Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Californians are urged to conserve yard water wisely
REDDING, Calif. — California-native, drought-tolerant plants may use less water than other plants in your garden. Plants native to the state, also called “Mediterranean-zone plants," are able to adapt to a long, dry summer and shorter winters with less rain. The dry summer can cause a huge amount...
krcrtv.com
California to continue Project Homekey, supporting program with new housing and resources
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday his plan to support statewide Project Homekey with more funding and plans for housing, bolstering the 2020 initiative which provided relief to more than 8,000 people. This year, the project contains a package of $15 billion, a $3 billion...
krcrtv.com
California's homicide numbers rise in 2021; Shasta County's numbers appear inaccurate
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — On Thursday, California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta released the state’s annual homicide report. According to the data, homicides increased by just over 7% from 2020 to 2021. The data is put together through a couple of factors, including the demographic data of victims,...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County prepares for new gas-powered car ban
EUREKA, Calif. — California regulators voted today to put in place a plan that will ultimately ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the state by 2035, and Humboldt County is already making plans to ensure residents are supported and prepared for life in a state with primarily electric vehicles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Irrigation Manager shares frustrations over order to stop delivering water to farmers
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The fight for water allocations is happening on the California and Oregon border where the government threatened to take away drought funding if a local irrigation district did not stop diverting water. Gene Souza is the Klamath Irrigation District manager which serves 266 square miles...
krcrtv.com
Governor Newsom signs several bills into law on Friday
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed multiple bills into law on Friday. The newly signed laws include:. Assembly Bill No. 1633 by Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) - Public postsecondary education: veterans’ educational benefits: information sharing. Assembly Bill No. 1734 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) - Alcoholic...
krcrtv.com
Maryland blind caregiver doesn't let disability slow her down from caring for seniors
BETHESDA, Md. (WJLA) — A blind caregiver in Maryland is being recognized for her service to seniors living in the community. Michelle Lindsay is a legally blind immigrant from Jamaica who came to the Maryland area in 2015. “I came to the United States with an issue going on...
Comments / 0