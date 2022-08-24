Read full article on original website
2news.com
Reno Police respond to shots fired near Jamaica Park
Reno Police Officers responded to a residence near Jamaica Park Saturday night on a report of shots being fired. The shots fired incident was reported on the 4600 block of Sordi Court around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022. A police officer on scene told us a couple of...
KOLO TV Reno
One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -AUG> 27 UPDATE: A male juvenile died after being stabbed Friday night near West Street Plaza, the Reno Police Department reported Saturday. A person described only as male remained in critical condition on Saturday, police said. Police said everyone involved in the incident about 8:40 p.m. n...
KOLO TV Reno
Information sought on attempted vehicle theft in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone tried to steal a vehicle Saturday morning in the industrial area of Sparks. The Sparks Police Department released a photogram of a man it wants to talk to about the attempted theft. It happened about 8 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Bergin Way near...
KOLO TV Reno
New district manager for Carson City BLM District
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Bureau of Land Management named Kimberly Dow as its Carson City district manager effective Sunday. Dow most recently served as the Sierra Front field manager for the Carson City BLM district. “Kim is a respected, proven leader in BLM Nevada with a track record of...
FOX Reno
Sparks Fire investigates serial arson near Truckee River this week
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Fire Department says someone has been setting several fires over the past few nights. Fire Inspector Don Parsons tells News 4-Fox 11 that fires have been set in the area of Glendale Avenue and Galletti Way, near the Truckee River.
'Rather scary scene': Wildfire starts in Nevada north of Burning Man
According to the Bureau of Land Management's Nevada fire map, the Cherry Gulch Fire has burned 10,000 acres as of Saturday morning.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the oldest homes in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Nevada using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Two shot, one killed early Saturday near Grand Sierra Resort
One man is dead and another remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a shooting near the Grand Sierra Resort early Saturday, according to Reno police. The shooting occurred around 1:38 a.m., according to an RPD press release. Police located the two men at a local residence following the shooting. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one died despite lifesaving measures. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno advocates release an in-depth report on homelessness in Washoe County
New treatments offer an alternative to medicine for ADHD patients. After a hot Friday, breezy, cooler weather is in the weekend forecast. Fire danger is likely to be an issue this weekend. Be careful out there! -Jeff. Wolf Pack Position Group Profile: Defensive Backs. Updated: 12 hours ago. Wolf Pack...
KOLO TV Reno
USAF Jazz Band gives free concerts in Reno and Carson City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The United States Air Force Commanders Jazz Band plays free concerts Sunday in Carson City and Monday in Reno. The band, part of the USAF Band of the Golden West, plays at 3 p.m. Sunday in the backyard of the Governor’s Mansion at 606 Mountain St. The concert should last about two hours. People should bring their own seats and beverages.
KOLO TV Reno
Saturday Weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Breezy and hot across Northern Nevada. A fire weather warning remains in effect for the eastern side until tonight at 10 pm. We will see temperatures come down a few degrees tomorrow and wind will still pick up in the afternoon and evening.
2news.com
Nevada Law Enforcement Agencies Joining Forces to target impaired drivers
As Northern Nevada residents make plans to enjoy the end of summer, the Nevada Highway Patrol asks that you make sure those plans include alternatives to driving under the influence. From August 24th through September 7th, law enforcement agencies participating in Joining Forces will be on the lookout for the...
KOLO TV Reno
Justice Abbi Silver to resign from Nevada Supreme Court
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Justice Abbi Silver of the Nevada Supreme Court submitted her resignation letter on Friday. The reigning supreme court justice is stepping down on September 29th. Justice Abbi Silver has been part of the state’s highest court since November of 2018. She was elected unopposed to...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City schools seek flexibility from Nevada Legislature
The Carson City School District will prepare a bill draft request for the 2023 Nevada Legislature to allow smaller Nevada school districts more innovation, flexibility and reduction in workload. Superintendent Andrew Feuling hopes to address certain “frustrations” and “challenges” in the educational system occurring from staffing shortages....
KOLO TV Reno
One critically injured in west Sparks shooting; stabbing suspect arrested
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was critically injured in a west Sparks shooting late Saturday and another was stabbed, the Sparks Police Department said Sunday. Police arrested Alejandra Mora-Izquierdo, 22, as a suspect in the stabbing but are trying to find the shooting suspect. The stabbing happened about 11:07 p.m....
What is Burning Man and what is the purpose? A primer
Tens of thousands of people head to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert each summer in search of inspiring art, communal living, hedonism and more. The event is an annual bacchanal – although Burning Man in its official form went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of Burning Man’s popularity and...
2news.com
Sisolak, Lombardo set Oct. 2 debate in Nevada governor race
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s two major party candidates for governor plan to meet for what a nonprofit statewide news site is calling a town hall and a debate ahead of the November election. Their campaigns confirmed Friday that Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe...
KOLO TV Reno
You’re invited! How the Brewer’s Cabinet is celebrating 10 yrs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Brewer’s Cabinet is celebrating its 10 year anniversary in Reno and is inviting the community to join in. Zach Cage visited KOLO 8 to talk about the three-day celebration planned for this weekend and what the past decade has been like amid the craft brewery boom.
FOX Reno
Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada grand opening happening August 27
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Aug. 27 is Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada's grand opening. There will be free shaved iced and a free Nevada board you get to create. Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada is located at 970 W. 7th Street in Reno. You can stop by between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Runaway Teen
Carson City deputies need your help finding a teen who appears to have run away from home. 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton left her home on Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m. and has not been seen by her parents since. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Alyssa...
