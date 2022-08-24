Read full article on original website
Clayton Co. schools see 200% jump in student fights, district says
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a triple-digit percent increase of fights at one metro Atlanta school district, its superintendent is issuing both a warning and a plea. But the concerns for parents and educators go beyond just one county. “It only takes a few to disrupt a class or disrupt...
Georgia sees uptick in respiratory virus hospitalizing children
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More cases are reported at hospitals with children experiencing respiratory viruses. One in particular, called “Respiratory Syncytial Virus.”. “For children that are having difficulty breathing, they’re breathing really fast,” said Dr. Matthew Linam, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta pediatric infectious disease specialist. “You start to see sort of sucking in sort of, in between their ribs, and things like that. Signs that they’re having more difficulty breathing.”
Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal remembered during celebration of life service
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of friends and family members gathered Saturday afternoon in the Ramsey Conference Center at Lanier Technical College to celebrate the life of former Georgia first lady Sandra Deal. Deal died after a long battle with breast cancer that metastasized to her brain. She died Tuesday...
‘Turning water into ice’ | Nonprofit aims to hire Atlanta water boys, youth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - From shootings to fighting, police have connected the infamous, self-proclaimed water boys of Atlanta to a list of crimes over the years. But a new local organization says it was specifically created to be a solution. At 2185 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr, the white building...
Clayton County teacher recovering after being burned in Riverdale house fire
RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - More information has been released about the house on Derby Drive that was set on fire early Saturday morning in Riverdale. Police say that when they arrived at the home, the house was engulfed in flames and smoke was coming out the windows. “We are very...
Southwest Atlanta church hosts blood donation drive
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local Atlanta metro area church hosted a blood drive for those in need. The blood donation was held at the Friendship Baptist Church located in Southwest Atlanta Saturday afternoon. The Red Cross declared a national blood shortage crisis for the first time in history. Officials...
Kathryn Johnston’s house goes from crime scene to community resource for Atlanta youth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The spot of a tragedy, where a 92-year-old grandmother was shot by police in a botched drug raid, is now opening as a home of hope. 16 years ago, police in plain clothes stormed inside Kathyrn Johnston’s home. She thought they were intruders and pulled out her revolver but police shot her 39 times. They allege they’d been told drugs were sold out of the Neal Avenue house.
USDA issues alert for Perdue chicken tenders
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a new public health alert. The agency says Perdue’s Frozen Ready-to-eat Chicken Breast Tenders labeled gluten-free may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye. The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders have the “best if used by”...
NAACP asks DOJ to probe Atlanta Police
According to the CDC, the latest three-week average in Georgia shows it's at more than 2,790 cases. Respiratory syncytial virus is treatable though, and doctors say deaths have been rare.
Residents, city leaders unite for community clean-up on Atlanta’s west side
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A large group of volunteers, residents and city leaders united for the annual community cleanup in the English Avenue neighborhood on Atlanta’s west side on Saturday. The event, organized by the B-Aware Foundation, served as a big reminder to many people that there are a...
Road pavement project could cause detours, delays in Stonecrest and Lithonia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A lengthy project to repave several streets filled with potholes and other issues in Stonecrest and Lithonia could cause detours and possible delays according to officials. Stonecrest city officials are planning to pave 58.3 miles of the roadway during the $12 million project. The impacted...
South Fulton calls on state to regulate investors buying single-family homes
South Fulton, Ga. (CBS46) - This week, the City of South Fulton unanimously passed legislation asking the state to develop regulations limiting the number of investor-owned homes. “There is an overabundance of investors coming to South Fulton and we want to protect our community,” said Councilmember Carmalitha Gumbs. “We...
Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
Atlanta church members pack 100K meals for families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of members of one metro Atlanta church volunteered their time to pack meals for families in need. The volunteers got to work early Sunday inside Johns Creek United Methodist Church. Their goal is to pack more than 100,000 meals for the non-profit group Rise Against...
Suspect in Gwinnett County murder remains at large
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Suwanee police are still looking for one of three suspects wanted in connection in the murder of a 16-year-old Gwinnett County resident. Joshua Ryan Poteat, 17, of Lawrenceville, is wanted for felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault. Jermain Dondi Rimson, also 17, was arrested out...
Georgia NAACP demands DOJ investigate Atlanta PD
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia NAACP is asking the United States Department of Justice to investigate the Atlanta Police Department’s practices. They claim Atlanta police officers have shot and killed nearly 100 black men since 2015, and now they want them held accountable. The Georgia NAACP held a...
Bodycam footage shows officers evacuating customers during a fire at Walmart
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - Body camera footage shows a police officer running around a Walmart that caught fire Wednesday night helping to evacuate shoppers in the building. Peachtree City emergency personnel responded to the Walmart on West Highway 54 at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Police officers helped to...
Fed Ex partners threaten to halt holiday deliveries
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of contractors working with the Fed Ex ground has threatened to close their operations right before black Friday. One bank official says 30 percent of those contractors are losing money because of higher costs for fuel, trucks and driver pay. Fed Ex has not...
Neighbors on edge after woman sitting in her car was shot in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Lithonia are investigating after a woman was injured during a shooting on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road around 12:03 p.m. after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 30s...
Grilling Tips & Recipes
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Registered Dietitian Jeremy Hudson gives grilling tips & recipes. For more information visit: Walmart.com, follow POMWONDERFUL on social media. Sponsored By: Parker’s Plate.
