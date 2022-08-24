Centre LifeLink welcomes international paramedic student for a tour

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre LifeLink EMS hosted an international family for a station tour where local paramedics got the chance to learn how saving lives is coordinated in Germany.

Merlin Borowiak is a paramedic student in Germany. He recently celebrated a birthday and had one special wish: to tour an American EMS station.

“I see so many films and series where the American ambulance is going somewhere and it’s kind of an interesting thing,” Borowiak said. “Also the difference between the Germans and the Americans.”

Borowiak is visiting the U. S. from Germany while his brother moves into college at Penn State. Borowiak said he first got involved with his local EMS after experiencing an accident where he could not help.

“I can not even help someone and I was sitting there like, “I don’t know what I have to do,” Borowiak said. “I want to help people. I want to work with people.”

The tour was organized through Centre LifeLink and was a learning experience for both the Germans and the Americans.

“Learning what they can and can’t do and their whole system over there,” Paramedic Brandon McMinn said. “I’m excited to show this person how we do EMS in the United States.”

Borowiak said there are some lessons from the tour he will bring back to Germany.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Maybe I will bring this to my boss in Germany and say, “Well, maybe that’s a nice way to put this there or stuff like that that maybe makes it more comfortable to work.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.