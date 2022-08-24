ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowley County, KS

Police departments in Cowley County to provide protection from catalytic converter thefts

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vb3A3_0hU4qkEr00

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Several police departments in Cowley County are providing CATETCH kits or kits that prevent catalytic convert thefts.

A CATETCH is a label that is easily installed onto a catalytic converter.

According to mastergard.com , the label is laser cut with a unique code and the URL of a secure, accredited database and installed on a catalytic converter. It will break into pieces if an attempt is made to remove them. In addition, a fluid that etches into metal is applied to the labels so that even if they are removed, the code and URL will remain clearly readable.

“It is easy to install in minutes to a clean and dry catalytic converter — peel and stick the label onto your catalytic converter, rub the provided compound on the label and register your label using the QR code,” says masterguard.com.

Scam callers impersonating Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office

Police departments in Cowley County that are offering CATETCH kits include the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, the Winfield Police Department and the Arkansas City Police Department.

CATETCH kits are free.

Cowley County Crime Stoppers highly recommends the kit for those who have been the victim of theft on numerous occasions and those residents owning vans, sport utility vehicles and trucks.

If you have questions or would like to obtain a kit for your vehicle, contact a law enforcement agency in your area.

