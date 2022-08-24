ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, MI

Nugent Orchards in Frankfort Expecting Good Apple Harvest Despite Dry Conditions

By Jacob Johnson
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34cwX3_0hU4quot00

Fall isn’t that far off now, and what better way to ring it in than at the orchard.

Local farmers are seeing a rise in apple production this season compared to last year. At Nugent Orchards in Frankfort, they say even with dry conditions to start with, it was a great year for the fruit and expect a good harvest.

“We’ve gotten some timely rains and the apples are sizing well and we expect them to finish well,” Pete Nugent, Farm Manager at Nugent Orchards, said. “We’ll start harvesting it on the second weekend of September. And we expect, on our farm, probably twice as many apples as we had last year.”

And while you’re there picking some apples, be sure to check out the corn maze and wagon ride as well.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
Local
Michigan Business
City
Frankfort, MI
Frankfort, MI
Business
The Grand Rapids Press

‘Rock snot’ spreads into second river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A nuisance alga called “rock snot” cropped up in a cold-water river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula for the second time in nine months. Officials at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) on Aug. 24. 2022, confirmed that didymo – scientific name didymosphenia geminate – established an infestation in a stretch of the Boardman River in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township. Experts found the invasive species in the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County in December 2021.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Picking#Harvesting#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
9&10 News

Isle Royale Wolf Population Surges After Nearly Dying Off

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Isle Royale National Park’s gray wolf population has reached 28, a dramatic comeback after the species nearly disappeared from the Lake Superior island chain, researchers said Wednesday. Health problems from inbreeding caused a die-off that left only two wolves a few years ago,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Kyle Schepperley

Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree

If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Fall forecast just updated; The temperature map is dark orange

NOAA updated the fall forecast last week, and they stick with a prognostication of a warmer than normal fall season. NOAA says the driving force for fall weather is going to be a La Niña that appears to be strengthening right now. La Niña is when a large part of the tropical Pacific Ocean is colder than normal on the surface. A strengthening La Niña means the surface water temperature anomalies are drifting farther from average.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
9&10 News

Get Your Polka On at the Cedar Polka Festival!

The 40th annual Cedar Polka Festival is happening this weekend!. Filled with Polish music, polka dancing, cultural food, and games– nearly 10,000 people come to Cedar to enjoy the fun!. Food vendors will be serving beer, ribs, hot dogs, popcorn, lots of Polish food, and so much more. Guests...
CEDAR, MI
9&10 News

Kosch Hospitality Founder Passes Away from ALS

The hospitality business has been hit hard in the past few years by economic and pandemic problems. One local hospitality business just had another blow. Kosch Hospitality was started by brothers Gordie and Gary Kosch back in 1981. They have several ties to northern Michigan, including restaurants in Traverse City, Gaylord and Kalkaska.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy