Eastern Wisconsin Open: Statistical Analysis
On August 22, the PBR Wisconsin staff held our final event of the summer tour with the Eastern Wisconsin Open. This event was held at the Wildwood Baseball Park in Sheboygan, Wis. and roughly 50 players made it out to this event, providing us with updated looks and a new list of prospects to follow in an area of Wisconsin that we don’t get to venture to often enough.
Minnesota Class Of 2024 Rankings Released
The PBR Minnesota 2024 Class Rankings have been released after a baseball packed summer season that saw many of the top players in the state continue to maintain their status in their class while many others continue their climb toward the top of the class rankings. The 2024’s continue to add depth to an already talented class with some players who have seen major development and some newcomers to the list.
SC Rankings: 2024 Class Top Uncommitted
The PBR South Carolina 2024 Class Rankings have been updated. The summer saw a ton of action with players making their play for a big bump up the rankings or just to be added to the talented collection of names on the list. We release our updated class of 2024 rankings with plenty of movement up and down these rankings with a bunch of newcomers. The expanded rankings are linked below with the top 105 players in South Carolina listed.
Director's List: Class of 2024
The 2024 Class Rankings update highlighted the top 200 players in North Carolina. As each class gets to their graduating year, we typically see 425+ players from the class, from North Carolina, that commit to play college baseball. Each rankings list has to have a cutoff. With that said, there are more players in the 2024 class that college coaches should be following. As PBR's Scouting Staff continues to evaluate players, the Director's List will serve as a place for some of those players to populate.
