Remember Jones to join Motor City Revue at Bell Works on Sunday
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Guest vocalist Remember Jones will join lead singer Layonne Holmes and Motor City Revue for an evening of Motown hits on the rooftop deck at Bell Works on Sunday, August 28 at 7:00pm, sponsored by the Axelrod Performing Arts Center. Jersey Shore favorite Remember Jones is a one-of-a-kind soul/pop singer with a throwback vibe and authentic energy. His theatrical events have played to countless packed and sold-out clubs and theaters throughout the United States.
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Ghost of the Arcade" by Sean Tobin
Sean Tobin’s local hit “Ghost of the Arcade” is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO BY DIANE DEMEMMO. After some national touring this summer, Asbury Park singer-songwriter Sean Tobin and his band, the Boardwalk Fire, will rock the Asbury boards on Aug. 31 to end the the Asbury Park Live series to benefit Asbury Park Music Foundation.
DENTIST releases "Check the Calendar"
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Upbeat, melodic and fuzzed out indie rock trio DENTIST released its new single "Check the Calendar". The song is now available worldwide. Their forthcoming album Making A Scene will be released on September 2nd via Cleopatra Records. Also, Dentist will be closing out summer with a...
The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC presents Rhapsody in Color: Aida Jones Abstract Paintings
(SOUTH ORANGE,NJ) -- The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC kicks off a new season of exhibitions with Rhapsody in Color: Aida Jones Abstract Paintings, a series of vivid, energetic abstract paintings from Maplewood-based artist Aida Jones. The exhibition is on display from September 15 through November 6. An...
RVCC Holocaust Institute to Host Exhibition Featuring Artwork by Local Students
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies will host an exhibition of artwork by more than 60 Central Jersey students, on view from September 7 through December at the College’s Branchburg campus. The exhibit was created by middle and high schools students...
Teaneck International Film Festival to Take Place Online and In-Person
(TEANECK, NJ) -- Travel the world with the TIFF as we explore domestic and global issues that are affecting us today. The 17th annual Teaneck International Film Festival will include independent features, documentaries, shorts, and talkbacks that demonstrate our commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, and to inspiring involvement and activism. This year’s festival will be virtual (November 13-15) and in-person (November 17-20).
“Bendix: Sight Unseen” Documentary Inspires Director, Friendship, and Audiences at New Jersey Film Festival
Filmmaker Anthony Scalia grew up not far from the Bendix Diner, but he never knew anybody who had ever gone inside. One night when he was out late and it was the only place open, he decided to venture in. What he found was an amazing story that he details in the short documentary, Bendix: Sight Unseen. The film will be available for virtual screening on October 16 as part of the New Jersey Film Festival Fall 2022.
2022 Bergenstock Music Festival
(RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ) -- The annual Bergenstock Music Festival, a celebration of original music from Bergen County, returns to the Overpeck County Park Ampitheater in Ridgefield Park on Sunday, September 25 from 1:00pm to 6:00pm. The free festival features songwriters and original bands hailing from Bergen County, covering a wide array of musical genres including pop, rock, and R&B.
State Theatre Announces 2022-23 Classical Series
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey, fully renovated in 2021, has announced its 2022-23 Classical Series featuring three world-renowned international orchestras. The Classical Series includes the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra on January 14, Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine on February 17, and Daniel Hope – Zurich Chamber Orchestra on March 21. Tickets for all three concerts are on sale now.
"A Real Treat!" George Benson LIVE! on the Beach in Seaside Heights, NJ
A large crowd brimming with anticipation is waiting beside the ocean in Seaside Heights, NJ this Sunday, August 14, 2022 evening for the start of a summer concert on the beach by R&B and jazz superstar George Benson. A former child prodigy from Pittsburgh, PA who grew up to become...
Lewis Center for the Arts presents French Theater Festival in September
Yannick Kamanzi in Radio Live – La relève. Photo by Herve Veronese. (PRINCETON, NJ) --Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts, Department of French and Italian, and L’Avant-Scène presents the 11th edition of Seuls en Scène French Theater Festival, which will take place from September 9-23 at venues across the University’s campus. Most performances will be in French, and several will include English supertitles; all are free and open to the public.
SOPAC's Laughs In The Loft for September
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- What’s so special about September 7? Yes, sadly, it is the unofficial end of summer, but it’s also the first Laughs in the Loft show of the SOPAC 2022-2023 Season. And, the passing of Labor Day marks back-to-school time. So what's better than including a funny local teacher in the lineup? Don’t miss April Tinari as she trades in her classroom at Marshall Elementary School for the Loft stage. Joining her on stage will be Sergio Chicon, Matthew Broussard, Aaron Kominos-Smith and host Joe Larson.
The Wood Brothers and Greensky Bluegrass LIVE! in Seaside Heights, NJ
The crowd on the beach in Seaside Heights, NJ this Saturday, August 13, 2022 evening is ready to experience the vibe of two talented contemporary musical groups, The Wood Brothers and Greensky Bluegrass. The Wood Brothers — guitarist Oliver Wood, bassist Chris Wood, and percussionist Jano Rix — take the...
Michael Bourne, WBGO Host for 37 Years, Has Died at 75
Michael Bourne, longtime radio host for WBGO in Newark, died on Sunday, August 21, as confirmed by family member Elizabeth Dicker. He was 75 years old. Michael Bourne was a presence on the air at WBGO between the end of 1984 and the start of 2022, when he retired from full time hosting duty. He was the host of the Singers Unlimited podcast by WBGO Studios. Previously, he hosted the popular Singers Unlimited (1985-2022) show on WBGO. He also hosted the equally as popular Blues Break for several years. Michael was a senior contributor to DownBeat, writing for the magazine since 1969. Bourne earned a PhD in Theatre from Indiana University -- which came in handy with his role as a theatre critic for the WBGO Journal.
Luna Stage to offer Pay What You Choose Theatre Classes and Stage Combat Program for Kids and Adults
(WEST ORANGE, NJ) -- Luna Stage will offer fall classes for youth and adults, including scene study, improv, musical theatre, Shakespeare, creative drama for K-2, creative response team for teens, and a new stage combat program, will begin September 20th. All Luna programs are Pay-What-You-Choose to encourage equity and access, and are taught by professional theatre artists.
PHOTOS from an Epic Reggae Night at NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On August 21, 2022, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) hosted a night of reggae legends. The lineup included UB40, the Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, reggae-fusion vocalist Maxi Priest, and the American band Big Mountain. Photographer Julie Hoffman was on hand to take photos. UB40...
The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC Opens Registration for Fall Classes
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Performing Arts School (PAS) at bergenPAC located at 1 Depot Square in Englewood, is considered the premier arts school in Bergen County and northern New Jersey. PAS offers a variety of classes in Early Childhood, Music, Dance, and Theater throughout the year and are now accepting registrations for fall classes which are set to begin on Monday, September 12. There is a 10% early bird discount for registrants who are paid in full by September 8.
State Theatre New Jersey presents Tusk & Eaglemania
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey presents Tusk & EagleMania on Friday, September 16 at 8:00pm. These are two of the hottest tribute bands around on one bill. If you're a fan of Fleetwood Mac or the Eagles, this is a show you won't want to miss. Tickets range from $25-$55.
The Montclair State University Galleries Announces Inaugural Case Studies Exhibition Series with Damien Davis
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The Montclair State University Galleries announces Case Studies, a new series of exhibitions in the Alexander Kasser Theater Cases initiated by Director Megan C. Austin and Curator Jesse Bandler Firestone. New and recent works by Damien Davis explore Blackness through shapes and symbols - on view from September 1 to December 9, 2022.
Vivid Stage Offers Many Pass Options for the 2022-2023 Season
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, formerly Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering three pass options that offer savings and flexibility for its new season. This professional company will bring five productions, including several World and New Jersey premieres, to the stage in addition to two improvisational comedy shows, a holiday variety show, eight play readings, a cabaret and educational programs for teens and adults. As always, the Vivid Stage Resident Acting Company and their guests will tell stories that reflect our shared experience of being human with heart and humor.
