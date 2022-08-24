ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

arkansastechnews.com

Solomon Named Enrollment Management Interim AVP

Kevin Solomon, a member of the Arkansas Tech University staff since 2005, will serve as ATU interim assistant vice president for student affairs in enrollment management through June 30, 2023. Solomon’s appointment was announced by Dr. Keegan Nichols, ATU vice president for student affairs. “Kevin’s experience at Arkansas Tech,...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Statewide Ag Scholarships Presented to ATU Students

Arkansas Tech University agricultural education students Leon Fields of Russellville and Laney Moore of Danville have earned an Arkansas Department of Agriculture scholarship in support of their continued studies. Fields hopes to one day run a teaching farm based on regenerative agriculture practices. “This style of farming includes a holistic...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
THV11

City of Hot Springs considering wage increases

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — In recent times, it's been pretty common to see open job positions in just about every industry, and cities like Hot Springs, have not been immune to the ongoing worker shortage. City leaders have been exploring their options to get more people to apply for...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
wastetodaymagazine.com

LRS acquires Lee’s Trash Service in Arkansas

LRS, an independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers based in Rosemont, Illinois, has announced an expansion of its LRS South territory with the acquisition of Lee's Trash Service, Atkins, Arkansas. The Arkansas River Valley business provides residential and commercial waste disposal and roll-off container services. According to a...
ATKINS, AR
wjpf.com

Arkansas man arrested for Murphysboro bank robbery

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (WJPF) – The man suspected of robbing a Murphysboro bank earlier this week is now behind bars. 58-year-old John Hall of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was arrested Friday. At about 10:30a.m. Thursday, Hall walked into the Regions Bank on Walnut Street and demanded money from a teller....
HOT SPRINGS, AR
msn.com

Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas

If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Menifee police banned from writing speeding tickets for a year

MENIFEE, Ark. — The town of Menifee is fairly small, with a population of 302, according to the signs on the outskirts of town— but something big has been going on. "Clearly, they were writing substantially more tickets than other communities that were similarly sized," said Tom Tatum, 15th District Prosecuting Attorney.
MENIFEE, AR
