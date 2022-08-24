ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Browns Analyst Makes An Important Jacoby Brissett Point

The Cleveland Browns cannot make excuses about failing to collect some victories. After all, they have a steady defensive unit with John Johnson III, Greg Newsome, Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward, and Myles Garrett. They also have a potent running game on offense with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson....
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans QB Davis Mills says offense 'kept calling our stuff' to start third quarter against the 49ers

The Houston Texans got off to a fast start against the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason finale Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium. On the Texans’ opening drive after fielding a San Francisco punt, quarterback Davis Mills led the offense on an 11-play, 85-yard drive that resulted in rookie running back Dameon Pierce scoring a 1-yard touchdown. The Texans offense looked on-point and ready for the regular season.
HOUSTON, TX
105.3 The Fan

5 targets to replace Cowboys LT Tyron Smith

The Cowboys have over two weeks to determine who will start at left tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 after Tyron Smith went down with a knee injury that could keep him out of the lineup until December “if all goes perfectly well.”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Berea, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans' role for Jalen Pitre is starting to take shape

There were many questions surrounding how the Houston Texans would use Jalen Pitre when he was selected out of Baylor with the 37th overall pick. The Stafford High School alumnus played a wide variety of roles for the Bears that included cornerback, linebacker and time at safety. With needs across the board for the Texans and coach Lovie Smith’s defense, speculation abounded as to where Pitre would be mostly utilized.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Browns Writer Notes A New Intriguing WR Target

The Cleveland Browns are all systems go for the 2022 NFL season. They will try to address Deshaun Watson‘s suspension by having Jacoby Brissett behind center. However, wide receiver is one position they need more help with. While they were able to get Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper, that...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears injury report: These players aren't expected to play vs. Browns

The Chicago Bears will wrap the preseason against the Cleveland Browns, a game that holds more significance than your typical preseason finale. That has to do with the fact that head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that his starters will play for the first half after limited action in the first two preseason outings. That includes quarterback Justin Fields and the starting offense, as well as the return of linebacker Roquan Smith.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

What we learned in 49ers' preseason finale loss to Texans

HOUSTON — The 49ers wrapped up their preseason on Thursday night with a 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the club has five days to whittle their roster down to the regular-season limit of 53 players. All teams must trim their rosters by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Weeden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy