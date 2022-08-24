ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

City of Chico gives $1 million in grant funds to Chico small businesses Friday

CHICO, Calif. - 95 small businesses received a check that included funds from a local business stabilization program from the City of Chico on Friday. The funds were given to employers with 100 or fewer employees within Chico city limits as part of the Butte Business Stabilization Program II, grant program, to offset the impacts of COVID-19 on local businesses.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico awaiting judge's decision to continue homeless enforcement

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico still has its hands tied when it comes to clearing homeless encampments on city property. The last homeless camp the city cleared out was Comanche Creek, which the city finished about a month-and-a-half ago. The city doesn't know how long this pause will...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power outage impacts more than 1000 homes north of Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) is reporting a power outage north of Chico that was first reported on Keefer Rd. Action News Now is following this story to find out what occurred and when the electricity will be restored to customers.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Miss Butte County crowned at Butte County Fair

GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Miss Butte County Scholarship Program crowned the winners at Thursday night's pageant at the Butte County Fair. Miss Teen Butte County is 15 year old Bella Warren from Gridley. Her hobbies include cheerleading, FFA, traveling and babysitting. Miss Butte County is 19-year-old Jenny Hernandez from Chico....
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Small fire at Butte County's Neal Road landfill quickly contained

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Five engines responded shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Saturday to the landfill on Neal Rd. after a fire was reported. According to CAL FIRE Butte Unit's public information officer, Rick Carhart, the fire was kept to 40' x 50' in size. Carhart said their firefighters will...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Small fire on Main Street in Red Bluff quickly contained

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Late Saturday afternoon a small vegetation fire was reported in the 500 block of South Main Street in Red Bluff. Units from the Red Bluff Fire Department responded. According to fire officials the first engine that arrived at the scene was able to contain and control...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Chico woman arrested for stabbing her dog

CHICO, Calif. - A 21-year-old Chico woman was arrested for animal cruelty on Sunday morning after she she claimed she was bitten by her dog and had stabbed it with a knife and left it in a nearby field to die, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said the...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested with guns behind Oroville church/daycare facility

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department has issued information about an arrest that occurred Friday morning at 1st United Methodist Church on Acacia Ave. At approximately 9:45 a.m. officers said they received a report about a man with a gun near the back of the church property. Officers noted that a day care was in session at the church at the time.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Car crashed into bridge guardrail on Skyway at Honey Run Road Friday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:28 P.M. UPDATE - CHP says that a large pickup truck with a trailer lost control on Skyway at Honey Run Road and crashed into the bridge on Friday. CHP told Action News Now that the driver of the car lost control, veered to the right, hit the metal guardrail, then veered to the left and hit the concrete guardrail on the bridge, taking out a large chunk.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Kitten freed in Biggs after getting head caught in hole

BIGGS, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte County says that they were able to rescue a kitten who got its head caught in a hole this week. Firefighters were able to shield the kitten with a wet cloth, and use a metal grinder to cut the metal and free it. The...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

PG&E bills up 19% since last summer: Why are we paying more?

CHICO, Calif. - Your electric bill is higher this year and It's not just caused by the hot weather. According to PG&E, on average customers are paying 19% more this year for their electric bill than last year. That includes rate hikes in January and March. The January 2022 annual true up increased electric rates by about 8%. The March 2022 rate increase for electric was also about 8%.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

A man flown to hospital after crash in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, Calif. 9:29 A.M. UPDATE - A 73-year-old Montana man was flown to a hospital after driving off of the road on northbound Interstate-5 in Cottonwood shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday. The California Highway Patrol said other drivers reported the man was speeding in the fast lane headed northbound...
COTTONWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Countdown to Kickoff: Previewing Los Molinos Football

Los Molinos Football has a new head coach in Kol Zuppan. He's ready to lead the Bulldogs back to the playoffs. Countdown to Kickoff: Previewing Los Molinos Football. Los Molinos Football has a new head coach in Kol Zuppan. He's ready to lead the Bulldogs back to the playoffs.
LOS MOLINOS, CA

