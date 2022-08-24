ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo area reports 92 new COVID-19 cases, 150 recoveries

By David Gay
 3 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 92 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 150 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,902 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and 75 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,142 cases, 770 deaths and 37,424 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 948 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and 75 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 41,630 cases, 531 deaths and 40,145 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 954 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.8% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 26;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 23;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 928;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 811;

Available staffed hospital beds: 171;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 138.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths

Armstrong41910

Beaver1,0689

Briscoe3618

Carson1,13937

Castro1,98748

Childress2,61634

Cimarron6352

Collingsworth52216

Cottle2999

Curry14,240225

Dallam1,76442

Deaf Smith4,107115

Donley47226

Gray4,277131

Hall93024

Hardeman51920

Hansford71230

Hartley1,0433

Hemphill1,1017

Hutchinson5,707137

Lipscomb56617

Moore3,910113

Ochiltree2,16448

Oldham3306

Parmer1,52053

Potter39,194770

Quay2,31767

Randall41,654531

Roberts1552

Roosevelt5,719107

Sherman37216

Swisher1,30934

Texas6,42739

Union85417

Wheeler96822

TOTAL 151,3772,775

