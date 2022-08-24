ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Californians are urged to conserve yard water wisely

REDDING, Calif. — California-native, drought-tolerant plants may use less water than other plants in your garden. Plants native to the state, also called “Mediterranean-zone plants," are able to adapt to a long, dry summer and shorter winters with less rain. The dry summer can cause a huge amount...
Humboldt County prepares for new gas-powered car ban

EUREKA, Calif. — California regulators voted today to put in place a plan that will ultimately ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the state by 2035, and Humboldt County is already making plans to ensure residents are supported and prepared for life in a state with primarily electric vehicles.
Governor Newsom signs several bills into law on Friday

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed multiple bills into law on Friday. The newly signed laws include:. Assembly Bill No. 1633 by Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) - Public postsecondary education: veterans’ educational benefits: information sharing. Assembly Bill No. 1734 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) - Alcoholic...
