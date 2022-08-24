Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'HoochDeanLandAtlanta, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Restaurants supporting CURE Childhood cancer in SeptemberMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Here's where to have the best fried lobster tail and more in ATL!Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
CBS 46
Grilling Tips & Recipes
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Registered Dietitian Jeremy Hudson gives grilling tips & recipes. For more information visit: Walmart.com, follow POMWONDERFUL on social media. Sponsored By: Parker’s Plate.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
7-year-old girl shot to death during family gathering, Atlanta police say
7-year-old girl shot to death during family gathering, Atlanta police say. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Atlanta Police are investigating after they said a child...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta mom in desperate need of heart transplant following rare diagnosis
ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta mother is in the hospital fighting for her life after she was diagnosed with a rare form of heart failure earlier this month. The woman’s husband told FOX 5 she’s now in desperate need of a transplant but getting her on the transplant list comes with its own set of challenges … mainly the cost.
CBS 46
Red Bull Symphonic to perform with Rick Ross Nov. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Red Bull Symphonic will make its debut Nov. 4 at the Atlanta Symphony Hall. The fusion of hip-hop and classical music will bring together Southern rap legend Rick Ross and the 50-piece, all-Black Orchestra Noir. Ross said, “Red Bull Symphonic is helping us celebrate heritage, musicians,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair
ATLANTA - Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal. The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Sentencing set for man in 2020 deadly shooting of 7-year-old Atlanta girl during Christmas week
Sentencing set for man in 2020 deadly shooting of 7-year-old Atlanta girl during Christmas week. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Daquan Reed was convicted on...
CBS 46
‘Turning water into ice’ | Nonprofit aims to hire Atlanta water boys, youth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - From shootings to fighting, police have connected the infamous, self-proclaimed water boys of Atlanta to a list of crimes over the years. But a new local organization says it was specifically created to be a solution. At 2185 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr, the white building...
CBS 46
Barbie honors Madam C.J. Walker, nation’s first self-made female millionaire with new doll
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new doll from Barbie’s inspiring women series honors Madam C.J. Walker, whose hair-care business made her the first documented self-made female millionaire. Walker is known for her beauty empire, in which she created haircare and makeup products made specifically for Black women. But aside...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS 46
ATLANTA EATS: The best dog-friendly restaurants in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In celebration of National Dog Day, Atlanta Eats’ Joey Weiss stopped by to talk about the best dog-friendly restaurants the city has to offer. From the Beltline to Chastain Park, Atlanta has some great options for its many dog owners.
CBS 46
Atlanta Concert Forecast with Power 96.1 Host Ethan Cole
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Whether you’re a music lover or just looking for something to do, there’s no shortage of options here in Atlanta. IheartMedia’s Power96.1 Host Ethan Cole joined CBS46 to break down some of the top artists set to take the stage this weekend and early next week.
Atlanta Daily World
Big Boi, Atlanta Rap Legends Takeover ‘Wednesday Wind Down’ in East Point
Big Boi of OutKast and several Atlanta rap legends took over “Wednesday Wind Down” sponsored by the City of East Point, a town that borders Atlanta and College Park. Held on Aug. 24 at an outside venue near East Point’s City Hall, the event paid homage to “Old Atlanta,” a time before the metro area’s culture captivated the world.
CBS 46
Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus to open 2022 season with ‘@QueerZ’ Oct. 15
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will open its 41st season with the East Coast premiere of @QueerZ Oct. 15. The choral theater piece written by Julian Hornik focuses on LGBTQ+ Gen Zers as they come of age. Saying it’s a complicated time to come of age as a queer person is an understatement. American society is more accepting than ever, but trans rights are being rolled back by Republican governments around the country, queer people of color are still under threat and queer people in rural communities still feel unsafe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
CBS 46
Up to 60,000 expected to attend Atlanta’s 2022 Dragon Con
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Labor Day staple is coming back to Atlanta. Dragon Con, the annual pop culture convention, will be in town September 1-5. The convention focuses on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film. This year’s event is expected to draw up to...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Police Zone 1 commander was born and raised there
Atlanta Police Major Reginald Moorman says he is not just in charge of policing in Zone 1, but he was also born and raised there. He says he believes that unique experience helps build trust with the community.
CBS 46
Atlanta ranked the No. 6 pet-friendliest city to visit in the U.S.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta ranked sixth on the list of the most pet-friendly cities to visit in the United States, according to a recent survey by Hotels.com. The list includes more than 400 pet-friendly hotels in the Atlanta metro area that pet owners can visit. It also ranks as the only city in Georgia to make the list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Foodie Friday with Marlow’s Tavern!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Marlow’s Tavern stopped by CBS 46 to show off Jack Blazed Salmon: North Atlantic salmon, blazed with Jack Daniel’s Honey Glaze. That delicious meal will help you get fall started off right with Marlow’s Ribs & Whiskey annual special menu, which returns Sept. 7.
CBS 46
Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal remembered during celebration of life service
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of friends and family members gathered Saturday afternoon in the Ramsey Conference Center at Lanier Technical College to celebrate the life of former Georgia first lady Sandra Deal. Deal died after a long battle with breast cancer that metastasized to her brain. She died Tuesday...
CBS 46
Southwest Atlanta church hosts blood donation drive
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local Atlanta metro area church hosted a blood drive for those in need. The blood donation was held at the Friendship Baptist Church located in Southwest Atlanta Saturday afternoon. The Red Cross declared a national blood shortage crisis for the first time in history. Officials...
Comments / 3