WTOK-TV
MDOT: Progress made on repairing Hwy. 489
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation said crews have made significant progress on emergency repairs on Highway 489 between Decatur-Conehatta Road and Morrow Road in Newton County, two days after the road was severely damaged by flooding. Flood waters severely damaged the 54-inch pipes that cross...
WTOK-TV
More of a scattered threat for flooding this weekend.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have had a very rainy week and flooding has been a big concern for our area and the threat of that hasn’t disappeared yet. Stray showers and thunderstorms over the weekend can lead to local flooding events and with the already saturated ground, the threat of flash flooding remains. Some of us won’t see rain this weekend as it will be widely scattered, but if you want to be safe rather than sorry, I would grab the umbrella anyway.
bobgermanylaw.com
Meridian, MS - Injuries, Property Damage Ensue When Driver Crashes Through College Park Bank
Meridian, MS (August 27, 2022) - A surprising accident took place on Friday, August 26th at a local bank in Meridian. The incident occurred in the 600th block of Highway 19 North in the College Park area when, for reasons still under police investigation, a vehicle crashed through the front doors of Trustmark Bank.
fox40jackson.com
Forest residents say flash flooding took them by surprise
FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) – Forest was among the many spots with flash flooding problems today following days of rain in central Mississippi. Highways 35 and 80 were problem spots in Forest. And if you’re not familiar with the area, locals say it doesn’t always get that bad.
MDOT issues emergency alert. Parts of Mississippi interstate closed because of major flooding.
Parts of Interstate 20 near Morton have been closed because of flooding. The Mississippi Department of Transportation has issued an Emergency Alert and closed the westbound lanes of I-20 near MS 481 and the town of Morton in Scott County. The interstate was closed at 10:17 a.m. and is expected...
WDAM-TV
Flooding closes Pine Belt roads
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few roads in the Pine Belt have been closed due to flooding. In Hattiesburg, here is a list of roadways that are currently closed:. Columbia Street, between Montague to Eupora Street. Red Moore Street. Providence Street. Klondyke Street & East Hardy (on Klondyke Street side)
WTOK-TV
Chunky River swells, causes flooding
CHUNKY, Miss. (WTOK) - Many of the roads that flooded Wednesday in Newton County are back open. The worry now turns to swollen rivers. The Chunky River is overflowing. Around noon, this was the scene on Highway 80 near the Lauderdale, Newton County line. The area often floods, but locals say it’s been several years since they have seen it like this.
Neshoba Democrat
Highway 16 at Edinburg flooded
Highway 16 west at Edinburg is flooded, according to social media reports, and Highway 19 north is down to one lane at the Pearl River, the authorities said. MDOT was not showing the road closed as of 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, but officials were urging caution. Neshoba County remains under a...
WTOK-TV
A River Flood Warning is in place for our area
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday. Showers and scattered thunderstorms remain in the area. We are still under a River Flood Warning and a Flash Flood Watch for the entire viewing area. Stay on alert as you go throughout the day. The rain showers have already started for parts of...
bobgermanylaw.com
Marion, MS - Elderly Driver Killed in Crash at Dale Dr and Marion Dr
Marion, MS (August 27, 2022) - An elderly man was killed during a vehicle collision on Monday, August 22nd in Marion. The incident took place at about 2:30 p.m. when, according to the Marion Police Chief, the victim was making a lefthand turn off of Marion Drive onto Dale Drive when he was struck by the driver of a northbound vehicle.
WAPT
Flooding affecting roadways around Central Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — The heavy rain has caused flooding on some roads and highways around Central Mississippi. A flash flooding emergency was declared Wednesday morning in portions of Scott County. There were reports of flooding affecting travel on Interstate 20 near the Morton exit. Tap here for traffic conditions...
localmemphis.com
Heavy rain causing flooding, evacuations in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss — Heavy rain and flash floods drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations Wednesday including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the state. Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days. In...
Neshoba Democrat
ATV accident near House puts man in creek overnight
A Neshoba County man suffered serious injuries in a four-wheeler wreck last week that left him stranded in creek water up to his neck overnight east of House, the authorities said. Deputies responded to a report of a missing person Monday afternoon Aug. 15. The man’s father said his 27-year-old...
WDAM-TV
Woman sought by JCSD checks in, is safe
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -A woman the Jones County Sheriff’s Department had been asked to find checked in with the department Friday afternoon to say she was safe. A few hours after asking for the public’s help, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced that 19-year-old Mary Katherine “Katie” Watts of Sandersville “contacted the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and advised that she was safe.”
Alligator captured at Mississippi Popeyes restaurant
An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeyes!
wcbi.com
Unpaid fines could lead to a handful arrests in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- If you want to avoid going to jail in Macon, make sure your name is not on the list of old fines released by the police department. The Macon Police Department released a picture of people with old fines. The list shows the remaining balances due on...
WTOK-TV
West Alabama hospital looking for lots of healthcare workers
GREENE CO., Ala, (WBRC) - A west Alabama hospital is in dire need of healthcare workers. In fact, one hospital board member says it’s the worst shortage in the history of the Greene County Health System. Greene County hospital has more than 100 employees but needs at least 50...
WTOK-TV
6th Annual Summerfest
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The 6th annual Summerfest is currently going on down on the city hall lawn. After the past couple of days of rain and flooding, this event gives you a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a day of good music, good food, and good times here in downtown Meridian. The event has music by Daniel Houze & the band, an antique car display, and has face painting, pony rides, vendors, and more.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 24, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 9:34 PM on August 23,...
WTOK-TV
Man dies in afternoon accident
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - An 82-year-old man has died after a wreck Monday afternoon in Marion. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said the victim was turning left onto Dale Drive from Marion Drive when he was hit by another car heading north. Davis said...
