WKRC
Hearings end for Blue Ash murder case retrial
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man returns to death row Friday after a bid to get a new trial. Elwood Jones was convicted of beating a woman to death in Blue Ash in 1994. His attorneys claim there is new evidence. The prosecutor said the right person was convicted. It...
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 arrested following Boone County shooting, deputies say
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A man is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting that happened in Boone County Sunday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that they responded to the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence around 12:15 a.m. for the shooting.
WKRC
Third arrest made in West End murder
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The third suspect in a West End murder is locked up on a $1 million bond. Cordall Thompson was arrested Thursday. Thompson, along with Frank Bracey Turner and Ronnicea McCary, shot and killed Aaron Zander on July 31. He was found at the Stanley Rowe Apartments. Police...
Fox 19
Pedestrian hit, killed in Boone County, police says
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One pedestrian was hit and killed in Boone County late Saturday night, according to Florence police. Officers say that the driver of a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on U.S. 42 in the far right lane near the intersection of Wetherington Blvd. when the pickup truck hit the pedestrian who was standing there.
WKRC
SWAT team, police end Oakley standoff after shots fired
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police have a suspect in custody after he allegedly fired his gun in the middle of the afternoon that lead to a hours-long SWAT standoff. This was not a peaceful surrender, but didn’t end particularly violently either. Police used a taser and pepper spray...
WKRC
Hamilton Co. allocates $3 million to prevent families from ending up in a homeless shelter
CINCINNATI (WKRC)- Millions of dollars are being spent to keep families out of homeless shelters in Hamilton County. The county is going to spend $3 million of American Rescue Plan money over the next three years on shelter diversion. This money will mean 500 families in Hamilton County, maybe more,...
‘Tranq Dope’ is a powerful new, potentially deadly drug raising alarms locally
SPRINGFIELD — A new drug called “Tranq Dope” is raising alarms in the Miami Valley because it is a combination of opioids and a drug used to sedate animals. “We don’t expect it to be too long before it comes right up I-75 into the Miami Valley,” Charles Patterson, health commissioner, Clark County Combined Health District, told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott on Friday.
WCPO
Florence police investigating deadly pedestrian crash
FLORENCE, Ky. — Florence police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened Saturday night. The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on US-42 near the intersection of Wetherington Boulevard. Florence police said when officers arrived, they found a driver of a pickup truck had crashed into a pedestrian in...
Man flown to MVH after ‘serious crash’ in Wayne Co. Indiana
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — One man was flown to the hospital after crashing into the back of a commercial truck Thursday. Crews responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of state Route one at the intersection of Beeson Station Road in Indiana, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
WKRC
Local Amazon driver accused of keeping and tossing packages instead of delivering them
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An Amazon driver is accused of tossing packages out of her vehicle. Sarah Smith, 28, is also accused of keeping a few of them. Smith was working as a flex driver for Amazon, according to court papers. On July 10 and July 13, she accepted a...
WKRC
11-year-old hit by pickup truck in Brown County
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio (WKRC) - An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck. Brown County Dispatch says the truck hit him around 1 p.m. on Saturday on Maple Grove Road near New Harmony-Salem Road in Mount Orab. Air care flew him to hospital. No...
WKRC
Local residents demand action amid spike in Reading Road pedestrian crashes
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Lower speed limits and more speed bumps -- that's the demand of residents living near Reading Road in Avondale. It's one of the busiest roads in the city, stretching from Downtown, all the way north of I-275. But in neighborhoods like Bond Hill and Avondale, it’s...
WKRC
Residents call for change to two 'dangerous' left turn lanes off busy Miami Township road
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) -- Miami Township residents call an intersection on State Route 28 dangerous. Residents say OH-28 at Donna Jay Drive and Deerfield Road is in need of safety improvements. Lynn Fouts started a petition demanding change and it has nearly 300 signatures but it may not be...
Wave 3
I-71 North closed in Carroll County due to crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic on northbound I-71 heading toward Cincinnati has been brought to a standstill due to an overturned semi. According to the KSP Campbellsburg post, the semi overturned around 8:50 a.m. at the 44 mile marker. Northbound traffic is being diverted at the 43 mile marker, the...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Pro Bec has been through a lot, and he's ready for a loving family!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pro Bec has been through a lot, and he's more than ready to find a loving family!. Pro Bec is a three-year-old Terrier-American Pit Bull mix. He came to the shelter after being hit by a car, fracturing his pelvis. But his handlers say he is a...
WKRC
Overdose Awareness Day at Great American Ball Park shows anyone can get help
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - People are invited to join fans, families, and support agencies for a special Reds game at Great American Ball Park. Wednesday is Overdose Awareness Day and at Great American Ball Park, those tossing and catching the first pitch know what it takes to not just get in the game but stay there.
953wiki.com
Local News from Friday, August 26th, 2022
EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON. NUMEROUS FOOD VENDORS YOU CAN TRY BEFORE THE MONTHLY MOVIE IN THE PARK.
WKRC
Swimmers of all ages, skill levels, dive into Ohio River for a good cause
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hundreds of swimmers started their Sunday morning with a swim across the Ohio River and back. The Bill Keating Junior Great Ohio River Swim returned for 2022. 200 people, from competitive athletes to casual swimmers just up for a challenge, jumped in shortly after 8 a.m. One...
foodpoisonjournal.com
Another Indiana victim of E. coli at Wendy’s
Kendall Hyde of WXIX reports that Lawrenceburg man spent five days in the emergency room with extreme complications from what doctors say was E. coli from eating romaine lettuce at Wendy’s. Every weekend, Terry and Nancy Henkenberns go to the grocery and wrap up their trip with a $5...
WATCH: Fiona And Baby Hippo Brother Fritz Meet For First Time In Cincinnati
Check out the adorable video from the Cincinnati Zoo here.
