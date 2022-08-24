ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
GREEN BAY, WI
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
FanSided

Ravens mascot carted off field with injury in truly bizarre scene

Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe had to be carted off the field after a serious injury suffered during a halftime show in the team’s final preseason game. Injuries are part of the game of football, at the NFL or any level. It’s a dangerous sport and that’s just the unfortunate reality. Fans, however, are not accustomed to seeing teams’ mascots being the ones to go down hurt. But such was the case on Friday night in the preseason matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders.
BALTIMORE, MD
Akron Beacon Journal

Chicago Bears beat Cleveland Browns 21-20

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett will get his first playing time in a game for the Browns when they take on the Chicago Bears in the preseason finale Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said most of the starters will play against the Bears. That means fans could get their first glimpses...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Joe Flacco proves Jets are in for another long season with one play

Joe Flacco could be starting for the New York Jets in Week 1 and he showed in the preseason finale that’s a setup for more misery. The Zach Wilson injury suffered in the preseason already put the fear of another torturous season in the hearts of New York Jets fans everywhere. But if there was any silver lining that you could spin, it would be that veteran and noted “Elite” quarterback Joe Flacco is on the roster to step in and take over for as long as the second-year signal-caller is out.
NFL
Popculture

Veteran NFL Player Announces Retirement at 31, Announces Future Plans

A veteran NFL offensive lineman is done playing football but is staying close to the league. This week, JC Tretter announced his retirement from the NFL at 31 years old. However, Tretter also announced that he will remain president of the NFL Players Association, a position he has healed since March 2020.
NFL
Outsider.com

San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch ‘Getting Pretty Close’ to Making Decision on Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch is facing the same dilemma he entered the 2022 NFL offseason with: What the heck do you do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?. Lynch certainly expected to have been moved on from Garoppolo by this point with the regular season opener just a couple weeks away. Alas, Garoppolo remains on the 49ers’ roster. So does his $26.9 million cap hit. There have been no takers on the trade market, leading to speculation that the 49ers could outright cut Garoppolo.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers need to keep their eyes on former first-round pick after scare

The Buccaneers can’t stop with the injuries. It is almost shocking at this point. How will this impact their season as they eye another Super Bowl?. Having a good offensive line is not as important as it used to be in the NFL. The Buccaneers won with a good one, but other teams like the Bengals have been able to make it to the Super Bowl with one of the worst offensive lines in the history of the sport, so it goes either way.
TAMPA, FL
Golf Digest

The Chicago White Sox pulled off the most pathetic choke of the MLB season on Thursday

The Chicago White Sox are not a good baseball team. They were supposed to be. They have talent on paper. They play in a weak division. But over and over again throughout 2022, they have found new, creative ways to disappoint, underwhelm, and straight-up lose. Some of that has been blamed on the geriatric managing of Tony La Russa and rightfully so, but Thursday night the onus belonged to the players, Adam Engel specifically, who simply had to catch this foul pop-up to end the game and walk away with a W. You can probably guess what happened next …
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Lloyd has 26, sends Storm over Aces in WNBA semis opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jewell Lloyd scored 26 points, including Seattle’s final six, and the Storm edged the Las Vegas Aces 76-73 on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the WNBA semifinals. Lloyd made a go-ahead free throw with 1:16 to play, then a jumper for a three-point lead with 34 seconds remaining before the Storm held on in the opener of the best-of-five series. She had 10 of Seattle’s 16 points in the fourth quarter. Associated Press MVP Breanna Stewart had 24 points and six rebounds for the fourth-seeded Storm, while Tina Charles added 13 points and 18 rebounds. Sue Bird had 12 assists. Chelsea Gray scored 21 points for the top-seeded Aces. Kelsey Plum added 20, but missed a tying 3-point attempt with 2.9 seconds to play.
SEATTLE, WA
