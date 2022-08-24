Plaistow, NH Horvath & Tremblay has completed the sale of three retail properties in New England for a total of $15.4 million. Bob Horvath and Todd Tremblay of Horvath & Tremblay completed the sale of Walgreens in Plaistow, N.H. Horvath & Tremblay exclusively represented the seller and procured the buyer to complete this transaction at a sale price of $6.1 million. Walgreens is located at 3 Plaistow Rd. Walgreens has been at the property since 2013 and has more than 11 years remaining on an absolute triple-net lease with eleven, five-year renewal options. The lease calls for a rare 10% rent increase in 2023 and 5% rent increases at the start of each renewal option. The property is a pad site (fee simple condominium interest) to the Plaistow Center, a regional shopping center that is home to ALDI, PetSmart, Dollar Tree, Advance Auto Parts, and many other national and regional retailers. The property is 1.25-miles from the junction of Rte. 125 and I-495.

