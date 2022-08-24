ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS football shuffle: Why Myers Park, not Charlotte Latin, will play at Catawba Ridge

By Langston Wertz Jr.
 3 days ago

Due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at Charlotte Latin, the Myers Park High School football team will add a game to its schedule Friday.

The Mustangs will replace Charlotte Latin on Catawba Ridge’s schedule. A Charlotte Latin spokesperson confirmed to The Observer that there was a COVID outbreak on the Hawks’ football team that will prevent them from playing.

Mountain Island Charter had to cancel its season-opening game with Anson County last week because of an illness on the team.

Catawba Ridge, a 4A team in Fort Mill, S.C, won its season-opener, 31-7, over Fort Mill High School.

Myers Park lost 21-3 to Mallard Creek last week and was scheduled to be off Friday. The Mustangs only had nine games on the schedule, which is one short of what most area teams are playing.

The Charlotte Latin spokesperson said the Hawks should be clear to play Metrolina Christian at home on Friday, Sept. 2

High School Football Standings

Here are Observer-area conference standings and schedules, compiled by Steve Lyttle

Queen City 3A-4A

School Conference Overall PF PA

Chambers (4A)

0-0

1-0

28

14

Mallard Creek (4A)

0-0

1-0

21

3

West Mecklenburg (3A)

0-0

1-0

48

0

Hopewell (4A)

0-0

0-1

25

59

Hough (4A)

0-0

0-1

24

27

North Mecklenburg (4A)

0-0

0-1

7

41

West Charlotte (3A)

0-0

0-1

0

27

Friday’s games

East Mecklenburg at Hopewell, 7

Garinger at North Mecklenburg, 7

Harding at West Charlotte, 7

Highland Springs (VA) at Chambers, 7

Mallard Creek at Buford (GA), 7:30

Mooresville at Hough, 7

West Mecklenburg at Berry Academy, 7

South Meck 4A

School Conf. Overall PF PA

Ardrey Kell

0-0

1-0

21

0

Harding

0-0

1-0

14

0

Olympic

0-0

1-0

49

14

Berry Academy

0-0

0-1

15

16

Myers Park

0-0

0-1

3

21

Palisades

0-0

0-1

0

48

South Mecklenburg

0-0

0-1

26

41

Friday’s games

Ardrey Kell at Cuthbertson, 7

Harding at West Charlotte, 7

Myers Park at Catawba Ridge

Olympic at Rocky River, 7

Palisades at Calhoun Falls (SC) Charter, 7:30

Providence at South Mecklenburg, 7

West Mecklenburg at Berry Academy, 7

Southwestern 4A

School Conf. Overall PF PA

Butler

0-0

1-0

27

0

Charlotte Catholic

0-0

1-0

41

26

East Mecklenburg

0-0

1-0

16

15

Independence

0-0

1-0

33

15

Garinger

0-0

0-1

0

14

Providence

0-0

0-1

0

21

Rocky River

0-0

0-1

0

45

Friday’s games

Butler at Richmond Senior, 7:30

Charlotte Catholic at Hickory Ridge, 7:30

East Mecklenburg at Hopewell, 7

Garinger at North Mecklenburg, 7

Marvin Ridge at Independence, 7

Olympic at Rocky River, 7

Providence at South Mecklenburg, 7

Greater Metro 4A

School Conf. Overall PF PA

A.L. Brown

0-0

1-0

41

7

Cox Mill

0-0

1-0

59

25

Hickory Ridge

0-0

1-0

45

0

Lake Norman

0-0

1-0

55

0

Mooresville

0-0

1-0

44

28

South Iredell

0-0

1-0

44

7

West Cabarrus

0-0

0-1

13

33

Friday’s games

A.L. Brown at Sun Valley, 7

Charlotte Catholic at Hickory Ridge, 7:30

Cox Mill at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30

Lake Norman at North Iredell, 7:30

Mooresville at Hough, 7

Statesville at South Iredell, 7:30

Southern Carolina 4A

School Conf. Overall PF PA

Cuthbertson

0-0

1-0

28

26

Porter Ridge

0-0

1-0

45

0

Weddington

0-0

1-0

39

38

Marvin Ridge

0-0

0-1

6

28

Piedmont

0-0

0-1

7

27

Sun Valley

0-0

0-1

14

49

Friday’s games

A.L. Brown at Sun Valley, 7

Ardrey Kell at Cuthbertson, 7

Marvin Ridge at Independence, 7

Monroe at Piedmont, 7

Weddington at Providence Day, 7

West Cabarrus at Porter Ridge, 7

Northwestern 3A-4A

School Conf. Overall PF PA

Alexander Central (4A)

0-0

1-0

33

15

Ashe County (3A)

0-0

1-0

51

36

South Caldwell (4A)

0-0

1-0

28

7

Watauga (4A)

0-0

1-0

30

13

Freedom (3A)

0-0

0-1

22

40

Hibriten (3A)

0-0

0-1

8

36

Friday’s games

Ashe County at North Wilkes, 7:30

East Burke at Freedom, 7:30

Hibriten at Hunter Huss, 7:30

Hickory at South Caldwell, 7:30

Maiden at Watauga, 7:30

North Gaston at Alexander Central, 7:30

Sandhills 3A-4A

School Conf. Overall PF PA

Lee County (3A)

0-0

1-0

53

20

Scotland County (3A)

0-0

1-0

50

0

Union Pines (3A)

0-0

1-0

28

7

Hoke County (4A)

0-0

0-1

30

35

Pinecrest (4A)

0-0

0-1

28

52

Richmond Senior (4A)

0-0

0-1

7

45

Southern Lee (3A)

0-0

0-1

7

47

Friday’s games

Butler at Richmond Senior, 7:30

Gray’s Creek at Union Pines, 7:30

Lee County at Overhills, 7:30

Lumberton at Hoke County, 7:30

Pinecrest at Anson County, 7:30

Scotland County at Hoggard, 7

Idle: Southern Lee

Big South 3A

School Conf. Overall PF PA

Ashbrook

0-0

1-0

12

6

Crest

0-0

1-0

40

22

Kings Mountain

0-0

1-0

28

26

South Point

0-0

1-0

28

13

Forestview

0-0

0-1

0

42

Hunter Huss

0-0

0-1

0

45

North Gaston

0-0

0-1

8

28

Stuart Cramer

0-0

0-1

35

47

Friday’s games

Asheville at Kings Mountain, 7:30

Burns at Crest, 7:30

East Gaston at South Point, 7:30

Forestview at East Lincoln, 7:30

Hibriten at Hunter Huss, 7:30

North Gaston at Alexander Central, 7:30

Stuart Cramer at Bessemer City, 7:30

T.C. Roberson at Ashbrook, 7:30

South Piedmont 3A

School Conf. Overall PF PA

Northwest Cabarrus

0-0

1-0

33

13

West Rowan

0-0

1-0

31

7

Central Cabarrus

0-0

0-1

14

35

Concord

0-0

0-1

6

12

East Rowan

0-0

0-1

14

34

Jesse Carson

0-0

0-1

0

30

South Rowan

0-0

0-1

0

6

Friday’s games

Central Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson, 7:30

Concord at Parkwood, 7

Cox Mill at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30

Mount Pleasant at Jesse Carson, 7:30

North Rowan at South Rowan, 7:30

North Stanly at East Rowan, 7:30

West Rowan at Davie County, 7:30

\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009

Western Foothills 3A

School Conf. Overall PF PA

East Lincoln

0-0

1-0

36

8

St. Stephens

0-0

1-0

26

13

Statesville

0-0

1-0

30

0

Fred T. Foard

0-0

0-1

7

50

Hickory

0-0

0-1

15

33

North Iredell

0-0

0-1

7

44

North Lincoln

0-0

0-1

14

33

West Iredell

0-0

0-1

0

55

Friday’s games

Forestview at East Lincoln, 7:30

Fred T. Foard at Bandys, 7:30

Hickory at South Caldwell, 7:30

Lake Norman at North Iredell, 7:30

Lincolnton at North Lincoln, 7:30

Statesville at South Iredell, 7:30

St. Stephens at Bunker Hill, 7:30

West Iredell at Newton-Conover, 7:30

Rocky River 2A-3A

School Conf. Overall PF PA

Anson County (2A)

0-0

1-0

44

7

Forest Hills (2A)

0-0

1-0

27

7

Monroe (2A)

0-0

1-0

28

6

West Stanly (2A)

0-0

1-0

44

0

Parkwood (3A)

0-0

0-1

26

28

Friday’s games

Albemarle at West Stanly, 7:30

Concord at Parkwood, 7

Monroe at Piedmont, 7

Pinecrest at Anson County, 7:30

Red Springs at Forest Hills, 7

Catawba Valley 2A

School Conf. Overall PF PA
Bunker Hill 0-0 1-0 47 35

East Burke

0-0

1-0

28

0

Maiden

0-0

1-0

50

7

West Lincoln

0-0

1-0

33

14

Bandys

0-0

0-1

13

26

Lincolnton

0-0

0-1

13

28

Newton-Conover

0-0

0-1

28

42

West Caldwell

0-0

0-1

7

28

Friday’s games

Cherryville at West Lincoln, 7:30

East Burke at Freedom, 7:30

Fred T. Foard at Bandys, 7:30

Lincolnton at North Lincoln, 7:30

Maiden at Watauga, 7:30

R-S Central at West Caldwell, 7:30

St. Stephens at Bunker Hill, 7:30

West Iredell at Newton-Conover, 7:30

Mountain Foothills 2A

School Conf. Overall PF PA

Brevard

0-0

1-0

21

14

Chase

0-0

1-0

42

0

Hendersonville

0-0

1-0

49

6

Polk County

0-0

1-0

42

28

East Rutherford

0-0

0-1

0

54

Patton

0-0

0-1

0

28

R-S Central

0-0

0-1

36

39

Friday’s games

Brevard at Robbinsville, 7:30

C.D. Owen at Chase, 7:30

Christ School at Polk County, 7:30

Draughn at Patton, 7:30

East Rutherford at Tuscola, 7:30

Hendersonville at West Henderson, 7:30

R-S Central at West Caldwell, 7:30

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

School Conf. Overall PF PA

Christ the King (1A)

0-0

1-0

20

14

Comm. Sch. Davidson (2A)

0-0

1-0

52

6

Mtn. Island Charter (1A)

0-0

0-0

0

0

Pine Lake Prep (2A)

0-0

0-0

0

0

Winston-Salem Prep (1A)

0-0

0-0

0

0

Bishop McGuinness (1A)

0-0

0-1

32

36

Carver (1A)

0-0

0-1

0

27

Friday’s games

Bishop McGuinness at South Stokes, 7:30

Carver at Atkins, 7

Christ the King at Union Academy, 7

Corvian Community at Mountain Island Charter, 7

Pine Lake Prep at Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7:30

Starmount at Community School of Davidson, 7

Winston-Salem Prep at Lake Norman Charter, 7

Central Carolina 1A-2A

School Conf. Overall PF PA

North Rowan (1A)

0-0

1-0

34

14

South Davidson

0-0

1-0

22

21

Thomasville (1A)

0-0

1-0

14

0

West Davidson (2A)

0-0

1-0

27

21

East Davidson (2A)

0-0

0-1

14

31

Lexington (2A)

0-0

0-1

0

42

Salisbury (2A)

0-0

0-1

7

31

Friday’s games

Ledford at West Davidson, 7:30

Montgomery Central at Thomasville, 7:30

North Rowan at South Rowan, 7:30

Salisbury at Green Level, 7

South Davidson at Chatham Central, 7:30

Walkertown at Lexington, 7:30

Wheatmore at East Davidson, 7:30

South Piedmont 1A-2A

School Conf. Overall PF PA

Burns (2A)

0-0

1-0

42

0

Cherryville (1A)

0-0

1-0

14

0

East Gaston (2A)

0-0

1-0

28

8

Bessemer City (1A)

0-0

0-1

6

52

Highland Tech (1A)

0-0

0-1

6

20

Shelby (2A)

0-0

0-1

26

28

Thom. Jefferson Ac. (1A)

0-0

0-1

0

43

Friday’s games

A.C. Reynolds at Shelby, 7:30

Burns at Crest, 7:30

Cherryville at West Lincoln, 7:30

East Gaston at South Point, 7:30

Highland Tech at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

Pine Lake Prep at Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7:30

Stuart Cramer at Bessemer City, 7:30

Western Highlands 1A-2A

School Conf. Overall PF PA

Draughn (1A)

0-0

1-0

43

0

Mitchell County (1A)

0-0

1-0

42

19

C.D. Owen (2A)

0-0

0-0

0

0

Avery County (1A)

0-0

0-1

0

14

Madison County (2A)

0-0

0-1

7

55

Mtn. Heritage (1A)

0-0

0-1

0

42

Rosman (1A)

0-0

0-1

12

41

Friday’s games

C.D. Owen at Chase, 7:30

Clyde Erwin at Mountain Heritage, 7:30

Draughn at Patton, 7:30

Mitchell County at McDowell, 7:30

North Buncombe at Madison County, 7:30

North Henderson at Rosman, 7:30

Wilkes Central at Avery County, 7:30

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

School Overall Conf. PF PA

Mount Pleasant (2A)

0-0

1-0

35

14

Union Academy (1A)

0-0

1-0

42

0

Albemarle (1A)

0-0

0-1

0

14

Jay M. Robinson (2A)

0-0

0-1

15

33

North Stanly (2A)

0-0

0-1

14

41

South Stanly (1A)

0-0

0-1

0

44

Friday’s games

Albemarle at West Stanly, 7:30

Central Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson, 7:30

Christ the King at Union Academy, 7

Mount Pleasant at Jesse Carson, 7:30

North Stanly at East Rowan, 7:30

Southwestern Randolph at South Stanly, 7:30

Big South 4A (CISAA)

School Conf. Overall PF PA

Charlotte Latin

0-0

1-0

10

6

Providence Day

0-0

1-0

42

7

Charlotte Christian

0-0

0-1

38

39

Charlotte Country Day

0-0

0-1

10

28

Friday’s games

Charlotte Country Day at Metrolina Christian, 7

Simpsonville (SC) Southside Christian at Charlotte Christian, 7

Weddington at Providence Day, 7

Idle: Charlotte Latin

Piedmont Athletic

School Conf. Overall PF PA

Hickory Grove Christian

0-0

1-0

35

17

High Point Christian

0-0

1-0

38

20

Asheville School

0-0

0-0

0

0

Covenant Day

0-0

0-0

0

0

SouthLake-Davidson Day

0-0

0-1

8

38

Friday’s games

Asheville School at SouthLake-Davidson Day, 7

Covenant Day at Wake Christian, 7

Highland Tech at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

High Point Christian at Harrells Christian, 7

Western Football Conference

School Conf. Overall PF PA

Cabarrus Warriors

0-0

1-0

42

26

Christ School

0-0

0-1

6

10

Metrolina Christian

0-0

0-1

28

34

Rabun Gap School

0-0

0-1

21

38

Friday’s games

Charlotte Country Day at Metrolina Christian, 7

Cabarrus Stallions at Cabarrus Warriors, 7

Christ School at Polk County, 7:30

Rabun Gap School at Canton (GA) Sequoyah, 7:30

Pioneer Football League

School Conf. Overall PF PA

Georgia Force

0-0

1-0

30

0

Anderson (SC) Cavaliers

0-0

0-0

0

0

South Carolina Spartans

0-0

0-0

0

0

Cabarrus Stallions

0-0

0-1

7

44

Friday’s games

Cabarrus Stallions at Cabarrus Warriors, 7

Georgia Force at Hayesville, 7:30

Saturday’s game

Greenville (SC) Hurricanes at Anderson Cavaliers, 3

Idle: South Carolina Spartans

N.C. nonconference

School Overall PF PA

Carolina Bearcats

1-0

20

6

Lake Norman Charter

1-0

38

8

Corvian Community

0-1

14

29

Hickory Hawks

0-1

14

40

Friday’s games

Carolina Bearcats at Pageland (SC) Central, 7:30

Corvian Community at Mountain Island Charter, 7:30

Hickory Hawks at GRACE Christian, 7:30

Winston-Salem Prep at Lake Norman Charter, 7

