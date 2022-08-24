Read full article on original website
Child almost hit walking to school in Russellville leads to changes for better safety
Some kids drive to school, others ride the bus, yet walking to school is another option for some students.
arkansastechnews.com
Tech Tidbits: Wonder Boys Paying Attention to Details
Every night when practice is over…after the last player has left and the day is done…Kyle Shipp takes a walk through the Arkansas Tech University football locker room in the Hull Physical Education Building. The Wonder Boys’ head coach looks to see if each member of his team...
lbmjournal.com
Tractor Supply breaks ground on new Arkansas distribution center
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Tractor Supply Company has announced the groundbreaking of its new distribution center in Maumelle, Arkansas. The 1.2-million-square-foot facility represents an initial investment of $128 million and will be the tenth and largest distribution center in the Tractor Supply network. The distribution center will create nearly 500 new full-time jobs when it opens in late 2023 and service over 300 Tractor Supply stores at full capacity. The facility includes 50,000 square feet of mezzanine space devoted to the company’s growing eCommerce business.
wastetodaymagazine.com
LRS acquires Lee’s Trash Service in Arkansas
LRS, an independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers based in Rosemont, Illinois, has announced an expansion of its LRS South territory with the acquisition of Lee's Trash Service, Atkins, Arkansas. The Arkansas River Valley business provides residential and commercial waste disposal and roll-off container services. According to a...
wjpf.com
Arkansas man arrested for Murphysboro bank robbery
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (WJPF) – The man suspected of robbing a Murphysboro bank earlier this week is now behind bars. 58-year-old John Hall of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was arrested Friday. At about 10:30a.m. Thursday, Hall walked into the Regions Bank on Walnut Street and demanded money from a teller....
5newsonline.com
Civil Rights activist rallying after Mulberry police video
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Derek Van Voast is a civil right activist from Springdale, Arkansas. He's participated in activism like the Selma March and the Ahmaud Arbery Trials under the mentorship of Reverend Jesse Jackson. "I'm calling national attention to this. I'm demanding national attention to this. I've made...
Arkansas State Police identify Franklin County body
State police have released info about a body found in west Arkansas.
msn.com
Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas
If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
cityhs.net
Garland County District Court offices closed
The Garland County District Court will close at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 30, for staff training and development. District Court will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Fugitive and multi-state suspected bank robber captured in Garland County after brief chase
Deputies in Garland County captured an alleged multi-state bank robber early Friday afternoon after a brief chase.
ARDOT reports deadly crash on ramp from Mayflower to I-40
Transportation officials said part of eastbound Interstate 40 is closed near Mayflower after a deadly crash Thursday morning.
Menifee police banned from writing speeding tickets for a year
MENIFEE, Ark. — The town of Menifee is fairly small, with a population of 302, according to the signs on the outskirts of town— but something big has been going on. "Clearly, they were writing substantially more tickets than other communities that were similarly sized," said Tom Tatum, 15th District Prosecuting Attorney.
Handcuffed man runs into ditch before Pottsville police arrest
Authorities catch a wanted man just a few hours after he bolted while in Pottsville police custody early Thursday morning, but tracking him down took some time and effort.
