ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde CISD fires Police Chief Arredondo during closed hearing

By CBS DFW Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=155zxS_0hU4qF4S00

Uvalde CISD fires Police Chief Arredondo 01:02

UVALDE, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been fired.

On Wednesday night, the Uvalde CISD Board held a closed hearing to decide if Arredondo should be terminated.

Just after 7 p.m., the Uvalde CISD Board voted unanimously to terminate Arredondo. Arredondo has been on administrative leave since June 22 , nearly a month after the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Arredondo is the first officer dismissed over the hesitant and fumbling law enforcement response to one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history. Only one other officer — Uvalde Police Department Lt. Mariano Pargas, who was the city's acting police chief on the day of massacre — is known to have been placed on leave for their actions during the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33j96U_0hU4qF4S00
After rescheduling multiple times, Arredondo fired as Uvalde CISD police chief 02:35

Arredondo was widely criticized for his handling of the shooting at Robb Elementary in May that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Police took over an hour to breach the classroom where the shooter carried out the massacre in part due to a lack of leadership.

Ahead of the meeting, Arredondo's attorney released a statement calling on the district to reinstate the former police chief. In it, the attorney compares Arredondo's firing to lynching:

"No blame should be placed on Chief Arredondo from this event. None of his decisions or actions demonstrate a failure to meet the accepted standards of conduct for law enforcement officers in similarly situated school districts in Texas. Arredondo will not participate in his own illegal lynching and respectfully requests the Board immediately reinstate him, with all backpay and benefits and close the complaint as unfounded."

The full statement can be read below.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

WATCH: Searching for Answers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It's become all too familiar—a tragedy that's been repeatedly played out in the news: a mass shooting happens, politicians offer up thoughts and prayers, and calls for change are echoed across the country.In May, Uvalde became part of a growing list of cities around the United States after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 children and two teachers. But with so many loud voices speaking up and offering opinions, who is listening to those who matter most?CBS 11 reached out to those most impacted by mass shootings in Texas and asked them what questions they have moving forward. And with them, we are searching for answers.  
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Hundreds rally in Austin to demand Governor Abbott take action on assault-style rifles

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Brett Cross' son was among the 19 children and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.On Saturday, he and other victims' families addressed hundreds of people at the March For Our Lives rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol. "Fight with us and demand change because you don't want to be fighting from this side with a whole in your heart that cannot go away.""It's time to set aside politics and act. We demand you call a special session immediately to raise the minimum age to purchase an assault weapon to 21. Our children's lives...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen. Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.As part of our search for answers in light of the Uvalde shooting, we compiled a list of some of the deadliest mass shootings that have occurred in Texas over the past 50 years.Following the shooting in Uvalde, CBS 11 reached out to those most impacted by mass shootings in Texas and asked...
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

Uvalde School Shooter Salvador Ramos' Body Left In Morgue For One Month After Funeral Homes Refused To Take Him

School shooter Salvador Ramos’ body remained unclaimed for nearly one month before a crematorium 83 miles away agreed to accept him, Radar has confirmed.Ramos, the 18-year-old who murdered 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, was shot and killed shortly after his deadly rampage.Following Ramos’ death, Uvalde’s two funeral homes – Rushing-Estes-Knowles and Hillcrest Memorial – refused to accept the 18-year-old’s body because they were too busy planning funeral arrangements for that of his 21 victims.The small Texas town’s two funeral homes also refused to accept Ramos’ body because they feared doing...
CBS DFW

Texas man who shot, killed armed gunman discusses recent mass shootings

**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — In our search for answers after the Uvalde school shooting, CBS 11 wondered how often someone else with a gun can stop a mass shooting. But it's a question that doesn't come with an easy answer.It happened here in 2019 at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was the first service after Christmas when half way through communion prayer, a lone gunman attending the service opened fire.Officials said the gunman stood up, spoke briefly to church deacon Tony Wallace and then shot...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#School Shootings#The Uvalde Cisd Board
CBS DFW

Mysterious billboards urge people not to move to Texas, citing Uvalde

A billboard recently put up in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood referencing the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people wondering who put it up and why, CBS Bay Area's Reed Cowan reports.Featuring an ominous-looking man in a hoodie and sunglasses, the sign reads, "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas."CBS Bay Area spotted the billboard as the massacre was making national headlines again. The Uvalde schools police chief was fired this week in the wake of sharp criticism of his department's response to the May shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.Sophia Roane...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Texas miracle died in Uvalde' – Mystery billboard in SF SoMa raises eyebrows

SAN FRANCISCO – A billboard recently placed in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood referencing the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people wondering who put it up, and why.Featuring an ominous man in a hoodie and sunglasses, the sign reads, "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde.  Don't move to Texas."KPIX 5 saw the billboard on a day when the massacre once again made national headlines. This week, the town's police chief was fired in the wake of criticism his department didn't do enough to save the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the May 24...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
134K+
Followers
22K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy