Market Fest kicks off Friday at 5th Street Public Market

The third annual Market Fest is set to begin Friday at the 5th Street Public Market in Eugene and will run through Sunday.

The free festival will feature live music, interactive art, food trucks, a kids bounce house and more. Featured bands include the High Street Band on Friday night and Precious Byrd on Saturday.

The festival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The festival takes place at the market area, 296 E Fifth Ave., and will spill out onto Fifth Avenue between High and Oak streets, and Pearl Street between Sixth Avenue and the train tracks.

Attendance is free, but a portion of the funds raised through sponsors and vendors will go to supporting Positive Community Kitchen, which aims to elevate wellness and inspire youth engagement through healthy food and community connections. A waffle breakfast Sunday morning will also support Positive Community Kitchen.

More about the festival and waffle breakfast tickets can be found online at eugenemarketfest.com.