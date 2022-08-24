Nugent Orchards in Frankfort Expecting Good Apple Harvest Despite Dry Conditions

Fall isn’t that far off now, and what better way to ring it in than at the orchard.

Local farmers are seeing a rise in apple production this season compared to last year. At Nugent Orchards in Frankfort, they say even with dry conditions to start with, it was a great year for the fruit and expect a good harvest.

“We’ve gotten some timely rains and the apples are sizing well and we expect them to finish well,” Pete Nugent, Farm Manager at Nugent Orchards, said. “We’ll start harvesting it on the second weekend of September. And we expect, on our farm, probably twice as many apples as we had last year.”

And while you’re there picking some apples, be sure to check out the corn maze and wagon ride as well.