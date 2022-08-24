ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ash, OH

WKRC

Hearings end for Blue Ash murder case retrial

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man returns to death row Friday after a bid to get a new trial. Elwood Jones was convicted of beating a woman to death in Blue Ash in 1994. His attorneys claim there is new evidence. The prosecutor said the right person was convicted. It...
BLUE ASH, OH
WKRC

Third arrest made in West End murder

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The third suspect in a West End murder is locked up on a $1 million bond. Cordall Thompson was arrested Thursday. Thompson, along with Frank Bracey Turner and Ronnicea McCary, shot and killed Aaron Zander on July 31. He was found at the Stanley Rowe Apartments. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian hit, killed in Boone County, police says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One pedestrian was hit and killed in Boone County late Saturday night, according to Florence police. Officers say that the driver of a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on U.S. 42 in the far right lane near the intersection of Wetherington Blvd. when the pickup truck hit the pedestrian who was standing there.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

SWAT team, police end Oakley standoff after shots fired

OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police have a suspect in custody after he allegedly fired his gun in the middle of the afternoon that lead to a hours-long SWAT standoff. This was not a peaceful surrender, but didn’t end particularly violently either. Police used a taser and pepper spray...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Tranq Dope’ is a powerful new, potentially deadly drug raising alarms locally

SPRINGFIELD — A new drug called “Tranq Dope” is raising alarms in the Miami Valley because it is a combination of opioids and a drug used to sedate animals. “We don’t expect it to be too long before it comes right up I-75 into the Miami Valley,” Charles Patterson, health commissioner, Clark County Combined Health District, told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott on Friday.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WCPO

Florence police investigating deadly pedestrian crash

FLORENCE, Ky. — Florence police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened Saturday night. The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on US-42 near the intersection of Wetherington Boulevard. Florence police said when officers arrived, they found a driver of a pickup truck had crashed into a pedestrian in...
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

11-year-old hit by pickup truck in Brown County

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio (WKRC) - An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck. Brown County Dispatch says the truck hit him around 1 p.m. on Saturday on Maple Grove Road near New Harmony-Salem Road in Mount Orab. Air care flew him to hospital. No...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Wave 3

I-71 North closed in Carroll County due to crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic on northbound I-71 heading toward Cincinnati has been brought to a standstill due to an overturned semi. According to the KSP Campbellsburg post, the semi overturned around 8:50 a.m. at the 44 mile marker. Northbound traffic is being diverted at the 43 mile marker, the...
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Local News from Friday, August 26th, 2022

EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON. NUMEROUS FOOD VENDORS YOU CAN TRY BEFORE THE MONTHLY MOVIE IN THE PARK.
MADISON, IN
foodpoisonjournal.com

Another Indiana victim of E. coli at Wendy’s

Kendall Hyde of WXIX reports that Lawrenceburg man spent five days in the emergency room with extreme complications from what doctors say was E. coli from eating romaine lettuce at Wendy’s. Every weekend, Terry and Nancy Henkenberns go to the grocery and wrap up their trip with a $5...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN

