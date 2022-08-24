Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
If You’re Looking for Great Korean Food, You Should Check Out This Place in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio DinerTravel MavenParma, OH
4 Places To Get Great Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Yardbarker
Browns Analyst Makes An Important Jacoby Brissett Point
The Cleveland Browns cannot make excuses about failing to collect some victories. After all, they have a steady defensive unit with John Johnson III, Greg Newsome, Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward, and Myles Garrett. They also have a potent running game on offense with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson....
Texans QB Davis Mills says offense 'kept calling our stuff' to start third quarter against the 49ers
The Houston Texans got off to a fast start against the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason finale Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium. On the Texans’ opening drive after fielding a San Francisco punt, quarterback Davis Mills led the offense on an 11-play, 85-yard drive that resulted in rookie running back Dameon Pierce scoring a 1-yard touchdown. The Texans offense looked on-point and ready for the regular season.
5 targets to replace Cowboys LT Tyron Smith
The Cowboys have over two weeks to determine who will start at left tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 after Tyron Smith went down with a knee injury that could keep him out of the lineup until December “if all goes perfectly well.”
NFL senior advisor believes Deshaun Watson is ‘playing us’, calls out lack of accountability
The National Football League settled on an 11-game suspension with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to avoid a lengthy legal
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texans' role for Jalen Pitre is starting to take shape
There were many questions surrounding how the Houston Texans would use Jalen Pitre when he was selected out of Baylor with the 37th overall pick. The Stafford High School alumnus played a wide variety of roles for the Bears that included cornerback, linebacker and time at safety. With needs across the board for the Texans and coach Lovie Smith’s defense, speculation abounded as to where Pitre would be mostly utilized.
Yardbarker
Browns Writer Notes A New Intriguing WR Target
The Cleveland Browns are all systems go for the 2022 NFL season. They will try to address Deshaun Watson‘s suspension by having Jacoby Brissett behind center. However, wide receiver is one position they need more help with. While they were able to get Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper, that...
Bears injury report: These players aren't expected to play vs. Browns
The Chicago Bears will wrap the preseason against the Cleveland Browns, a game that holds more significance than your typical preseason finale. That has to do with the fact that head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that his starters will play for the first half after limited action in the first two preseason outings. That includes quarterback Justin Fields and the starting offense, as well as the return of linebacker Roquan Smith.
NBC Sports
What we learned in 49ers' preseason finale loss to Texans
HOUSTON — The 49ers wrapped up their preseason on Thursday night with a 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the club has five days to whittle their roster down to the regular-season limit of 53 players. All teams must trim their rosters by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Thoughts and notes from 49ers loss vs. Texans
The 49ers on Thursday night in Houston looked like a team ready to wrap up their preseason. They fell 17-0 to the Texans in a game where most of their offensive starters played the first three series. They played a couple defensive starters, but most of that unit didn’t suit up.
Dallas Cowboys ‘high’ on Jacksonville Jaguars’ Walker Little as Tyron Smith replacement
The Dallas Cowboys offensive line suffered a devastating blow before Week 1 with the Tyron Smith injury. As the franchise
Colts vs. Buccaneers Stock Up, Stock Down Report
With the final preseason game in the books, which Colts helped and hurt their chances at making the roster?
4 takeaways from the Texans' 17-0 shutout of the 49ers in the preseason finale
The Houston Texans wrapped up their preseason with a 17-0 shutout of the San Francisco 49ers. Houston finished the preseason with a 3-0 record and has two weeks to prepare for their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 11 at NRG Stadium. Here are a few observations from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
49ers @ Texans Preseason Live Blog
This live blog of the San Francisco 49ers preseason game against the Houston Texans will be updated frequently with information and analysis.
Comments / 0