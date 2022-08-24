Read full article on original website
hogville.net
4-Star WR Micah Tease Opens Senior Season
CENTERTON, Ark. — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease opened the 2022 season on Friday night at Bentonville West. His team came up short 28-7 to an experienced, talented Bentonville West team. Tease, 5-11, 180, talked about the game afterward. “Definitely it’s all correctable,” Tease...
Wichita Eagle
‘Bama’s Bryce Young Wastes No Time Entering Arkansas Living Rooms
Arkansas fans were warned earlier this week that this season will be heavy with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young Dr Pepper commercials and the contender to take the Applebee's guy's spot in getting on the nerve of all SEC fans came out the gate early in Week 0. The first unofficial...
Is Nebraska's Scott Frost Swimming Back to USA?
After Huskers lost to Northwestern, you have to wonder about coach's tenure.
hogville.net
Pittman flips the script for Razorbacks’ weekend workouts
One of keys to being a successful head coach is being able to adjust quickly and that’s exactly what Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is doing with his Razorbacks this weekend. Instead of having a full-pad practice on Friday and a mock game/dress rehearsal on Saturday, Pittman is flipping...
hogville.net
Jaden Hamm Still Excited About Pledge to Hogs
EUDORA, Kan. — Eudora (Kan.) Class of 2023 four-star tight end Jaden Hamm is preparing for his senior season and then heading to Arkansas at midterm to begin his career as a Razorback. Hamm, 6-6, 232, committed to Arkansas on Aug. 14, 2021, and has remained solid since that...
hogville.net
2025 center Parker Jefferson has Hoop Hogs interest, parents who were Hogs
LITTLE ROCK — It makes sense that Arkansas’ recent successful track record in Texas high school basketball recruiting coupled with having parental ties to the Razorbacks’ program has put 2025 big man Parker Jefferson and Hoop Hog coaches on a path of mutual interest. Jefferson (6-9, 200,...
KHBS
Fayetteville Bulldogs vs Cabot Panthers
CABOT, Ark. — The Purple Dogs opened their season on the road at Cabot. Panthers lead early on 7-0. It's 4th and goal Fayetteville, but the Panthers break up the pass to keep the Dawgs scoreless. Fayetteville able to get on the board shortly after though, thanks to a...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022
NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
hogville.net
Could Warren Thompson be a potential WR-1 for 2022?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – With Treylon Burks gone, many we’re questioning the wide receiver room for the Arkansas Razorbacks heading into the 2022 season. However, Sam Pittman and Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles say after four weeks of practice and two scrimmages, it’s not a concern of theirs.
hogville.net
Sam Pittman addresses the media after first day of preparation for the Bearcats
The Arkansas Razorbacks have officially starting preparing for the first game of the 2022 season against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Hogs have struggled with some lingering injuries on both sides of the ball. Coach Pittman is hopeful to have some of those players return on Monday and some have already gotten back healthy. Listen to the press conference to get the full rundown from the head hog on the hill.
Residents devastated to see history leave Northwest Arkansas
Local residents are sad to see what they consider a historical landmark in northwest Arkansas leave forever.
Panic at Washington County Fair in Fayetteville as reports of ‘shooting’ lead to ‘stampede’ in Arkansas
REPORTS of a shooting at the Washington County Fair in Fayetteville have prompted panic and sent fair-goers running. Police and first responders have reportedly swarmed to the scene. There has not yet been confirmation that a shooting took place. However, multiple ambulances have been spotted at the scene. Witnesses have...
KHBS
Fayetteville, Arkansas' drive-in movie theater to close after this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 112 Drive-In movie theater in Fayetteville will shut down after this weekend. The last two movies it will screen are 'Grease' and 'Footloose'. Those two will show in a double feature on Friday and Saturday. The property is going to be redeveloped into a mixed-use...
talkbusiness.net
Olsson recommends $3.6 million in bus stop improvements for Ozark Regional Transit
Consultants with Olsson, a Nebraska-based engineering and design firm, recently recommended about $3.63 million in improvements to bus stops of Springdale-based transit provider Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) as part of a study supported by the Walton Family Foundation. Shawn Strate, project manager for Olsson, discussed the improvements in a recent...
Police working three-vehicle accident in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police announced they are working a three-vehicle accident near Rogers and Towson avenues that occurred on Friday, Aug. 26.
thv11.com
Lawyer for Arkansas deputies seen in violent video say they didn't have tasers
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Surveillance video from an Alma gas station shows the scene where police say Randall Worcester threatened a worker with a knife, an event that led to an altercation between him and three Arkansas officers that turned violent. That worker called 911 after Worcester left...
thv11.com
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic hopes to lay roots in Fort Smith if released from prison
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Joe Exotic became a household name when Americans were staying home to keep themselves safe from the coronavirus. Netflix came out with the popular docuseries show "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness." It follows the story of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage a.k.a "Joe Exotic" who kept...
Fayetteville police investigating shooting at Washington County Fairgrounds
Fayetteville police say they are investigating a potential shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
Bentonville issues pair of street closures
On August 26, the City of Bentonville announced a pair of street closures.
Oklahoma family responds after video of man beaten by Arkansas law enforcement goes viral
A father and aunt is heartbroken and livid after seeing a new viral video showing their family member being pinned down and beaten by law enforcement officials in Arkansas.
