ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Georgia sees uptick in respiratory virus hospitalizing children

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More cases are reported at hospitals with children experiencing respiratory viruses. One in particular, called “Respiratory Syncytial Virus.”. “For children that are having difficulty breathing, they’re breathing really fast,” said Dr. Matthew Linam, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta pediatric infectious disease specialist. “You start to see sort of sucking in sort of, in between their ribs, and things like that. Signs that they’re having more difficulty breathing.”
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newton County, GA
Health
County
Newton County, GA
State
Georgia State
Covington, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
City
Mansfield, GA
City
Covington, GA
CBS 46

Southwest Atlanta church hosts blood donation drive

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local Atlanta metro area church hosted a blood drive for those in need. The blood donation was held at the Friendship Baptist Church located in Southwest Atlanta Saturday afternoon. The Red Cross declared a national blood shortage crisis for the first time in history. Officials...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Kathryn Johnston’s house goes from crime scene to community resource for Atlanta youth

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The spot of a tragedy, where a 92-year-old grandmother was shot by police in a botched drug raid, is now opening as a home of hope. 16 years ago, police in plain clothes stormed inside Kathyrn Johnston’s home. She thought they were intruders and pulled out her revolver but police shot her 39 times. They allege they’d been told drugs were sold out of the Neal Avenue house.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

USDA issues alert for Perdue chicken tenders

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a new public health alert. The agency says Perdue’s Frozen Ready-to-eat Chicken Breast Tenders labeled gluten-free may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye. The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders have the “best if used by”...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Cdc#Diseases#General Health
CBS 46

NAACP asks DOJ to probe Atlanta Police

According to the CDC, the latest three-week average in Georgia shows it's at more than 2,790 cases. Respiratory syncytial virus is treatable though, and doctors say deaths have been rare. USDA issues alert for Perdue chicken tenders. Updated: 6 hours ago. If you already have a bag in your home,...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS 46

Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta church members pack 100K meals for families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of members of one metro Atlanta church volunteered their time to pack meals for families in need. The volunteers got to work early Sunday inside Johns Creek United Methodist Church. Their goal is to pack more than 100,000 meals for the non-profit group Rise Against...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Suspect in Gwinnett County murder remains at large

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Suwanee police are still looking for one of three suspects wanted in connection in the murder of a 16-year-old Gwinnett County resident. Joshua Ryan Poteat, 17, of Lawrenceville, is wanted for felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault. Jermain Dondi Rimson, also 17, was arrested out...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Georgia NAACP demands DOJ investigate Atlanta PD

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia NAACP is asking the United States Department of Justice to investigate the Atlanta Police Department’s practices. They claim Atlanta police officers have shot and killed nearly 100 black men since 2015, and now they want them held accountable. The Georgia NAACP held a...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fed Ex partners threaten to halt holiday deliveries

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of contractors working with the Fed Ex ground has threatened to close their operations right before black Friday. One bank official says 30 percent of those contractors are losing money because of higher costs for fuel, trucks and driver pay. Fed Ex has not...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Neighbors on edge after woman sitting in her car was shot in Lithonia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Lithonia are investigating after a woman was injured during a shooting on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road around 12:03 p.m. after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 30s...
LITHONIA, GA
CBS 46

Grilling Tips & Recipes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Registered Dietitian Jeremy Hudson gives grilling tips & recipes. For more information visit: Walmart.com, follow POMWONDERFUL on social media. Sponsored By: Parker’s Plate.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy