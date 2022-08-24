MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have had a very rainy week and flooding has been a big concern for our area and the threat of that hasn’t disappeared yet. Stray showers and thunderstorms over the weekend can lead to local flooding events and with the already saturated ground, the threat of flash flooding remains. Some of us won’t see rain this weekend as it will be widely scattered, but if you want to be safe rather than sorry, I would grab the umbrella anyway.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO