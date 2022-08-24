Read full article on original website
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'HoochDeanLandAtlanta, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Restaurants supporting CURE Childhood cancer in SeptemberMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Here's where to have the best fried lobster tail and more in ATL!Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
7-year-old killed at family gathering in Atlanta | What we know
ATLANTA — A family gathering in Atlanta turned violent Saturday night, with a 7-year-old girl dying from her injuries, authorities said. Atlanta Police are still investigating the tragic shooting. Here is what we know right now. Details of the fatal shooting. Atlanta Police said they were called to 180...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
msn.com
Man shot at Cobb County apartments, police say
A person was shot Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Cobb County, police said. It happened at The District at Vinings apartments at 2800 Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta. All police would confirm is that a man was shot. We do not know if he survived or if they have any suspects in custody.
CBS 46
Neighbors on edge after woman sitting in her car was shot in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Lithonia are investigating after a woman was injured during a shooting on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road around 12:03 p.m. after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 30s...
Woman critical after found shot in her car in Redan, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is in critical condition after she was found shot in her vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers were called to Dunbarton Drive in Redan just after noon to investigate a person shot call, DCPD said. When police arrived...
Hours-long SWAT standoff ends at northwest Atlanta home, APD says
ATLANTA — An hours-long SWAT situation has ended at a home in northwest Atlanta Friday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The incident took place at a home along Bridgeport Drive, off Interstate 285 in the Bolton Hills neighborhood. Officers responded to a "dispute call" at the home...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman hit by car in Buckhead thrown about 30 feet, video shows driver never stopped
ATLANTA - A Georgia parent is sharing her pain after her daughter was hit and left for dead on a Buckhead street last weekend. Valerie Pableo's mom Ann Rutherford acknowledges that her daughter was illegally crossing, but the driver, who had a green light, hit the woman and never slowed or stopped.
Standoff suspect arrested after holding woman hostage in Northwest Atlanta home
ATLANTA — After a six hour stand-off, a woman who was held hostage inside of a home Friday night is now safe and the suspect has been arrested. It happened at a home on Bridgeport Drive in Northwest Atlanta, not far from I-285 and Bolton Road. Overnight, investigators told...
WXIA 11 Alive
3 hurt in Midtown Atlanta shooting | Live
Atlanta Police have been called to investigate a shooting in Midtown Atlanta where at least three people have been hurt. APD is asking residents to stay off of roads.
Missing | Clayton County Police search for 17-year-old
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help searching for a missing 17-year-old. They posted a photo of Sophie Bryant on Facebook Saturday morning. They said they responded to the 5000 block of Thurgood Ct. in reference to a missing person. Officers learned that was the last pace...
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta Rapper Identified As Suspect In Shooting Of 3-Year-Old
Atlanta police arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a 3-year-old child. Kentavious Wright was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang participation, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children. Wright, also known as rapper Dirty Tay, is reportedly signed to Lil...
Man dead, two in custody after shooting at Buckhead apartment complex
ATLANTA — One man is dead and two suspects are in custody following a shooting at a Buckhead apartment complex, according to Atlanta Police. This all took place at the Prominence Apartments on Lenox Road. At this time, police said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a drug-related...
A Gwinnett County family wants their dog back after video shows a couple stealing it
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A Gwinnett County family wants their puppy back after they say a couple stole it right out the front of their driveway two weeks ago. The Lawrenceville family says they don’t know the identity of the couple videoed taking their eight-week-old Patterdale Terrier on Aug. 13.
CBS 46
Kathryn Johnston’s house goes from crime scene to community resource for Atlanta youth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The spot of a tragedy, where a 92-year-old grandmother was shot by police in a botched drug raid, is now opening as a home of hope. 16 years ago, police in plain clothes stormed inside Kathyrn Johnston’s home. She thought they were intruders and pulled out her revolver but police shot her 39 times. They allege they’d been told drugs were sold out of the Neal Avenue house.
fox5atlanta.com
Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect
ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
Clayton County Police looking for missing 15-year-old
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton Police are in search of a 15-year-old who has been reported missing. Authorities are looking for Jordan Philips. On August 26, Clayton County Police said they went to the 7200 block of Fernwood Drive, which was the last place Philips was seen. The 15-year-old...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows man berating truck driver in racial tirade in Cherokee County
ACWORTH, Ga. - A 63-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault after he was caught on camera hurling racial slurs towards a truck driver outside a Cherokee County McDonald’s. The sheriff’s office confirms the incident. "Dumba** n**** that don’t know where to park his f***ing truck," the...
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for Whitehall Forest Court murder arrested
ATLANTA - A man wanted for murdering an Atlanta man earlier this year was arrested on Thursday. Da’Shaun Malik Sutton, 27, was taken into custody by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit along Beecher Street. Sutton was wanted for the shooting death of 32 year-old Xavier Cannada.
Gridlock Guy: A trip to court and the extreme difficulty in deterring speeders
There is an ongoing pattern - a cycle that stunts progress. Law enforcement and the judicial system simply aren’t stopping enough criminals or keeping accused ones in check. This is evidenced in many arenas, including very obviously on the roads. A trend that began proliferating before the pandemic and...
CBS 46
Threat of violence being investigated at Midtown High School in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are actively investigating a threat of violence at an Atlanta high school. A little after midnight, CBS46 learned that the principal at Midtown High School sent word to parents Wednesday night about the threat. She told them there will be an extra police presence at the school Thursday.
11Alive
