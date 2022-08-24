Krispy Kreme unleashing Doggie Doughnuts Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Friday will be pawsome for some pups and their owners when Krispy Kreme unleashes its Doggie Doughnuts for the first time in the U.S.

The limited-edition baked treats for dogs of all ages and sizes will be available at participating shops while supplies last on National Dog Day , Friday, and continue over the weekend if any treats remain.

According to Krispy Kreme’s website, Wichita’s location at 7777 E Central Ave . is participating in the promotion while supplies last.

The Doggie Doughnuts come in a specially designed 6-count box that will include six doughnut-shaped biscuits handmade by Huds and Toke , an Australia-based artisan baked pet treat company. Each Doggie Doughnut is designed for dogs of all sizes and ages and are made with a hard-baked cookie and ingredients such as carob, which is sometimes used as a substitute for chocolate.

When serving Doggie Doughnuts, owners may consider girding themselves against their pups sweet and fun-loving dispositions as they beg for more because even though Doggie doughnuts are intended as a snack, they are not formulated to be served as a complete and balanced meal.

“Our dogs have given us so much love and comfort to help us through these last couple of years. They deserve this special treat,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “On National Dog Day this Friday, give your furry friend something pawsome .”

National Dog Day is celebrated on Aug. 26 annually and celebrates all dogs, mixed breed and pure. The mission is to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year and acknowledges family dogs and dogs that work selflessly each day to save lives, provide safety and bring comfort.

For more information, visit Krispy Kreme’s website.

