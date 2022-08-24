Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home ApartJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Bristol, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Abingdon High School football team will have a game with John Battle High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville City School hosts a youth wellness summit for students
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School held a youth wellness summit for students in third grade to eighth grade thanks to a program called the Huddle, which is offered by the nonprofit Legends of Tennessee. The event, held on Tuesday, included an assembly about mental health and a positive mindset...
Kingsport Times-News
English as second language courses coming to Northeast State in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY — ¿Hablas inglés?. If you don’t or do, but want to learn how to speak, write and read English more fluently, Northeast State Community College’s Office of Workforce Solutions will offer two English as a second language (ESL) courses this fall.
Buffalo Mountain to host ‘Hike-a-Delic’ mushroom trip
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Parks and Recreation is set to lead a short hike on Buffalo Mountain for fans of funky fungi, fluorescence and all things “Hike-a-Delic.” According to a release from the City of Johnson City, the “Hike-a-Delic Experience” will begin at 7:45 p.m. at the Noggin Trailhead on Sept. 2. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Press wins 6 categories in state press contest
The Johnson City Press won 19 awards, including six first-places, in the Tennessee Press Association’s 2022 newspaper contest Friday in Nashville. Newspapers from all over the state submitted their best content from 2021, from stories and photographs to headlines and websites, to compete in categories against other outlets in similar circulation size groups.
Kingsport Times-News
Times News earns TPA General Excellence Award, sweeps top categories
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Times News might need to make room for its haul from the annual Tennessee Press Association Awards. The Times News won the top general excellence award for the fourth division in the TPA’s annual contest, co-sponsored by the University of Tennessee System.
Kingsport Times-News
Providence Academy to build new educational wing
Head of School Ben Holland announced on Aug. 19 that Johnson City's Providence Academy will build a 37,648 square-foot educational wing as an addition to the existing 80,000 square-foot facility. The new wing will allow Providence to add a third classroomf or each grade from K4-12. It will also allow...
Kingsport Times-News
Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in Stoney Creek accident
ELIZABETHTON — Two people were killed in a Thursday afternoon motorcycle accident in Stoney Creek. Both the motorcyclist and a man mowing a yard near the roadway were killed when struck by the motorcycle.
Local motorcycle ride to take place on Sunday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle memorial ride will be traveling through the Tri-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride is in place to honor past motorcycle riders who have lost their lives this year and for motorcycle awareness. People traveling through the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport areas should be aware of […]
Kingsport Times-News
New exhibit at Chuckey Depot highlights Norfolk & Western
The Chuckey Depot Museum will host a reception for its newest exhibit “The ‘Precision Transportation’ of the Norfolk and Western” on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. The exhibit features memorabilia from the N&W including dishes, lanterns, switch locks and more. Models of N&W...
WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
Kingsport Times-News
Last Covered Bridge Jam of season will feature Rockin on the Doe on Saturday night.
ELIZABETHTON — Saturday night will be the final concert of the year for the Covered Bridge Jam series of free summer concerts down by the Covered Bridge. Since it is the last one, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department has been working to make it a special night, which it is calling the “Rockin on the Doe”.
Kingsport Times-News
Zaron Dwayne Christian
ROGERSVILLE - Zaron Dwayne Christian age 83 of Rogersville, passed away at his home surrounded by his wife and family on Thursday (8/25/22). Dwayne was a member of Midtown Missionary Baptist Church, Russellville, TN. He was born May 12, 1939 and raised in Christian's Bend.
