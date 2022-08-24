ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Centre LifeLink welcomes international paramedic student for a tour

By Maria Cade
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre LifeLink EMS hosted an international family for a station tour where local paramedics got the chance to learn how saving lives is coordinated in Germany.

Merlin Borowiak is a paramedic student in Germany. He recently celebrated a birthday and had one special wish: to tour an American EMS station.

“I see so many films and series where the American ambulance is going somewhere and it’s kind of an interesting thing,” Borowiak said. “Also the difference between the Germans and the Americans.”

Borowiak is visiting the U. S. from Germany while his brother moves into college at Penn State. Borowiak said he first got involved with his local EMS after experiencing an accident where he could not help.

“I can not even help someone and I was sitting there like, “I don’t know what I have to do,” Borowiak said. “I want to help people. I want to work with people.”

The tour was organized through Centre LifeLink and was a learning experience for both the Germans and the Americans.

“Learning what they can and can’t do and their whole system over there,” Paramedic Brandon McMinn said. “I’m excited to show this person how we do EMS in the United States.”

Borowiak said there are some lessons from the tour he will bring back to Germany.

“Maybe I will bring this to my boss in Germany and say, “Well, maybe that’s a nice way to put this there or stuff like that that maybe makes it more comfortable to work.”

State College

State College man bikes across America

STATE COLLEGE — From the coast of Virginia to the rocky shore of Astoria, Oregon, Michael Canich pedaled his way across the country on his trusty bike this summer. Starting on May 1, Canich rode through 10 states over a 94-day period. He pedaled over mountains, across the prairies and through the desert. He rode through headwinds that slowed him down and crosswinds that threatened to knock him over. He biked in the rain and in the stifling heat.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Grange brings families back together

CENTRE HALL — There are many state fairs across the country. One, the New York State Fair, happens to be near where my wife grew up. She could not wait to show me “her fair” after I had talked about “my fair.” Her brother had worked as an employee of the state fair, and her mother had worked in one of the stands selling food, and she had attended the fair growing up.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

