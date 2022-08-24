Read full article on original website
Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company
Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Springfield, MA Results 8.27.22: Riddle Faces Seth Rollins in Street Fight
– WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event last night at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachussetts. Below are some results, courtesy of PWInsider:. * The Usos beat The Street Profits in order to hold onto their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles. * Ciampa beat Cedric Alexander via pinfall.
Card For Tonight’s NWA 74 Night Two
Night two of NWA 74 takes place tonight, and an updated lineup for the PPV is online. You can see the card below for the show, which airs at 7 PM ET on FITE TV from St. Louis, Missouri:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus. *...
Peacock’s Twisted Metal, Featuring Samoa Joe, Wraps Shooting
– As noted, AEW star and ROH TV champion Samoa Joe recently joined the cast of the upcoming, live-action Twisted Metal TV series as Sweet Tooth. It looks like production on the TV series has wrapped, so that could mean Joe is due to return to AEW soon (h/t PWInsider)
Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and Others Also At Vince McMahon Birthday Dinner (Pics)
As previously reported, Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with a dinner in New York, joined by an unidentified female companion. John Cena was present, along with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. PWInsider reports that there were others in attendance, including Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and The Undertaker. A photo of Lesnar and McAfee at the restaurant has popped up online and can be seen below.
Returning Matt Cardona Loses His First Match To Rolando Freeman At NWA 74
Recovering from a torn bicep, Matt Cardona returned to the ring at NWA 74 (per Fightful). As an element of his return, Cardona was provided an opportunity to choose his own opponent for the return match. After a rundown of potentials, including Bully Ray and a list of other rivals and enemies, Cardona selected Rolando Freeman as his opponent of choice. Unfortunately for the returnee, a rapid crucifix pin put him in the loser’s box at the end of the match. You can see a highlight clip of the aftermath below.
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Is Still Breathing After Smackdown Attack, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Clips From WWE Rivals
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre showed off the damage from the attack at the hands of the Bloodline on last night’s Smackdown. – WWE has shared a clip from tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Rivals, looking at Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. – WWE has...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 8.27.22: IYO SKY vs. Asuka, More
WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event live event took place in Springfield, Massachusetts last night, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa def. Cedric...
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.27.22 – Ricochet on What’s Next, New Day Prepare for The Viking Raiders, and More!
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.27.22. -Just got home from my Fantasy Football Draft and thankfully it clocked in at just around 3 hours. Need my 49ers to carry me this year if I want to get back to my League Championship Game. Now, let’s get to it!
Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings
PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. The company is taping several episodes of television in Dallas. Taylor had a match with Crazzy Steve for Before the Impact, which he lost. We will have full taping results later in the...
WWE News: Detroit Show Set for Dec. 27, Note on Monday’s Raw, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that WWE is going to be returning to Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday, December 27 as part of the company’s post-Christmas holiday live tour. The event will be held at the Little Caesars Arena. – The Barclays Center is locally advertising a match between Seth Rollins and...
Details On Several NXT Wrestlers Considered For WWE Main Roster
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, as you might have guessed from recent episodes of NXT, that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro & Elektra Lopez) are going to the main roster soon. Escobar recently lost a match that barred him from NXT, and he showed up the next week to take his group with him. As previously reported, Solo Sikoa is also being considered for a jump to the main roster.
Spoiler On Title Match From Impact Wrestling Tapings
A spoiler is out regarding a title match at Friday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. PWInsider reports that The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) defeated The Good Brothers to capture the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships at the taping, which is taking place in Dallas, Texas. The Good Brothers are...
Theory on the Long Ramp at WWE SummerSlam for His Failed Money in the Bank Cash-In
– While speaking to Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, WWE Superstar Theory discussed his failed Money in the Bank cash-in attempt that took place at WWE SummerSlam 2022 last month. Theory stated the following (via Fightful):. “You know something that I have picked up on...
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 10 Results: Updated Standings & More
STARDOM held the 10th night of the 5STAR Grand Prix on Sunday morning. You can see the full results from the show, including updated standings for the tournament, below per Fightful:. * Oedo Tai (Rina, Fukigen Death & Ruaka) def. Queen’s Quest (Lady C, Hina & Miyu Amasaki) Blue...
AEW News: Claudio Castagnoli Appears On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog
– Claudio Castagnoli is the guest on this weekend’s episode of Hey1 (EW). You can see the video for the show below:. – Thunder Rosa’s latest YouTube video is below, described as follows:. “@Simon Miller came to @Mission Pro Wrestling Hard Days night and we got to hang...
Tyrus on How Dusty Rhodes Helped Him Work on His ‘Funkasaurus’ Gimmick in WWE
– During a recent inteview with Talk Is Jericho ahead of his title match with Trevor Murdoch at NWA 74, Trevor Murdoch discussed his career and receiving advice from Dusty Rhodes to work on his “Funkasaurus” Brodus Clay gimmick while in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
More Details On Early Plans For Tonight’s Smackdown, Names Set To Return (SPOILERS)
UPDATE: Fightful Select has more details on the early plans for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as the taping for next week. Both shows are being taped tonight in Detroit. Xavier Woods is set to appear on the first show while JBL will be on the second.
AEW News: Backstage Footage of CM Punk Following Title Loss, Countdown to All Out Set for Friday on TNT, Rampage Video Highlights
– During last night’s Rampage, AEW aired the following clip, showing CM Punk after he was helped by ringside officials to the back following his title match loss to Jon Moxley on Dynamite earlier this week. On Wednesday night, Moxley defeated Punk to win and unify the AEW World Championship. The card was held at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
