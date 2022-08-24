ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

kymkemp.com

Latest Humboldt County COVID Statistics Released by Public Health

Humboldt County Public Health reported today 128 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 181 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Tuesday, Aug. 23. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Distrust Grows as State Officials Conduct No-Notice, Armed Inspections of Legal Cannabis Farms in Southern Humboldt

In the course of a couple days, the tenuous relationship built between state officials and legal cannabis operators in Humboldt County has become strained. Personnel from the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC), California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) have been performing no-notice inspections in Southern Humboldt County as early as last week.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Smoke Invading Southern Humboldt From Oregon Fire

What one resident described as “crazy thick” smoke is pouring across the western part of southern Humboldt this morning. The good news is the smoke is not from a new wildfire burning in the county. Most of it is from the Rum Creek Fire which started Sunday in Oregon. Some of it is coming from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex which is continue to cover the Hoopa through Salyer area as it has since it started early this month.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Complex Grows to 29,815 Acres with 80 Percent Containment; Humid Conditions Dampen Fire Intensity

From the command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 29,815 acres with 80% containment and 1,970 personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation orders reduced in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — More evacuations are being reduced as firefighters gain control of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity County, Calif. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), the following areas have been reduced to an Evacuation Warning: from Salyer Heights south to Highway 299 and from Quimby Creek west to the Humboldt County line. This area includes the following zones: Zone 490, Zone 491, Zone 493, Zone 494, Zone 495, Zone 496, Zone 497.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

HCSO: Early morning pursuit ends in arrest in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — On Friday, Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies arrested 55-year-old Mark Steven Franks after an early morning pursuit in Eureka. It all started around 2:14 a.m. when deputies conducted a suspicious vehicle investigation on a vehicle parking in the HCSO Eureka Main Station lot, blocking a patrol vehicle from exiting. Officials said the driver, Franks, displayed behavior often associated with individuals under the influence of a controlled substance or experiencing a behavioral health emergency.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

50 Miles From the Freeway: ‘You’re Gonna Die’

Linda Stansberry is a writer and journalist from Honeydew, California. 50 Miles from the Freeway is her syndicated monthly column about rural healthcare. Send questions, comments and news tips via her website, www.lindastansberry.com. You can also follow her on Twitter @LCStansberry. You’re gonna die. Sorry partner. I’m not saying this...
HONEYDEW, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 26 through Thursday, September 1

The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

City of Arcata provides new details on grant to improve Carlson Park

ARCATA, Calif. — On Friday, the City of Arcata provided new details on an $812,949 grant to improve Carlson Park in the Valley West neighborhood. The city said enhancing Carlson Park and improving opportunities in Valley West are among the Arcata City Council’s priority projects for 2022. The...
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Surprise Weather Again Comes to Firefighters’ Aid; Community Meetings Scheduled in Burnt Ranch, Hoopa

From the command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,904 acres with 80% containment and 1,843 personnel assigned to the incident.
HOOPA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Fires Top 28,000 Acres; All Eyes On the Northeast Front of the Campbell Fire

Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,107 acres with 80% containment and 1,845 personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Eureka man arrested Tuesday for fentanyl and gun possession

EUREKA, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force arrested 32-year-old William "Billy" Nickols for possessing fentanyl and illegally having guns as a felon. According to the HCDTF, agents served a search warrant in the 2100 block of C Street in Eureka for suspected fentanyl sales and detained Nickols. During their search, agents found about half an ounce of fentanyl, a digital scale, packaging materials, a handgun, a short-barreled shotgun and three rifles.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Six Rivers Lightning Complex: 80% containment, some warnings lifted

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — UPDATE: AUG. 25 5 P.M. On Thursday afternoon, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services announced evacuation warnings have been lifted for zones HUM-E056, HUM-E057, HUM-E061-B and HUM-E064. ORIGINAL: AUG. 25 3 P.M. As of the Thursday morning update, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 3 reopens in Weaverville following crash

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:15 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said Highway 3 has reopened just north of Highway 299 in Weaverville following a crash in the area. -- UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:08 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said one-way traffic control is currently in place...
WEAVERVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Defensive Firing Continues on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex

Press release from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,904 acres with 80% containment and 1,843 personnel assigned to the incident. CURRENT SITUATION. With forecasted weather predicting hot and dry conditions Thursday, firefighters were prepared for high or extreme fire activity. As the day...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 257 | Fish farm fight | Hillary Clinton | ‘Discriminant’ meeting | WaPo on Hum-weed | Virgin River | More

Local groups have organized opposition to Samoa’s proposed fish farm, a local segment in Hillary Clinton’s new Apple TV+ show ‘Gutsy,’ tension between tribal members and the ‘Planning Commission, alleged looters were IDed by cops in wake of California’s second-largest wildfire this summer, 1964-born Jeffrey Bezos’ paper the Washington Post looked at Humboldt County’s recent cannabis challenges, locally-set ‘Virgin River’ on Netflix topped ‘Stranger Things’ in a recent Nielson chart, remembering local TV-ad legend Corky Cornwell, Avelo Airlines invested in an additional departure to LA via ACV, 46 coastal acres by King Salmon and Humboldt Hill were given back to the Wiyot Tribe, fishing boat crew members rescued a man, a small Fortuna child was hospitalized after being attacked by a dog, our coastal cliffs were identified in a study as the most crumbly in the state, allegations a hash lab owner in McKinleyville opened fire at cops with a BB gun, an analysis of local barriers to safe abortion access, Eureka High export Jake Hanson has continued to make a case for a starting spot protecting Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers offensive line, a burglar broke into the Fortuna Vets Hall and took cherished military artifacts, local event suggestions, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Eureka Resident Arrested with Fentanyl and Firearms

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Tuesday August 23rd, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County prepares for new gas-powered car ban

EUREKA, Calif. — California regulators voted today to put in place a plan that will ultimately ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the state by 2035, and Humboldt County is already making plans to ensure residents are supported and prepared for life in a state with primarily electric vehicles.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

