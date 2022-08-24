Read full article on original website
arkansastechnews.com
Solomon Named Enrollment Management Interim AVP
Kevin Solomon, a member of the Arkansas Tech University staff since 2005, will serve as ATU interim assistant vice president for student affairs in enrollment management through June 30, 2023. Solomon’s appointment was announced by Dr. Keegan Nichols, ATU vice president for student affairs. “Kevin’s experience at Arkansas Tech,...
arkansastechnews.com
Statewide Ag Scholarships Presented to ATU Students
Arkansas Tech University agricultural education students Leon Fields of Russellville and Laney Moore of Danville have earned an Arkansas Department of Agriculture scholarship in support of their continued studies. Fields hopes to one day run a teaching farm based on regenerative agriculture practices. “This style of farming includes a holistic...
City of Hot Springs considering wage increases
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — In recent times, it's been pretty common to see open job positions in just about every industry, and cities like Hot Springs, have not been immune to the ongoing worker shortage. City leaders have been exploring their options to get more people to apply for...
wastetodaymagazine.com
LRS acquires Lee’s Trash Service in Arkansas
LRS, an independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers based in Rosemont, Illinois, has announced an expansion of its LRS South territory with the acquisition of Lee's Trash Service, Atkins, Arkansas. The Arkansas River Valley business provides residential and commercial waste disposal and roll-off container services. According to a...
wjpf.com
Arkansas man arrested for Murphysboro bank robbery
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (WJPF) – The man suspected of robbing a Murphysboro bank earlier this week is now behind bars. 58-year-old John Hall of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was arrested Friday. At about 10:30a.m. Thursday, Hall walked into the Regions Bank on Walnut Street and demanded money from a teller....
cityhs.net
Garland County District Court offices closed
The Garland County District Court will close at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 30, for staff training and development. District Court will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
msn.com
Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas
If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
Fugitive and multi-state suspected bank robber captured in Garland County after brief chase
Deputies in Garland County captured an alleged multi-state bank robber early Friday afternoon after a brief chase.
thv11.com
Lawyer for Arkansas deputies seen in violent video say they didn't have tasers
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Surveillance video from an Alma gas station shows the scene where police say Randall Worcester threatened a worker with a knife, an event that led to an altercation between him and three Arkansas officers that turned violent. That worker called 911 after Worcester left...
New video shows interaction that led to viral Arkansas arrest where suspect was struck 21 times
Millions have seen the cell phone video of a man being punched and kneed 21 times during an arrest in Arkansas, and now surveillance footage shows what led up to the violent incident.
Arkansas man arrested after being suspected of bank robberies by FBI
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received information on Friday morning regarding a suspect vehicle in Garland County that had allegedly been involved in various bank robberies in Kentucky and Illinois. According to reports, patrol deputies were able to spot the vehicle...
Menifee police banned from writing speeding tickets for a year
MENIFEE, Ark. — The town of Menifee is fairly small, with a population of 302, according to the signs on the outskirts of town— but something big has been going on. "Clearly, they were writing substantially more tickets than other communities that were similarly sized," said Tom Tatum, 15th District Prosecuting Attorney.
ARDOT reports deadly crash on ramp from Mayflower to I-40
Transportation officials said part of eastbound Interstate 40 is closed near Mayflower after a deadly crash Thursday morning.
