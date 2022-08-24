ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company

Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
Card For Tonight’s NWA 74 Night Two

Night two of NWA 74 takes place tonight, and an updated lineup for the PPV is online. You can see the card below for the show, which airs at 7 PM ET on FITE TV from St. Louis, Missouri:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus. *...
Peacock’s Twisted Metal, Featuring Samoa Joe, Wraps Shooting

– As noted, AEW star and ROH TV champion Samoa Joe recently joined the cast of the upcoming, live-action Twisted Metal TV series as Sweet Tooth. It looks like production on the TV series has wrapped, so that could mean Joe is due to return to AEW soon (h/t PWInsider)
Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and Others Also At Vince McMahon Birthday Dinner (Pics)

As previously reported, Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with a dinner in New York, joined by an unidentified female companion. John Cena was present, along with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. PWInsider reports that there were others in attendance, including Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and The Undertaker. A photo of Lesnar and McAfee at the restaurant has popped up online and can be seen below.
Returning Matt Cardona Loses His First Match To Rolando Freeman At NWA 74

Recovering from a torn bicep, Matt Cardona returned to the ring at NWA 74 (per Fightful). As an element of his return, Cardona was provided an opportunity to choose his own opponent for the return match. After a rundown of potentials, including Bully Ray and a list of other rivals and enemies, Cardona selected Rolando Freeman as his opponent of choice. Unfortunately for the returnee, a rapid crucifix pin put him in the loser’s box at the end of the match. You can see a highlight clip of the aftermath below.
Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings

PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. The company is taping several episodes of television in Dallas. Taylor had a match with Crazzy Steve for Before the Impact, which he lost. We will have full taping results later in the...
Details On Several NXT Wrestlers Considered For WWE Main Roster

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, as you might have guessed from recent episodes of NXT, that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro & Elektra Lopez) are going to the main roster soon. Escobar recently lost a match that barred him from NXT, and he showed up the next week to take his group with him. As previously reported, Solo Sikoa is also being considered for a jump to the main roster.
Spoiler On Title Match From Impact Wrestling Tapings

A spoiler is out regarding a title match at Friday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. PWInsider reports that The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) defeated The Good Brothers to capture the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships at the taping, which is taking place in Dallas, Texas. The Good Brothers are...
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 10 Results: Updated Standings & More

STARDOM held the 10th night of the 5STAR Grand Prix on Sunday morning. You can see the full results from the show, including updated standings for the tournament, below per Fightful:. * Oedo Tai (Rina, Fukigen Death & Ruaka) def. Queen’s Quest (Lady C, Hina & Miyu Amasaki) Blue...
AEW News: Backstage Footage of CM Punk Following Title Loss, Countdown to All Out Set for Friday on TNT, Rampage Video Highlights

– During last night’s Rampage, AEW aired the following clip, showing CM Punk after he was helped by ringside officials to the back following his title match loss to Jon Moxley on Dynamite earlier this week. On Wednesday night, Moxley defeated Punk to win and unify the AEW World Championship. The card was held at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
