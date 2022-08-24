ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

Grilling Tips & Recipes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Registered Dietitian Jeremy Hudson gives grilling tips & recipes. For more information visit: Walmart.com, follow POMWONDERFUL on social media. Sponsored By: Parker’s Plate.
ATLANTA, GA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

7-year-old girl shot to death during family gathering, Atlanta police say

7-year-old girl shot to death during family gathering, Atlanta police say. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Atlanta Police are investigating after they said a child...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta mom in desperate need of heart transplant following rare diagnosis

ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta mother is in the hospital fighting for her life after she was diagnosed with a rare form of heart failure earlier this month. The woman’s husband told FOX 5 she’s now in desperate need of a transplant but getting her on the transplant list comes with its own set of challenges … mainly the cost.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Red Bull Symphonic to perform with Rick Ross Nov. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Red Bull Symphonic will make its debut Nov. 4 at the Atlanta Symphony Hall. The fusion of hip-hop and classical music will bring together Southern rap legend Rick Ross and the 50-piece, all-Black Orchestra Noir. Ross said, “Red Bull Symphonic is helping us celebrate heritage, musicians,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair

ATLANTA - Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal. The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and...
ATLANTA, GA
Megan Thee Stallion
CBS 46

ATLANTA EATS: The best dog-friendly restaurants in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In celebration of National Dog Day, Atlanta Eats’ Joey Weiss stopped by to talk about the best dog-friendly restaurants the city has to offer. From the Beltline to Chastain Park, Atlanta has some great options for its many dog owners.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Concert Forecast with Power 96.1 Host Ethan Cole

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Whether you’re a music lover or just looking for something to do, there’s no shortage of options here in Atlanta. IheartMedia’s Power96.1 Host Ethan Cole joined CBS46 to break down some of the top artists set to take the stage this weekend and early next week.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Big Boi, Atlanta Rap Legends Takeover ‘Wednesday Wind Down’ in East Point

Big Boi of OutKast and several Atlanta rap legends took over “Wednesday Wind Down” sponsored by the City of East Point, a town that borders Atlanta and College Park. Held on Aug. 24 at an outside venue near East Point’s City Hall, the event paid homage to “Old Atlanta,” a time before the metro area’s culture captivated the world.
EAST POINT, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus to open 2022 season with ‘@QueerZ’ Oct. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will open its 41st season with the East Coast premiere of @QueerZ Oct. 15. The choral theater piece written by Julian Hornik focuses on LGBTQ+ Gen Zers as they come of age. Saying it’s a complicated time to come of age as a queer person is an understatement. American society is more accepting than ever, but trans rights are being rolled back by Republican governments around the country, queer people of color are still under threat and queer people in rural communities still feel unsafe.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Up to 60,000 expected to attend Atlanta’s 2022 Dragon Con

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Labor Day staple is coming back to Atlanta. Dragon Con, the annual pop culture convention, will be in town September 1-5. The convention focuses on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film. This year’s event is expected to draw up to...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta ranked the No. 6 pet-friendliest city to visit in the U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta ranked sixth on the list of the most pet-friendly cities to visit in the United States, according to a recent survey by Hotels.com. The list includes more than 400 pet-friendly hotels in the Atlanta metro area that pet owners can visit. It also ranks as the only city in Georgia to make the list.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Foodie Friday with Marlow’s Tavern!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Marlow’s Tavern stopped by CBS 46 to show off Jack Blazed Salmon: North Atlantic salmon, blazed with Jack Daniel’s Honey Glaze. That delicious meal will help you get fall started off right with Marlow’s Ribs & Whiskey annual special menu, which returns Sept. 7.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Southwest Atlanta church hosts blood donation drive

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local Atlanta metro area church hosted a blood drive for those in need. The blood donation was held at the Friendship Baptist Church located in Southwest Atlanta Saturday afternoon. The Red Cross declared a national blood shortage crisis for the first time in history. Officials...
ATLANTA, GA

