Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
weirs.com
Grand Opening Day @ the Newest Market Basket Store Location in Concord
On Friday, August 26, 2022 at 7am the newest Market Basket store will officially open its doors .. located at 15 Merchants Way, Concord, NH just off Exit 17 on Route I-93. To help celebrate the new store opening, all Market Basket Stores will offer great deals on products during the Grand Opening Sale which continues through Saturday Sept. 3rd, 2022. Find your closest Market Basket location at www.shopmarketbasket.com.
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
concordnh.gov
New PAYT Retailer - New Market Basket
The new Market Basket at 15 Merchants Way in Concord, off of Exit 17, has been added to the list of retailers for the City of Concord’s pay-as-you-throw (PAYT) purple trash bags. Both 15-gallon and 30-gallon trash bags are in stock ahead of the store’s grand opening on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 7:00 a.m.
nerej.com
Horvath & Tremblay completes sale of three retail properties in New England for a total of $15.4 million
Plaistow, NH Horvath & Tremblay has completed the sale of three retail properties in New England for a total of $15.4 million. Bob Horvath and Todd Tremblay of Horvath & Tremblay completed the sale of Walgreens in Plaistow, N.H. Horvath & Tremblay exclusively represented the seller and procured the buyer to complete this transaction at a sale price of $6.1 million. Walgreens is located at 3 Plaistow Rd. Walgreens has been at the property since 2013 and has more than 11 years remaining on an absolute triple-net lease with eleven, five-year renewal options. The lease calls for a rare 10% rent increase in 2023 and 5% rent increases at the start of each renewal option. The property is a pad site (fee simple condominium interest) to the Plaistow Center, a regional shopping center that is home to ALDI, PetSmart, Dollar Tree, Advance Auto Parts, and many other national and regional retailers. The property is 1.25-miles from the junction of Rte. 125 and I-495.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
clearpublicist.com
Veterans Depend Nashua 5K Entertaining Operate & Wander Can take Location Sept. 11
NASHUA, NH — Easterseals New Hampshire is giving a prospect for local citizens to take part in a race, raise funds for a very good result in and notice September 11. The Veterans Count Nashua 5K Exciting Operate & Stroll will take area at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11 and begins at Stellos Stadium, 7 Stadium Generate. The funds elevated will benefit Easterseals NH’s Veterans Depend systems, which help veterans, energetic services customers and their households.
WMUR.com
Thousands gather for concerts and fireworks at 'Chaos & Kindness Sky Show'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thousands of people gathered Saturday at Arms Park in Manchester for concerts, food and fireworks in the "Chaos & Kindness Sky Show." Organizers said the fireworks show was the largest in New Hampshire history. Bands performed starting in the afternoon until the 9:15 p.m. fireworks show.
tornadopix.com
They are baaaack. Homebuyers go where they swear they never will.
The median sale price for a single-family home in Boston was $885,500 in July, according to a report issued by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors Aug. 16. . (How can we forget the Boston apartment sellers who were offered $750,000 for one of their parking spaces in February?) Meanwhile,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Bittersweet Feeling of Seeing the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Road
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
WMUR.com
'Sky Show' returns to Manchester this weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What was once a Queen City tradition is coming back in a big way this weekend. For the first time in nearly 10 years, “Sky Show" is happening Saturday at Arms Park in Manchester. Thousands are expected for this free, family event, which features bands...
Get 3 Table Talk Snack Pies for $1 on Customer Appreciation Day
Table Talk Pies is hosting a Customer Appreciation Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27 and offering customers three 4" snack pies for just $1. The offer is available from 9 AM to 5 PM at The Pie Store at Table Talk Pies at 153 Green St. in Worcester. Table Talk snack...
whdh.com
Beloved Merrimac snack bar closing after 75 years
MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - A beloved snack bar in Merrimac is providing one more weekend of tasty summer bites. Skip’s Snack Bar is closing after 75 years of serving customers, who have turned out in droves to send off the roadside restaurant. Many customers reminisced about decades of trips...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
manchesterinklink.com
Sky Show draws thousands for a day of music and a night of fireworks
MANCHESTER, NH – It was clear from the huge turnout – and overall good behavior – that Manchester was ready for a return to Sky Show, a daylong music-centric event, which drew thousands to the riverside Arms Park on Saturday. After an absence of more than 10 years, the event was revived by Recycled Percussion, the popular local act that found its way to fame and a residency in Vegas, thanks to a lift from America’s Got Talent a dozen years ago.
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
NH Lottery website temporarily shut down after cyber attack
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Lottery is saying today is not their lucky day, after their website experienced a cyber attack Friday morning. A Lottery spokesperson says they’re aware of the attack and have taken the official New Hampshire Lottery website offline out of an abundance of caution. They’re working with a technical team to resolve the issue and are actively investigating the nature of the attack.
nerej.com
RK Centers acquires open-air retail property for $13.825 million
Manchester, NH RK Centers has completed the acquisition of the open-air retail property at 777 South Willow St. The building consists of 74,935 s/f on 11.85 acres and is home to two blue-ribbon tenants, Burlington Stores and Michaels. The purchase price was $13.825 million. The announcement was made by Kenneth...
Pet owners warned after coyote attacks in Massachusetts
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCONCORD -- In recent weeks, there have been three incidents of suspected coyote attacks on dogs in Massachusetts. They happened in Sudbury, Wayland, and Concord. In some instances, those attacks were deadly. "[If you hear a coyote howling in the woods], at that point, if you have an animal outside you should go get it and bring it inside," suggests Concord Police Lt. Kevin MonahanMass Wildlife says coyotes can live in suburban, urban, and rural areas. It means anyone can run into one."Don't be intimidated by a coyote if they approach you. Try to scare them off...
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas Station
Massachusetts is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.
iheart.com
Mystery Respiratory Illness In Dogs Spreading In N.H.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs with symptoms that initially resemble kennel cough but rapidly progress to pneumonia is spreading in New Hampshire. The cases started at a single doggy daycare, but have since spread to other organizations in central and southern New Hampshire....
manchesterinklink.com
16-building Manchester apartment complex sells for $164.6 million
MANCHESTER, NH — In a sure sign of the attractiveness of the multifamily real estate market in New Hampshire, Halstead Manchester, a 640-unit market-rate apartment community on Country Club Drive, has been sold for $164.6 million – a deal the seller says is the largest single apartment transaction in New Hampshire history.
Comments / 0