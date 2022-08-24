ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Myhighplains.com

State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers. Some had to swim to safety, others were saved by rescue teams. A 60-year-old woman, a rideshare driver, died on a flooded Dallas-Fort Worth road.
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County ESD #1 selects next fire chief

Denton County Emergency Services District #1 has named Ricky Vaughan as fire chief after a nationwide search. Vaughan has previously served as the Assistant Chief of Operations for Carrollton Fire Rescue since 1995 where he served in every rank up to his most recent appointment of Assistant Fire Chief in April 2017, according to a press release from ESD #1.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care

DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Van Alstyne opens key new thoroughfare

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — Van Alstyne celebrated the completion of Industrial Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. "This used to be 30 acres of just farmland," said the city's economic development director Ronald Williams. "This road will actually not only serve the industrial parkway, it's also eventually going to be a crossroad for the city to alleviate some traffic concerns."
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
tornadopix.com

HEB brings new home decor and furniture to DFW shoppers

Milk, bread, eggs.. an accent chair? Starting this month, some HEB Shoppers in Dallas-Fort Worth can pick up goods and home furnishings along with their groceries. And there are promises of more in future stores. The Texas grocer recently announced the launch of two home décor lines under the new...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite residents will get to decide on Mesquite ISD's tax rate in a Nov. 8 election

Mesquite residents will have a chance to vote on Mesquite ISD’s new tax rate in a Nov. 8 election. At a Monday meeting, the Mesquite ISD board of trustees voted unanimously to hold an election for residents to vote whether or not they are willing to pay a property tax rate of $1.2846 per $100 of value — $0.0274 lower than the current rate.
MESQUITE, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet the New Group Opposing TxDOT’s Plan for I-345

A new collection of organizers is pushing for the Dallas City Council to request that the state slow down its plans for Interstate 345. Sometime this fall, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin seeking resolutions from partners like the city in support of its “preferred alternative” for the highway, which would take the road below grade between downtown and Deep Ellum. The TxDOT plan includes 11 opportunities for at-grade decking over the road that could support development. It also would add 7 acres of surplus right of way beside the thoroughfare.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Why is your electric bill so high this summer?

Getting a bill that’s higher than you expected, especially during these inflationary times, is frustrating. There are three main reasons why energy bills have increased this summer across the state of Texas, according to CoServ, an electric distribution cooperative in Denton County. Near record-breaking heat. Based on DFW weather...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Sees Surge in Interest for New Housing Concept

A new housing concept is popping up across North Texas, giving more choices to those stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment. Avilla Homes and NexMetro are among the companies behind the new “build-to-rent housing” (BTR) concept. BTR homes are detached housing units built specifically for...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic Policies

Grapevine students hold a walkout over recent controversial district policy changes.Clem Onojeghuo/Unsplash. Over 100 Grapevine High School students walked out of class on Friday in protest to a recent series of new policies that were instituted this past week. These new district politics instruct teachers how much they can talk about race, gender, and sexuality and also impact which bathroom transgender students can use. Another policy that changed is trustees now have a greater say over what books are available in libraries.
GRAPEVINE, TX
klif.com

Federal Judge in Fort Worth Nixes Texas Law Banning 18-20 From Buying Guns

Texas (WBAP/IKLIF) – A federal judge in Fort Worth says that the Lone Star State cannot prohibit 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman cited the Second Amendment in his decision Thursday. Pittman said the Second Amendment does not specify an age limit and protects adults under 21 years old.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Texas Health Denton’s $128 Million Women’s Center Expansion

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton has opened The Center for Women, a $128 million expansion to grow the hospital’s capacity and serve the growing community. The hospital is the city’s only provider of obstetrical and neonatal intensive care services. “The expansion exemplifies Texas Health’s continuing commitment to provide...
DENTON, TX
