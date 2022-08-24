Amarillo area reports 92 new COVID-19 cases, 150 recoveries
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 92 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 150 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,902 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and 75 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,142 cases, 770 deaths and 37,424 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 948 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and 75 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 41,630 cases, 531 deaths and 40,145 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 954 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.8% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 26;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 23;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 928;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 811;
Available staffed hospital beds: 171;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 138.
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Armstrong41910
Beaver1,0689
Briscoe3618
Carson1,13937
Castro1,98748
Childress2,61634
Cimarron6352
Collingsworth52216
Cottle2999
Curry14,240225
Dallam1,76442
Deaf Smith4,107115
Donley47226
Gray4,277131
Hall93024
Hardeman51920
Hansford71230
Hartley1,0433
Hemphill1,1017
Hutchinson5,707137
Lipscomb56617
Moore3,910113
Ochiltree2,16448
Oldham3306
Parmer1,52053
Potter39,194770
Quay2,31767
Randall41,654531
Roberts1552
Roosevelt5,719107
Sherman37216
Swisher1,30934
Texas6,42739
Union85417
Wheeler96822
TOTAL 151,3772,775
