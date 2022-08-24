Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Netflix Pitched A Lord Of The Rings Show And Multiple Spinoffs - Report
According to a new report, Netflix and HBO were among the bidders for The Lord of the Rings' TV show rights before Amazon ultimately sealed the deal. This is coming to light just before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 2.
Gamespot
WandaVision Director Matt Shakman In Talks To For Marvel's Fantastic Four Movie
It looks like Marvel may have found a replacement director for their upcoming Fantastic Four movie after Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts parted ways with the production. WandaVision's Matt Shakman is looking to take up the director role as Marvel quickly began looking for Watt's replacement. Deadline is...
Gamespot
Netflix Cancels Live-Action Resident Evil After One Season
Netflix has opted not to renew its live-action series adaptation of the beloved video game series Resident Evil. Deadline was the first to report. The decision comes roughly six weeks after the series debuted on July 14, and the show--as Deadline speculates--didn't deliver the word-of-mouth numbers that Netflix was hoping for. Although audiences and critics were split on the show, GameSpot's Chris E. Hayner found the adaptation to be an ambitious and unusual interpretation of the source material.
Gamespot
Hawkeye Epic Collection: The Avenging Archer #1 - Volume 1
Earth’s Mightiest Marksman! Follow Hawkeye’s career from his debut to his first solo adventure and beyond! Though Clint Barton debuted as a foe of Iron Man and a love interest to the deadly Black Widow, the sharpshooter soon reformed and joined the Avengers, becoming a force for good — and a thorn in Captain America’s side! Now learn Hawkeye’s hidden history, thrill to his size-changing stint as Goliath and unforgettable team-ups with Spider-Man and Ant-Man, witness his battles with the bizarre Death-Throws and more! Plus: the heroic career of Hawkeye’s bride-to-be, Mockingbird!
RELATED PEOPLE
Gamespot
Breaking Bad Creator's Next Show Is Sci-Fi, Won't Focus On Anti-Hero
Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan has teased more information about his next TV show. As previously rumored, Gilligan's next show will not be set in the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul universe, and will instead be a sci-fi show set in a new world. He confirmed this,...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Shows the Dutton Family Gearing Up for Battle
“Yellowstone” is back in the first teaser for the fifth season of Paramount Network’s hit Western series. Paramount Network premiered the first footage during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday evening. The fifth season of “Yellowstone” will premiere on the Paramount Network in a two-hour event on Nov. 13. “All will be revealed,” the promotion teases, between footage of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, firearms being reloaded and the Dutton family gearing up to defend their ranch land. The teaser reveal arrives just days before Paramount Network launches its “Yellowstone” series marathon for Labor Day weekend, beginning on Friday. “Yellowstone” has grown...
Gamespot
New Need For Speed Reportedly Delayed To December, As Rumored Footage Emerges
EA's new Need for Speed game has reportedly been delayed by a month, as what looks like the first footage of the game has emerged online. According to Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb (via VGC), EA delayed the new Need for Speed game from November to December. A release date for the new title from Burnout studio Criterion was never publicly announced, so this would amount to an internal delay, if it is true.
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Nature vs. Nurture Is a Major Theme on the Show
When it comes to examining the coming-of-age story of Kanan Stark in 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' the question is nature vs. nurture.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
All 14 Netflix TV Shows Canceled In 2022 (So Far)
Each year, we're forced to say some painful goodbyes. It happens without fail, a new slew of TV shows are canceled, some beloved, others less so. Some shows go away without getting a proper ending to their story, while others get a planned conclusion that won't leave us hanging. Once upon a time, it was surprising to see streaming service giant Netflix adding shows to the list, but those days have come and gone.
Johnny Depp Makes Appearance at 2022 VMAs as Moon Person
Johnny Depp made an appearance at this year’s MTV VMAs as the Moon Person, popping in for a few one-liners as the awards show returned from commercial breaks. Though Depp was not at the VMAs in his physical form, his face appeared in the helmet of a Moon Person floating above the stage. “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need,” Depp said at the beginning of the show. “Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the fucking music, shall we?” he said in another appearance, though...
Gamespot
Fortnite Crew Goodies For August Includes Loveless Skin
Epic has revealed the latest Fortnite Crew skin for September. Subscribers will have access to the new Loveless skin that comes with a few different variants and other in-game items. Starting on September 1, subscribers will have the option to wear the Loveless skin that appears to be based on...
Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Johnny Depp made an appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night as the famous “Moon Person,” with his face digitally superimposed inside the helmet of the floating figure during the show’s opening moments. “And you know what? I needed the work,” said the 59-year-old actor, who appeared again following a commercial break. More from The Hollywood ReporterMTV Video Music Awards: Watch the Preshow Live StreamMTV Video Music Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)How to Watch the MTV Video Music Awards Online Without Cable A similar clip, pre-taped before the live awards show (which was broadcast from the Prudential Center...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
darkelfsuperior
Darkelfsuperior posted a new image. Aug 28, 5:47am darkelfsuperior posted a new image. Aug 28, 5:46am darkelfsuperior posted a new image. Aug 28, 5:44am darkelfsuperior posted a new image. Aug 28, 5:44am. watchdog man has no limits so far, he scales above saitama and garou until we see limitations, only...
PopEater Chats with Jack and Ozzy Osbourne
PopEater chats with Jack and Ozzy Osbourne about the Tribeca film, God Bless Ozzy.
Rolling Stone
An AR Twerk Sesh! J Balvin and Ryan Castro Bring the ‘Nivel de Perreo’ to the Next Level at 2022 VMAs
An AR booty! J Balvin and Ryan Castro represented Colombia at the MTV VMAs. On Sunday, the reggaetón stars performed their recent single “Nivel de Perreo” as an augmented reality-built woman (with an augmented reality booty) shook her behind to the duo’s collaboration. Balvin in a zebra print outfit and Castro with a muppet-like red sweatshirt — reminiscent of Balvin’s Vibras LP cover — took the stage to sing their summer single as both the giant AR lady (and a set of dancers) showed off their assets to the song’s infectious beat. “From Medellín, Colombia,” the two said in Spanish...
Gamespot
Captain America: Symbol of Truth #4 - Homeland Part 4
Sam Wilson uncovers a plot that poses an imminent threat to both the U.S. and Wakanda—but Wakanda doesn't want to play ball with Captain America. Faced with an impossible decision, Sam tries to do what's best for both countries. But will his gamble pay off or cost him dearly? And what interest do the elusive White Wolf and his ally Crossbones have in the outcome?
Comments / 0