Fayetteville, AR

4-Star WR Micah Tease Opens Senior Season

CENTERTON, Ark. — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease opened the 2022 season on Friday night at Bentonville West. His team came up short 28-7 to an experienced, talented Bentonville West team. Tease, 5-11, 180, talked about the game afterward. “Definitely it’s all correctable,” Tease...
CENTERTON, AR
Pittman flips the script for Razorbacks’ weekend workouts

One of keys to being a successful head coach is being able to adjust quickly and that’s exactly what Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is doing with his Razorbacks this weekend. Instead of having a full-pad practice on Friday and a mock game/dress rehearsal on Saturday, Pittman is flipping...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Jaden Hamm Still Excited About Pledge to Hogs

EUDORA, Kan. — Eudora (Kan.) Class of 2023 four-star tight end Jaden Hamm is preparing for his senior season and then heading to Arkansas at midterm to begin his career as a Razorback. Hamm, 6-6, 232, committed to Arkansas on Aug. 14, 2021, and has remained solid since that...
EUDORA, KS
Fayetteville Bulldogs vs Cabot Panthers

CABOT, Ark. — The Purple Dogs opened their season on the road at Cabot. Panthers lead early on 7-0. It's 4th and goal Fayetteville, but the Panthers break up the pass to keep the Dawgs scoreless. Fayetteville able to get on the board shortly after though, thanks to a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022

NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
NORMAN, OK
Could Warren Thompson be a potential WR-1 for 2022?

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – With Treylon Burks gone, many we’re questioning the wide receiver room for the Arkansas Razorbacks heading into the 2022 season. However, Sam Pittman and Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles say after four weeks of practice and two scrimmages, it’s not a concern of theirs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Sam Pittman addresses the media after first day of preparation for the Bearcats

The Arkansas Razorbacks have officially starting preparing for the first game of the 2022 season against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Hogs have struggled with some lingering injuries on both sides of the ball. Coach Pittman is hopeful to have some of those players return on Monday and some have already gotten back healthy. Listen to the press conference to get the full rundown from the head hog on the hill.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Olsson recommends $3.6 million in bus stop improvements for Ozark Regional Transit

Consultants with Olsson, a Nebraska-based engineering and design firm, recently recommended about $3.63 million in improvements to bus stops of Springdale-based transit provider Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) as part of a study supported by the Walton Family Foundation. Shawn Strate, project manager for Olsson, discussed the improvements in a recent...
SPRINGDALE, AR

