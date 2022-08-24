Read full article on original website
Howard Hocking
3d ago
I would call b******* on that. fix it that's all they have to do fix the mistake maybe the clerk should be fired. and hire another clerk who doesn't make mistakes in favor of the incumbent mayor. sounds fishy to me four more years of ramp at homelessness throughout Oakland and Rapid crime because of a Clerk's mistake fix it
Three mayoral candidates in Oakland say they've been left off the ballot, all due to incorrect information given by the clerk's office. "I was almost in tears." Here's what happened:
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26. East Oakland....
Voters in a largely suburban swath of Contra Costa County will pick their next supervisor this November between two candidates whose resumes boast longstanding ties to Bay Area police agencies. Pleasant Hill City Councilman Ken Carlson, who led all candidates in the June primary election, was a police officer in...
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. In Oakland California with @Accountability For All filming the Police Department. My car gets broken into...
San Francisco Board of Supervisors Candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot. City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that Louie failed to prove that she lived in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset, at least 30 days before declaring her candidacy. “I appreciate that determining whether a candidate meets the legal requirements to be on the ballot is a weighty decision,” Chiu wrote in a statement....
In part of a state initiative to address homelessness, the City of Palo Alto announced Thursday that it received $26.6 million to develop a 300-bed interim housing project. The Homekey Palo Alto site, to be located at 1237 San Antonio Road, will provide unhoused residents with supportive housing and services to help them find a permanent place to live.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — One person was wounded Friday afternoon during a shooting aboard a train in Northern California and the suspect remained at-large hours later, authorities said. The person was taken to the hospital in stable condition following the incident in Oakland on a train operated by the...
Amid California’s historic drought — which is the worst one the West has seen in 1,200+ years — we often hear about high-tech solutions like desalinization plants and cloud-seeding drones. But there’s already a simple, money-saving, drought-busting solution you can install in your home today.
Police say four people are dead after two separate shootings, including a bicyclist who was killed by a car leaving the scene. It brings the number of lives lost in Oakland to 82 this year.
Louie frequently brands her critics as racists or white supremacists.
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — About 40 homeless people may be forced onto the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland’s Wood Street following a federal judge’s ruling Friday morning. The city currently has only 40 beds available and about 80 people will be displaced […]
The regulation proposed by the state's Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara in February would mandate that all insurance companies have to give California consumers discounts for reducing their wildfire risk - also known as "hardening your home."
VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo is suing a property owner to remove people experiencing homelessness from an encampment, one of several similar legal fights the city has escalated to remove people living on private property. The lawsuit, which has not yet been accepted in Solano County Superior Court,...
SAN FRANCISCO - A candidate for San Francisco supervisor who referred to a Jewish journalist as a "NAZI," spoke out Wednesday evening, disputing allegations of voter fraud. Leanna Louie is both under fire and under investigation. With her attorney present, she spoke with KTVU in a one-on-one interview at her...
In the wake of a weekend fatal shooting that shocked the city’s Asian community, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the crime “is not who Oakland is” when he briefed reporters this week. Oakland dentist Lili Xu, 60, was shot just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the...
Leanna Louie is running for #SF supervisor representing the #SunsetDistrict. She's under investigation and under fire for allegations of voter fraud and questions about whether she lives in the district she's running to represent. Louie says she has done nothing wrong and has proof.
Prosecutors say former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru's corruption unfolded more damage to the public's trust in government. Ahead of the sentencing, we're getting a clear picture of just how the scheme worked -- how much money and how many people were involved.
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
"They found my dad. I am still in awe and don't know how to feel."
