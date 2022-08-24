ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Brad Pitt Allegedly Feels About His Relationship With His Kids Even After ‘Long Gaps’ Without Seeing Them

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
For the first time in three years, Brad Pitt led a movie in the form of Bullet Train , which feature a stacked ensemble cast and stylized action that impressed audiences. As Pitt finds success with the 2022 movie release , the actor continues to deal with an ongoing legal battle with his famous ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, who reportedly is determined for Pitt to lose 50/50 custody of their children. Amidst the situation, a new source has spoken to how the actor feels about experiencing "long gaps" away from his six kids.

In terms of recent developments regarding Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce case, an FBI report revealed that Jolie had sued the government agency for not criminally charging her ex for an alleged physical assault incident while aboard a plane in 2016. As the former couple continue to disagree on custody of their children, a source close to Pitt said the actor is keeping a “positive attitude” about the situation despite it being “very difficult” for him to miss his kids and in some cases, go a long time without seeing them.

The source also told People that it’s been a “sad situation” for the actor, but he is choosing to look to the bright side of the ordeal. It's also said that he “believes” there will be a time when he can have a good relationship with his kids again in the future. It goes without saying that all of their children are getting older, with their eldest (Maddox) now 21 and one of their middle children, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, starting college in Atlanta, Georgia just last week.

One would imagine that it can't be easy for Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and their kids to be dealing with such a personal issue like this in the spotlight for as long as they have. Jolie filed for divorce back in 2016, and they were declared legally single in 2019. In early 2021, Jolie filed documents in order to prove that Pitt had committed acts of domestic violence against her and their kids . However, Pitt still received 50/50 custody of their kids in a May 2021 ruling.

Early this year, Brad Pitt decided to sue Jolie for selling their Chateau Miraval Winery property in France, which served as their wedding venue back in 2014. Three years prior to tying the knot at the location, they bought the winery and its wine business in a 50/50 partnership. With all of these elements in play, it doesn’t look like Pitt and Jolie’s legal woes are set to end anytime soon. But with that being said, it also sounds like Pitt is dealing with the situation and remaining as optimistic as he can be.

The Oscar-winning acor will next star in Babylon , a film by Damien Chazelle, who's famous for directing Whiplash , La La Land and First Man . The actor will star alongside Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire and others in the drama, which is set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies. The movie opens in theaters on January 6, 2023.

