Kingsport Times-News

Volunteer alum Armstrong takes over as Ridgefields superintendent

KINGSPORT — Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club has a new man taking care of the golf course. Lucas Armstrong, an accomplished amateur golfer, has been hired as the club’s new course superintendent. Armstrong knows his way around the Donald Ross-designed course as a two-time winner of the club’s invitational tournament.
Kingsport Times-News

Fisher, Patriots use aerial attack to beat Tigers

BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East’s Drake Fisher completed 24 of 35 passes for 246 yards and the Patriots upended visiting Pigeon Forge 35-26 at Alumni Field on Friday. The victory took some of the sting out of last week’s disappointing season-opening loss to David Crockett.
Kingsport Times-News

D-B’s Headrick, Boone’s Lewis take Run for the Hills titles

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Fog rolling off the river and a slight nip in the air must mean it’s cross country season. Beneath the shadow of the TVA South Holston Dam on Saturday, local harriers kicked off the season on one of the area’s toughest 5-kilometer courses at the 27th Run for the Hills.
Kingsport Times-News

VanDyke wins 10th in a row at Kingsport Speedway

KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke hit double digits with his 10th win in a row at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night. The driver of the red No. 15 Chevrolet won the 60-lap Late Model Stock feature to headline the night of NASCAR Weekly Series racing at the three-eighths-mile concrete oval.
Kingsport Times-News

Rogersville City School hosts a youth wellness summit for students

ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School held a youth wellness summit for students in third grade to eighth grade thanks to a program called the Huddle, which is offered by the nonprofit Legends of Tennessee. The event, held on Tuesday, included an assembly about mental health and a positive mindset...
WJHL

Buffalo Mountain to host ‘Hike-a-Delic’ mushroom trip

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Parks and Recreation is set to lead a short hike on Buffalo Mountain for fans of funky fungi, fluorescence and all things “Hike-a-Delic.” According to a release from the City of Johnson City, the “Hike-a-Delic Experience” will begin at 7:45 p.m. at the Noggin Trailhead on Sept. 2. […]
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Press wins 6 categories in state press contest

The Johnson City Press won 19 awards, including six first-places, in the Tennessee Press Association’s 2022 newspaper contest Friday in Nashville. Newspapers from all over the state submitted their best content from 2021, from stories and photographs to headlines and websites, to compete in categories against other outlets in similar circulation size groups.
Kingsport Times-News

Times News earns TPA General Excellence Award, sweeps top categories

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Times News might need to make room for its haul from the annual Tennessee Press Association Awards. The Times News won the top general excellence award for the fourth division in the TPA’s annual contest, co-sponsored by the University of Tennessee System.
Kingsport Times-News

Providence Academy to build new educational wing

Head of School Ben Holland announced on Aug. 19 that Johnson City's Providence Academy will build a 37,648 square-foot educational wing as an addition to the existing 80,000 square-foot facility. The new wing will allow Providence to add a third classroomf or each grade from K4-12. It will also allow...
WJHL

Local motorcycle ride to take place on Sunday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle memorial ride will be traveling through the Tri-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride is in place to honor past motorcycle riders who have lost their lives this year and for motorcycle awareness. People traveling through the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport areas should be aware of […]
Kingsport Times-News

New exhibit at Chuckey Depot highlights Norfolk & Western

The Chuckey Depot Museum will host a reception for its newest exhibit “The ‘Precision Transportation’ of the Norfolk and Western” on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. The exhibit features memorabilia from the N&W including dishes, lanterns, switch locks and more. Models of N&W...
WATE

WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
Kingsport Times-News

Zaron Dwayne Christian

ROGERSVILLE - Zaron Dwayne Christian age 83 of Rogersville, passed away at his home surrounded by his wife and family on Thursday (8/25/22). Dwayne was a member of Midtown Missionary Baptist Church, Russellville, TN. He was born May 12, 1939 and raised in Christian's Bend.
