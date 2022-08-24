Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19.tv
Grapevine-Colleyville School Board VP says controversial decision returned power to parents
GRAPEVINE, Texas — For the first time since the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD school board voted to institute a new 36-page policy that bans the teaching of critical race theory and implements a strict review process for library books, the board’s Vice President discussed the decision. The policy also works...
Myhighplains.com
State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers. Some had to swim to safety, others were saved by rescue teams. A 60-year-old woman, a rideshare driver, died on a flooded Dallas-Fort Worth road.
Denton County ESD #1 selects next fire chief
Denton County Emergency Services District #1 has named Ricky Vaughan as fire chief after a nationwide search. Vaughan has previously served as the Assistant Chief of Operations for Carrollton Fire Rescue since 1995 where he served in every rank up to his most recent appointment of Assistant Fire Chief in April 2017, according to a press release from ESD #1.
Houston Chronicle
Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care
DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LISD reclaims title on Forbes list as one of the best places to work in Texas
Lewisville ISD has again been ranked as one of the best places to work in Texas — coming in No. 1 among DFW area school districts and No. 2 among all school districts in the state — in Forbes‘ annual “America’s Best-in-State Employers” list.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano City Council dedicates $138,000 to rapid rehousing for homeless
The city of Plano is continuing its efforts toward combatting homelessness. The Plano City Council adopted a contract with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for $138,815 to provide services and housing to combat homelessness.
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne opens key new thoroughfare
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — Van Alstyne celebrated the completion of Industrial Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. "This used to be 30 acres of just farmland," said the city's economic development director Ronald Williams. "This road will actually not only serve the industrial parkway, it's also eventually going to be a crossroad for the city to alleviate some traffic concerns."
tornadopix.com
HEB brings new home decor and furniture to DFW shoppers
Milk, bread, eggs.. an accent chair? Starting this month, some HEB Shoppers in Dallas-Fort Worth can pick up goods and home furnishings along with their groceries. And there are promises of more in future stores. The Texas grocer recently announced the launch of two home décor lines under the new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite residents will get to decide on Mesquite ISD's tax rate in a Nov. 8 election
Mesquite residents will have a chance to vote on Mesquite ISD’s new tax rate in a Nov. 8 election. At a Monday meeting, the Mesquite ISD board of trustees voted unanimously to hold an election for residents to vote whether or not they are willing to pay a property tax rate of $1.2846 per $100 of value — $0.0274 lower than the current rate.
dmagazine.com
Meet the New Group Opposing TxDOT’s Plan for I-345
A new collection of organizers is pushing for the Dallas City Council to request that the state slow down its plans for Interstate 345. Sometime this fall, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin seeking resolutions from partners like the city in support of its “preferred alternative” for the highway, which would take the road below grade between downtown and Deep Ellum. The TxDOT plan includes 11 opportunities for at-grade decking over the road that could support development. It also would add 7 acres of surplus right of way beside the thoroughfare.
Why is your electric bill so high this summer?
Getting a bill that’s higher than you expected, especially during these inflationary times, is frustrating. There are three main reasons why energy bills have increased this summer across the state of Texas, according to CoServ, an electric distribution cooperative in Denton County. Near record-breaking heat. Based on DFW weather...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Gov. Abbott says schools will be held more accountable to comply with safety standards | Dallas News
Gov. Abbott says schools will be held more accountable to comply with safety standards. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Governor Greg Abbott told CBS 11...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How gas prices have changed in Dallas in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Dallas using data from AAA.
Texas school district limits discussions of race and gender, pronoun use, and certain books
The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District in Texas on August 22, 2022, approved a policy by a 4-3 vote that would limit classroom discussions of race and gender, pronoun use, and certain library materials. The approved policy:. Allows educators to use pronouns that align with a student’s biological sex rather than...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Sees Surge in Interest for New Housing Concept
A new housing concept is popping up across North Texas, giving more choices to those stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment. Avilla Homes and NexMetro are among the companies behind the new “build-to-rent housing” (BTR) concept. BTR homes are detached housing units built specifically for...
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic Policies
Grapevine students hold a walkout over recent controversial district policy changes.Clem Onojeghuo/Unsplash. Over 100 Grapevine High School students walked out of class on Friday in protest to a recent series of new policies that were instituted this past week. These new district politics instruct teachers how much they can talk about race, gender, and sexuality and also impact which bathroom transgender students can use. Another policy that changed is trustees now have a greater say over what books are available in libraries.
klif.com
Federal Judge in Fort Worth Nixes Texas Law Banning 18-20 From Buying Guns
Texas (WBAP/IKLIF) – A federal judge in Fort Worth says that the Lone Star State cannot prohibit 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman cited the Second Amendment in his decision Thursday. Pittman said the Second Amendment does not specify an age limit and protects adults under 21 years old.
Local pregnancy centers see rising need in wake of ruling
Crisis pregnancy centers and nonprofits in southern Denton County that help expectant mothers are already seeing an increase in interest and need for their services following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade. “We are busier than ever,” said Randy Bollig, executive director of...
dmagazine.com
Texas Health Denton’s $128 Million Women’s Center Expansion
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton has opened The Center for Women, a $128 million expansion to grow the hospital’s capacity and serve the growing community. The hospital is the city’s only provider of obstetrical and neonatal intensive care services. “The expansion exemplifies Texas Health’s continuing commitment to provide...
fortworthreport.org
Millions could be headed to Fort Worth’s flood-prone West 7th district through state plan
Two projects aimed at reducing flooding near the West 7th Street entertainment corridor and University Drive will be eligible for state funds if a new regional flood plan is finalized in January. The Trinity Regional Flood Planning Group was formed in 2020 as part of a statewide effort to address...
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0