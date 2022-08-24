Read full article on original website
City of Chico gives $1 million in grant funds to Chico small businesses Friday
CHICO, Calif. - 95 small businesses received a check that included funds from a local business stabilization program from the City of Chico on Friday. The funds were given to employers with 100 or fewer employees within Chico city limits as part of the Butte Business Stabilization Program II, grant program, to offset the impacts of COVID-19 on local businesses.
To help students find housing, get food, 'Basic Needs Centers' will be in every CA community college
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - As students in community colleges start the new school year, they can get help from new resource centers. It's called a Basic Needs Center and it is now required in every community college in our state. It is essentially a one stop shop for help in...
Chico awaiting judge's decision to continue homeless enforcement
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico still has its hands tied when it comes to clearing homeless encampments on city property. The last homeless camp the city cleared out was Comanche Creek, which the city finished about a month-and-a-half ago. The city doesn't know how long this pause will...
Power outage impacts more than 1000 homes north of Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) is reporting a power outage north of Chico that was first reported on Keefer Rd. Action News Now is following this story to find out what occurred and when the electricity will be restored to customers.
Miss Butte County crowned at Butte County Fair
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Miss Butte County Scholarship Program crowned the winners at Thursday night's pageant at the Butte County Fair. Miss Teen Butte County is 15 year old Bella Warren from Gridley. Her hobbies include cheerleading, FFA, traveling and babysitting. Miss Butte County is 19-year-old Jenny Hernandez from Chico....
Small fire at Butte County's Neal Road landfill quickly contained
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Five engines responded shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Saturday to the landfill on Neal Rd. after a fire was reported. According to CAL FIRE Butte Unit's public information officer, Rick Carhart, the fire was kept to 40' x 50' in size. Carhart said their firefighters will...
Small fire on Main Street in Red Bluff quickly contained
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Late Saturday afternoon a small vegetation fire was reported in the 500 block of South Main Street in Red Bluff. Units from the Red Bluff Fire Department responded. According to fire officials the first engine that arrived at the scene was able to contain and control...
Still Fire destroys home in Nevada County near Lake of the Pines and Hwy 49
--- Updated 3:45 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 - The Still Fire is now 20% contained and has burned 40 acres. The CAL FIRE Butte Unit confirmed that they had sent units to assist with the fire, but those units were told they could return home to Butte County while they were still on their way to the scene.
Police: Chico woman arrested for stabbing her dog
CHICO, Calif. - A 21-year-old Chico woman was arrested for animal cruelty on Sunday morning after she she claimed she was bitten by her dog and had stabbed it with a knife and left it in a nearby field to die, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said the...
CAL FIRE firefighters at the scene of structure and vegetation fire in Paskenta
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 2:21 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that the forward spread of the vegetation fire has been stopped. Crews are still working to contain the structure fire. The Toomes Fire started on Friday on Toomes Camp Road in Paskenta as a structure fire. The fire...
Man arrested with guns behind Oroville church/daycare facility
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department has issued information about an arrest that occurred Friday morning at 1st United Methodist Church on Acacia Ave. At approximately 9:45 a.m. officers said they received a report about a man with a gun near the back of the church property. Officers noted that a day care was in session at the church at the time.
Redding CHP and Anderson Police Department conduct traffic safety detail Friday
REDDING, Calif. - Redding CHP, with help from the Anderson Police Department, did a traffic safety detail and found a man speeding on a motorcycle on Friday morning. CHP says that they were focused on cellphone, seatbelt and speed on North Street, near Riverside Avenue. CHP made a dozen traffic...
Car crashed into bridge guardrail on Skyway at Honey Run Road Friday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:28 P.M. UPDATE - CHP says that a large pickup truck with a trailer lost control on Skyway at Honey Run Road and crashed into the bridge on Friday. CHP told Action News Now that the driver of the car lost control, veered to the right, hit the metal guardrail, then veered to the left and hit the concrete guardrail on the bridge, taking out a large chunk.
Grandson of Willows couple killed in 1994 crash furious about convicted killer's parole being granted
WILLOWS, Calif. - A Butte County man is speaking out for the first time regarding parole being granted for the man convicted of killing his grandparents in 1994. Richard Sehorn always finds comfort looking at pictures of his grandparents. His grandpa - Wilfred "Doc" Fox used to work at an...
Kitten freed in Biggs after getting head caught in hole
BIGGS, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte County says that they were able to rescue a kitten who got its head caught in a hole this week. Firefighters were able to shield the kitten with a wet cloth, and use a metal grinder to cut the metal and free it. The...
PG&E bills up 19% since last summer: Why are we paying more?
CHICO, Calif. - Your electric bill is higher this year and It's not just caused by the hot weather. According to PG&E, on average customers are paying 19% more this year for their electric bill than last year. That includes rate hikes in January and March. The January 2022 annual true up increased electric rates by about 8%. The March 2022 rate increase for electric was also about 8%.
A man flown to hospital after crash in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. 9:29 A.M. UPDATE - A 73-year-old Montana man was flown to a hospital after driving off of the road on northbound Interstate-5 in Cottonwood shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday. The California Highway Patrol said other drivers reported the man was speeding in the fast lane headed northbound...
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison on the charge of voluntary manslaughter
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County District Attorney’s Office says that Troy Zimmerman has been sentenced to six years in state prison on the charge of voluntary manslaughter. Detectives conducted an extensive investigation into the death of a man who died on May 8, 2021, after he went...
Game of the Week: Pleasant Valley @ Corning
This week's Game of the Week was the Pleasant Valley Vikings visiting the Corning High Cardinals. The Vikings went into Corning's home stadium and took the victory 48-14.
Countdown to Kickoff: Previewing Los Molinos Football
Los Molinos Football has a new head coach in Kol Zuppan. He's ready to lead the Bulldogs back to the playoffs. Countdown to Kickoff: Previewing Los Molinos Football. Los Molinos Football has a new head coach in Kol Zuppan. He's ready to lead the Bulldogs back to the playoffs.
