Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Lawyers for John Eastman say they advised their client to assert attorney-client privilege and invoke his constitutional right to remain silent when testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible election interference in Georgia. Charles Burnham and Harvey Silverglate confirmed Wednesday that Eastman had appeared in...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Medical Center closing in downtown Atlanta | What does it mean?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The closure of the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta has caught many people by surprise. Wellstar informed their employees on Aug. 31 that the hospital will close Nov. 1. They told employees that it is because of money problems. This will be the second emergency...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta mayor says he was blindsided by Atlanta Medical Center closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wellstar has informed its employees that the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta is scheduled to close on Nov. 1. Atlanta Medical Center is only one of two trauma centers in metro Atlanta that can take care of people with critical injuries like gunshots, burns, blunt force trauma, etc.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Patients angry over Atlanta Medical Center closing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Health care isn’t cheap in the United States. And for many who couldn’t afford it, Atlanta Medical Center, which was part of the non-profit group Wellstar Health System, was able to help. But now with AMC shutting its doors, many patients feel they’ve been...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Map released for proposed Buckhead segment of the Atlanta BeltLine

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Things are about to get loud in some of the metro’s quieter neighborhoods. The Atlanta BeltLine is coming soon to Buckhead. Watch the video above to see where the northwest trail will be built. The path will run from close to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

State commission warns AMC closure will have ‘dramatic’ ripple effect

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Health professionals are predicting the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) will have negative effects that stretch beyond metro Atlanta. For years, AMC was Vincent Pearson’s primary hospital. However, the 64-year-old doesn’t know what he’ll do now that the level one trauma center is closing on November 1.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Doctors worry of far-reaching impacts when Wellstar AMC Hospital closes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – No matter what city you live in, if there is a mass casualty event or natural disaster, trauma centers like Atlanta Medical Center and Grady Hospital are ground zero for patient care. With AMC closing, doctors are sounding the alarm. They’re fearful that Atlanta simply...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Gwinnett County Public Schools makes changes to student discipline process

Suwanee, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s largest school district is overhauling how it disciplines students. Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is restructuring tribunals, the court-like hearings for students facing suspension or expulsion. Data compiled by the district show in 2019, GCPS sent more students to alternative schools, because of tribunals, than Atlanta, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Fulton County School districts combined.
SUWANEE, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta faced with having only one level one trauma center after AMC closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - No one wants to find themselves needing a level one trauma center but when you do, you want it to be nearby. Atlanta’s population is approximately 5 million and after Nov. 1, we will have only one trauma center in the metro Atlanta area after Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta closes.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Out and About in the ATL | Labor Day weekend 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s Labor Day weekend and there are going to be multiple big events in metro Atlanta, including Dragon Con, college football, Atlanta Black Pride festivities, Marietta Art in the Park and more. See complete list below:. FRIDAY. Dragon Con is taking over downtown Atlanta. It’s...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta prepares for busy Labor Day weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the first time in two years, the city is set to host one of the busiest weekends since the pandemic. College football is kicking off alongside one of the world’s largest media conventions. Thousands have poured into Atlanta for Dragon Con, a celebration of...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Grady Hospital preparing to absorb patients with AMC closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Grady Hospital will soon be the only level one trauma hospital in metro Atlanta. Atlanta Medical Center is scheduled to close its doors Nov. 1. “The closure of this hospital is going to put a lot of strain on the other health systems in this market,” said John Haupert, President and CEO of Grady Health System.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Debate continues over Cobb County trash service proposal

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents are pushing back on proposed changes to Cobb County trash services. On Wednesday, county commissioners said they’re listening to residents’ concerns. After hearing from residents, business owners, and other members of the community, the county made clear during Wednesday’s work session that nothing...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

14th annual GRACE Awards announce finalists

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 14th annual GRACE Awards have announced their finalists and honorees. The Georgia Restaurant Association’s annual award show honors the best in Georgia restaurants. The honorees include Georgia State University’s Dr. Debra Cannon, who is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Manager of the Year...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

What is a Level 1 trauma center?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia will soon have only four Level 1 trauma centers following Wellstar’s August 31 announcement it is closing Atlanta Medical Center. According to the American Trauma Society, trauma centers are evaluated and verified by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), but does not provide designations. Those are left to each state. But the ACS does verify the facility has the resources available for trauma patients, and evaluates a facility’s preparedness, resources, policies, and quality improvement process.
ATLANTA, GA

