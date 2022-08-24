ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More cases are reported at hospitals with children experiencing respiratory viruses. One in particular, called “Respiratory Syncytial Virus.”. “For children that are having difficulty breathing, they’re breathing really fast,” said Dr. Matthew Linam, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta pediatric infectious disease specialist. “You start to see sort of sucking in sort of, in between their ribs, and things like that. Signs that they’re having more difficulty breathing.”

