unregistered motorcycle when he missed a corner on Maple Ridge Road in Harrison. Harrington was thrown from the bike and found in the road...
HARRISON, ME
WPFO

49th annual Oxford 250 returns to Oxford Plains Speedway

The Oxford 250 returns to Oxford Plains Speedway Sunday night. This will be the 49th running of the race. The weekend-long event typically draws in around 10,000 fans. Festivities begin Friday and run through the big race Sunday. 60 cars will try and qualify with 42 of those reaching the...
OXFORD, ME
WPFO

Drivers ready for this weekend's Oxford 250

OXFORD (WGME) -- Sunday night, the green flag will drop on the 49th annual Oxford 250. Sixty cars will try and qualify. Defending champion Cassius Clark will try to become the first repeat winner since Travis Benjamin went back-to-back in 2013-2014. Clark says there's a lot that goes into winning the prestigious Oxford 250.
OXFORD, ME
WPFO

Sea Dogs' MVP usher brings smiles to ballpark

PORTLAND (WGME) -- If you've been to Hadlock Field recently, chances are you've seen one of the Sea Dogs’ longtime MVPs, even though you won't see him pitching in any games or stepping into the batter’s box. Jimmy Knowlen loves his job. "I just like people. I'm a...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy