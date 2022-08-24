ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Jets' Flacco, starting O struggle; Giants' Taylor injured

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Flacco threw a pick-6 and the New York Jets' starting offense mostly struggled while playing into the second quarter against mainly Giants defensive backups in a 31-27 victory Sunday. Flacco, likely to open the regular season at quarterback for the injured Zach Wilson,...
NFL
Titans Pro Bowl punter thinks his tenure may be up in TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern is Tennessee's longest-tenured player and needs just four punts to become only the 25th player in NFL history to notch 1,000 for his career. Whether that happens with the Titans remains to be seen. Tennessee claimed Kern off waivers...
NASHVILLE, TN
N.Y. Jets 31, N.Y. Giants 27

NYJ_FG Zuerlein 49, 2:39. Drive: 5 plays, 17 yards, 2:30. Key Plays: Carter 0 interception return to N.Y. Giants 48; Bre.Hall 11 run. N.Y. Jets 3, N.Y. Giants 0. NYG_FG Santoso 36, 13:47. Drive: 10 plays, 56 yards, 3:52. Key Plays: Brightwell kick return to N.Y. Giants 27; Taylor 25 pass to Bellinger; W.Robinson 11 run; Webb 1 pass to Sills on 3rd-and-6.
NFL
Salinas Football Power Naps, Then Powers Way To Victory

Senior-Driven Salinas Football Team Goes On The Road And Outlasts NorCal No. 9 Clayton Valley In Both Teams’ Season Openers •. Salinas High senior linebacker Aidan Flynn makes big plays on the field. He can make big plays on the bus, too. As the Salinas football team’s bus slogged...
SALINAS, CA

