Environment

Summer-like weather return, couple of downpours return

By Joe Fitzwater
 3 days ago

Tonight features mostly clear skies, with temperatures dropping to right around 60 degrees. We’ll see some patchy fog but that’s the only issue we’re looking at overnight!

Thursday will be a bit on the toasty side temperatures warming into the middle 80s in many locations. Just a touch more moisture may be enough to fire up a shower or storm over the mountains but most of us are quiet. This slow increase in moisture will be due to an area of high pressure that will be moving to our east. With its clockwise flow, we will begin to pick up more of a southerly to southeasterly flow, which is a humid air flow. Our average high this time of year is only 80 degrees, so we’ll be entering a few days in a row where conditions will be above average!

Friday’s forecast does not veer much from Thursday, with high temperatures in the middle 80s but there will likely be a few more isolated showers around than Thursday with a little more moisture and a trough forming over the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia. Many of us will remain dry, however.

Saturday brings a few more chances for scattered storms with a cold front pushing through. There will not be much change in weather behind this front, but the weak front should kick off a few widely scattered showers and storms. There will still be a lot of dry time with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Sunday will be mostly dry, but there’s just enough humidity to pop an isolated shower or two in the afternoon. Highs will be toasty in the middle 80s.

Monday will also feature an isolated storm threat with the humidity but again, most are dry, with highs in the middle 80s.

Tuesday will begin our transition back toward a wetter pattern, at least for a couple of days, as a more potent storm system approaches from the west. I think a lot of us will still be dry, but an isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out, with highs in the middle 80s.

Wednesday DOES look wet, with a cold front crossing the region. Rain with embedded rumbles of thunder will be around and though we could see some decent rainfall totals in the neighborhood of around an inch, most of us will have had a week to dry out, so flooding is not a big concern at this point. Meteorologists Bradley Wells, Matt Cassada and myself will be analyzing this approaching storm system through the weekend.

In our extended forecast, there are signs of cooler weather ahead behind Wednesday’s front. Some more showers appear likely at this point on Thursday as the front slowly crosses through. The air behind this front will be significantly cooler for a couple of days, with highs likely on Friday and Saturday in the middle 70s before we begin to push back up toward 80 for the second half of the following weekend.

TONIGHT:
Mostly clear with patchy fog. Lows around 60.
THURSDAY:
Mostly sunny with a stray shower over the mountains. Warm! Highs in the middle 80s.
FRIDAY:
Afternoon isolated showers, but a lot of dry time! Highs in the middle 80s.
SATURDAY:
A few scattered storms. Not a washout! Highs in the middle 80s.
SUNDAY:
A couple of isolated afternoon showers. Warm! Highs in the middle 80s.
MONDAY:
A couple more isolated afternoon showers. Highs in the middle 80s again!
TUESDAY:
A few scattered storms. Highs in the middle 80s.
WEDNESDAY:
Scattered storms likely with a front pushing through. Highs around 80.
THURSDAY:
Rain likely, especially during the first half of the day. Cooler, with highs in the lower to middle 70s.
FRIDAY:
Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.
SATURDAY:
Mostly sunny and beautiful once again! Highs in the middle 70s.

