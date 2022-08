SEATTLE (AP) — While Robbie Ray was again dominant against a potential playoff foe, there was a more important development for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Perhaps All-Star Ty France is on the verge of breaking out of his extended slump and rediscovering the swing that made him one of best hitters in the American League during the first half of the season. “We need Ty France’s bat back and it showed up today,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “I’m really excited about that.” Ray tossed seven dominant innings, Dylan Moore and France homered and the Mariners beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-0 on Sunday.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 54 MINUTES AGO